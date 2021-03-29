Several items were recently taken from the now-closed Louisiana Pacific plant site on Commerce Rd., Athens.
On March 19, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the site where two batteries had been stolen out of a dump truck and two batteries had been taken from a front-end loader.
The complainant said his company only had equipment on the outside of the closed building.
The responding officer went inside the closed building and found a broken lock and several cardboard boxes open with contents missing. It was unknown if this damage was from a previous incident at the closed plant.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•suspicious activity on Traynham Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported finding a burn mark on her porch and two boards that had been burned.
•recovered stolen property at Square 1 Auto Sales, Homer Rd., Commerce, where an employee reported a truck that they sold and repossessed had been reported stolen by the Anderson County Police Department in South Carolina.
•civil matter on Cowarts Rd., Commerce, where a woman was attempting to recover personal items from her residence.
•damage to property at Tanger Outlets, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where the stop sign at the main entrance had been knocked down.
•warrant service on State St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 441 at White Hill School Rd., Commerce, where a Great Pyrenees dog was found walking along the roadway.
•suspicious activity at American Eagle, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man, possibly intoxicated, was refusing to leave the store.
•transport from Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a man was walking along the roadway.
•assist Commerce Police Department officers at a Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•warrant service on Hwy. 98, Commerce, where a female was picked up from a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•damage to property on Ridgeway Church Rd at Commerce Exchange, Commerce, where a two-vehicle accident was reported.
•suspicious activity on B. Wilson Rd. at Hwy. 15, Commerce, where an elderly man was seen walking in the roadway and appeared to be staggering.
•juvenile issue at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where two males were reportedly riding four-wheelers around the school and on the main road.
•damage to a vehicle on Steve Reynolds Industrial Blvd. at Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce, where a two-vehicle traffic accident involving a semi-truck was reported.
•custody dispute at Ingles, Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a woman reported she believed her sister’s two-year-old daughter was being abused.
•suicide threats at a Richmond Way, Commerce, residence.
•abandoned vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•assist the Banks County Sheriff’s Office at Verizon, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where the store had been burglarized.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where one student made threats to another student.
•juvenile issue on Waterworks Rd., Commerce, where a dispute was reported between a woman and a 16-year-old female she is the legal guardian of.
•possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, aggravated assault and possession of marijuana at The Home Depot, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, in regards to an altercation that occurred in the parking lot at Tanger Outlets.
•information on Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where livestock was in the roadway.
•information on Maysville Rd. at Hardman Orchard Rd., Commerce, where a couch was in the roadway.
•theft by shoplifting at Tommy Hilfiger, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man stole over $794 in clothing items.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Comemrce, where a student had made threats.
•theft by shoplifting at Tommy Hilfiger, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where three males had taken items from the store without paying.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Apple Valley Rd. at Commerce Rd., Commerce, where a two-vehicle accident was reported.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper and medical unit personnel on Hwy. 334 at Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., Commerce, where a traffic accident involving a tractor trailer was reported.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a staff member reported possible threats made against her on social media.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a staff member reported a student had some information regarding inappropriate content which she had received on her phone.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•death investigation (non-murder) on Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson.
•simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Geiger Rd., Jefferson, residence, involving a man, his wife and his daughter.
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a parent had a question for an officer.
•noise complaint at a Redstone Rd., Jefferson, residence, where loud music was reported.
•damage to property at TD Compressors, Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson, where a female employee reported her vehicle had been damaged by another vehicle striking her vehicle while it was parked at this location.
•possible child abuse reported by a counselor at Gum Springs Elementary School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
•welfare check on an elderly man who had accidentally pressed the emergency button on his life alert at a Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Meadowcreek Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had attempted to send $1,000 from her bank account to an email address.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Academy Church Rd., Jefferson.
•information report on Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his 14-year-old daughter had been raped while living in Mexico.
•assist medical unit at a Watson Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where a juvenile was reportedly trying to get into an apartment.
•animal complaint on M.L. King Jr. Dr., Jefferson, where an injured dog was reported.
•welfare check at a Geiger Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman was unable to make contact with her aunt.
•civil matter on Geiger Rd., Jefferson, where a man was attempting to gather some belongings from his home.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a Geiger Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•noise complaint on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where the complaint reported neighbors were being loud.
•suspicious activity on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle and trailer near her residence.
•juvenile issue at a Lavista Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a juvenile had reportedly left home without his parent’s permission.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 at Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers at a Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man requested to speak with a JCSO officer because JPD “wasn’t helping him.”
•animal complaint on Ebenezer Church Rd. at W.H. Hayes Rd., Jefferson, where cows were in the roadway.
•dispute and warrant service on Grace Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported a dispute with her daughter.
•simple battery – FVA and dispute at a Lavista Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a man had hit her and was yelling at her.
•information on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a car was parked on the side of the roadway, a female was lying down on the side of the road and a man was standing with the female.
•theft by deception on Dillon Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving a bag of rocks after purchasing what she thought was a computer graphics card.
•civil matter on Plainview Rd., Jefferson, involving a vehicle that had been towed.
•warrant service and welfare check on Raven Ridge, Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Winder Hwy. at Otis Gooch Rd., Jefferson.
•information on River View Dr., Jefferson, where a vehicle was causing a traffic hazard.
•information on B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her husband’s Hydrocodone order by mail missing.
•operating a motor vehicle without current registration or valid license plate and driving without a valid driver’s license on Hwy. 129 North at Hwy. 15, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson.
•aggravated stalking at Jackson Trail Christian School, Hope Haven Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her estranged husband whom she has a TPO against has been driving by her place of work.
•damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Deerfield Way, Jefferson, where the driver of a tractor reported the driver of an Amazon truck that had been speeding up and down the roadway struck the front tire of his tractor and spun him around in the roadway.
