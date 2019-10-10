A man recently called the Arcade Police Department claiming a man attempted to run him and his grandchildren over with a vehicle, but when police arrived, the man was intoxicated and belligerent.
After cussing and arguing with an Arcade PD officer, a Jackson County Sheriff's office deputy arrested Ray Sanders, 52.
Sanders said the man does not belong in the Bulldog Mobile Home Park on Athens St. and wanted him arrested. The officer met the man with a woman at one of the residences and they denied attempting to hit Sanders and claimed Sanders grabbed the man to try and force him to leave. To avoid problems with Sanders, the man and the woman left the area.
Because the officer didn't arrest the man, Sanders reportedly became belligerent again, saying he was going to call the Georgia State Patrol and federal government and he didn't need the Arcade PD anymore. The officer handed the scene over to the JCSO and Sanders was charged with public drunkenness.
ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the Arcade PD were:
•Justin Rau, 39, no address given – warrant service.
•Chasity Jackson, 29, no address given – warrant service.
INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Arcade PD were:
•an employee at Dollar General on Hwy. 82 witnessed a customer shoplift items by putting them in a purse and leaving the store.
•a woman on Hwy. 82 wants a man living at her residence to leave.
•multiple complaints of a cow escaping its pen and going into people's properties around Rock Forge Rd.
•assisted EMS with transporting a dehydrated man to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
•a woman on Trotters Way complained about being charged more than an agreed upon monthly amount for a vehicle she purchased from Banks Crossing Dodge/Jeep/Chrysler.
