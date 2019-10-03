Arcade Police Department officers recently arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a woman on Carruth Rd.
John Puckett, 53, reportedly tried to leave a residence intoxicated, and when a woman tried to keep him from leaving, he allegedly attacked her.
The woman said Puckett grabbed her by the jaw and pushed her through a bedroom door. Puckett denied the assault, but the woman had scratches and bruises confirming the attack.
CHILDREN ABUSED IN ARCADE
Two parents recently noticed injuries to their small children after they returned from an aunt's residence and reported the injuries to the Arcade PD.
A six-year old child had a round bruise on her arm and a four-year old child had a burn on its arm. The six-year old claimed the bruise came from the offender snatching her because they were mad at her for eating a piece of cake. The child also said the four-year old was burned by a cigarette lighter because they asked for a piece of cake. The parents believe the offender is the mother's sister's boyfriend.
WOMAN ASSAULTED WITH BELT, FAN
A woman on Athens Hwy. contacted the Arcade PD after being assaulted multiple times recently.
During the first assault, a man allegedly threw her into a chest, breaking the chest in the process. Later in the day, the man allegedly slapped her across the legs with a belt and threw a stand-up fan at her head. The woman had visible injuries across her body and the incidents happened in the presence of the woman's juvenile daughter.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the Arcade PD were:
•Ace Resmondo, 49, no address given - driving under the influence of drugs.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Arcade PD were:
•assisted EMS with a woman who was feeling ill on Hickory Trl.
•a syringe and a medication bottle were found behind an ice freezer on Hwy. 82.
•assisted EMS with a man who was hallucinating on Carlton Way.
•a man on Athens Hwy. complained about his ex-wife's boyfriend's behavior during custody exchanges.
•children on Hidden Oaks Trl. complained about another child throwing rocks at them while they were playing basketball.
•vehicle accident on Hwy. 129.
•assisted EMS with a woman experiencing seizures on Hightower Trl.
•a man complained about a neighbor's dog biting his daughter on Athens Hwy.
•a man on Melvin Philips Rd. complained about a man violating an agreement to sell wood. The man said he gave the suspect $5,000 worth of wood for the suspect to sell, but the suspect only gave him $600 up front and has not given the complainant his share of the money.
•assisted EMS with a man experiencing a medical episode on Hidden Oaks Ln.
•complaints of loud music on Rock Forge Rd.
•a woman complained about her husband having an affair with a neighbor on Athens Hwy.
•assisted the fire department with extinguishing a bonfire on White Oak Trl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.