An irate man recently caused a scene at Arcade City Hall.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called for the man, who was reportedly irate and disorderly. Officers saw him sling open the front doors and said he appeared angry.
The man was upset because the city tractor had damaged his yard. Officers later determined the damage was done in the city right-of-way. A city employee had been clearing draining issues along the road.
Officers warned the man about his behavior.
Other recent incident reported by the Arcade PD included:
