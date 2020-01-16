Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to Kinney Creek Ln. where a woman said her father was arguing with her and her mother and made threats to kill them and burn their residence down. The father was reportedly intoxicated during the incident.
The woman, mother and siblings met deputies at the Fairview Community Center. The mother said she and the father were arguing about him saying he would take her name off the deed of their residence. The father reportedly said he would burn the residence down and walked outside. He then came back inside with a gun behind his back.
The daughter said she overheard the argument from her room and came out to intervene. The father allegedly snatched the daughter’s phone, threw it against the wall and wrestled with the daughter to keep her from retrieving it. As the family left the residence, the daughter said the father threatened to shoot anyone who came back inside.
The rest of the family stayed with other family members for the night. Because of the father’s intoxicated state, deputies decided to meet with him at a later time for everyone’s safety.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•verbal dispute between a couple on Holly Springs Rd.
•complaints of gun shots near Water Lily Way.
•a man on Park St. complained about his aunt withholding his property from him because he hadn’t paid his rent before moving out.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Hwy. 129.
•a woman on Ridgewood Dr. complained about her boyfriend not returning her purse.
•complaints of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of residences on Cedar Hollow Dr.
•a woman on Walnut Creek Cir. complained about juveniles at a residence behind hers pointing pellet guns at her residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.