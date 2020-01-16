Jefferson Police Department officers recently responded to complaints of an intoxicated man on Brakeman Cir. beating on a vehicle.
A woman said Daniel Grant Baird, 37, 668 Brakeman Cir., Jefferson was drinking with friends and started acting crazy. She said she went to a bedroom with her juvenile daughter to get away from Baird, but he came inside and started calling her obscene names. Baird then left the residence and allegedly started beating on a vehicle until a window shattered.
When officers arrived, Baird was covered in blood and was yelling at the officers to leave. Baird was arrested and charged with simple assault, cruelty to children and criminal trespass.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the Jefferson PD were:
•Antonio Trayvone Ingram, 24, 103 Falcon Way, Milledgeville – possession of marijuana.
•Joseph Dean Lee, 37, 2554 White Sulphur Rd., Gainesville – possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
•David Earl Cantey III, 37, 324 Magnolia Ave., Jefferson, Tex. – warrant service.
•Jaquan Demondte Adams, 20, 553 Greenlee Rd., Athens – warrant service.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Jefferson PD were:
•a man on Glenfield Dr. complained about his girlfriend stealing his handgun, putting screws in the tires of his vehicle and putting sugar in the gas tanks.
•a man on Sycamore St. caught a man possibly attempting to steal wood pallets.
•a man on Alberta Dr. said his wife was in their bedroom with a bottle of pills and a handgun and he claimed he was afraid she would try to harm herself. The wife said she was asleep and she always sleeps with a gun nearby. She also said the man placed the pills beside her. The man said the wife never made threats to harm herself.
•dispute between an ex-couple over property on Oak Ave.
•a man attempted to cash a fraudulent check for $900 at a store on Lee St.
•a driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Old Pendergrass Rd. and T-boned another vehicle.
•a tractor trailer backed into another vehicle at a red light on Concord Rd.
•rear-end accident in a turn lane on Hog Mountain Rd.
