On Monday, March 1, an Arcade business owner reported a male was asleep inside a truck in the parking lot of his business.
The owner of Curry Creek Trading said the truck had been at this location for some time.
The responding officer reported he observed an intoxicated man slumped over inside the vehicle asleep.
The man told the officer he pulled over at this location because he was unable to drive.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•theft by taking on Athens Hwy., where a man reported his floor jack had been taken.
•animal complaint on Azalea Dr., where cows were running at large.
•verbal dispute on Trotters Ct., between a woman and her daughter-in-law.
•assist motorist with a stalled vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Athens Hwy.
•verbal dispute on Red Bud Rd., involving a woman, her husband and her husband’s friend.
•agency assist on Rock Forge Ln., where a woman reported someone struck her vehicle in the Bell’s Shopping Center parking lot.
••civil matter at LEB Trucking Company, Athens Hwy.
•suspicious incident on Athens Hwy., where a man reported a truck was parked on the property he rents.
•custody dispute at Dollar General on Hwy. 82 South.
•assist Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Carruth Rd., where a female reported three juveniles had stolen a bicycle from her and she had followed them to this location.
•suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 North at Terry Farm Rd., where a man was seeking a ride to his Ryan’s Run residence after he stated he had been put out of the car by his wife while in Athens.
•assist fire department personnel on Windy Hill Ct., where a controlled burn had gotten out of hand.
•animal complaint on Double Bridges Rd where a disabled woman and her Poodle had reportedly been attacked by a Shepherd dog.