•abandoned vehicle on Wilhite Rd., Jefferson.
•battery/simple battery – FVA on Lavista Rd., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her 17-year-old son.
•reckless driving on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported the driver of a vehicle was tailgating him and then passed him on a double yellow line speeding almost hitting another car head on.
•assist motorist with a dead battery on Interstate 84 North, Jefferson.
•assist motorist with disabled vehicle on Winder Hwy. at Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Jason Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a pick-up truck was parked in front of the community pond.
•assist Jefferson Fire Department personnel on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, to a possible tractor-trailer fire.
•theft by taking on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported his wallet and $100 in cash missing from under his bathroom sink where he hid it.
•dispute on Twin River Ln., Jefferson, between a woman and her son.
•information at Jackson County School System transportation department, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, involving an incident with a parent of a West Jackson Elementary School student.
•financial transaction card theft, identity fraud and agency assist at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a patrol officer reported finding a lost/stolen debit card in his vehicle after he transported an arrested man.
•welfare check on Rick Forge Ct., Jefferson, where a bus driver reported the door to a residence was open and the child who usually gets on the bus did not come out.
•theft of services on Ellington Dr., Jefferson, where an employee with the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority (JCWSA) reported someone was stealing water.
•information on Athens Hwy. at B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported he lost control of his vehicle as he was driving north bound and went into the median.
•theft by taking on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a truck had been reported stolen.
•agency assist n Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a man fell off a ladder.
•noise complaint on Cabots Creek Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported gunshots in the area.
•criminal trespass on Trotters Ridge Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported another man, whom he had told previously he was not welcomed at the residence, came to his house and knocked on the door. The complainant said he was afraid for his safety because he had an open case with the man’s roommate.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 at John B. Brooks Rd., Jefferson, that was partially in the north bound lane of travel.
•warrant service on Lavista Rd., Jefferson.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at A-Zone Armament, Nightingale St., Jefferson, where the owner reported a lower receiver for an AR15 missing.
•criminal damage to property and fraudulent insurance claims on Palmer Ct., Jefferson, where a man reported he believed two representatives from a roofing company caused damage to his roof when they were allowed to check the roof for damage from a storm.
•information on Lavista Rd., Jefferson, where drugs were found in a safe belonging to the complainant’s juvenile son after he was arrested earlier.
•driving with an expired driver’s license on Hwy. 124 West at Meadow Creek Dr., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at Shop and Save, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where an unruly customer was refusing to leave the store.
•suspicious activity at an MLK Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone was going inside his residence when he wasn’t there.
•suspicious activity on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a pickup truck pulled into the garage and then backed out and stopped in the driveway.
•welfare check on Danielsville St., Jefferson, where a man had reportedly been seen sitting on the porch of a home that burned the night before.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd. at Marlow Rd., Maysville, where a truck was reported driving around the area multiple times.
•information at Dry Pond United Methodist Church, Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a possible stolen cell phone was pinging.
•dispute between a mother and daughter at a Red Oak Rd., Maysville, residence.
•battery/simple battery – FVA at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a physical domestic dispute was reported.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Holly Springs Rd. at Lipscomb Lake Rd., Maysville.
•animal complaint on Pinetree Cir., Maysville, where a man reported his dog had been bitten by another dog.
•dispute on West Freeman St., Maysville, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•assist motorist who was stuck on the side of the road on Maysville Rd. at Hardman Orchard Rd., Maysville.
•unruly juvenile on Hale Rd., Maysville.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•assist medical unit on Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a female was having trouble breathing.
•information on Brockton Rd., at Treemont Dr., Nicholson, where someone had reportedly located a blanket with bones it along the side of the roadway.
•damage to property on Woodpecker Ln. at Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson, where the window on a school bus was shattered.
•suspicious activity on Musket Ct., Nicholson, where a man reported his neighbor was parked in his driveway with two lawn mowers and a pressure washer.
•suspicious activity on Deerbrook Dr., Nicholson, where a man reported two unknown people in his yard with a flashlight.
•possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, warrant service, giving a false name to a law enforcement officer, possession of MDMA (Ecstacy), driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation on Hwy. 441 at Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•noise complaint on Stapler Dr., Nicholson, where a vehicle was going around in the neighborhood making a lot of noise.
•assist motorist and damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, where a woman reported the front tire had fallen off her vehicle and it was broken down in the roadway.
•information on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, involving the sale of a motorcycle.
•missing person at a Blue Jay Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her two maternal granddaughters missing.
•custody dispute on Sanford Rd., Nicholson.
•dispute at a Hawks Ct., Nicholson, residence, where the complainant reported a man had a woman on the found and was hitting her.
•dispute on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, between and woman and her boyfriend.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where a man was found unresponsive.
•information on Kesler Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported his ex-wife had changed his address to her post office box without his permission.
•possession of marijuana and burglary on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a woman reported several juveniles were inside a neighboring residence and one of them had a bat and she could hear banging coming from inside the residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•dispute on Summers Ln., Nicholson, where a woman reported her mother-in-law who is a respondent to a TPO attempted to call her.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a woman reported being run off the road by another driver and striking an unknown object that caused functional damage to the front passenger side headlight and fender on her vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a woman reported receiving a call on her cell phone advising her that funds were going to be stolen out of her bank account.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•suspicious activity at a Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported he saw the driver of an SUV take a package from his package delivery box.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 North at Pond Fork Church Rd., Talmo, where a truck was parked in a construction site where thefts have occurred.
•abuse/neglect/exploit disabled/elder person on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass.
•information on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported his sister was threatening to call the police on him.
•information on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a motor vehicle accident was reported.
•suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd. at Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where a car was parked on the side of the roadway. The car’s driver advised he ran out of gas.
•assist a medical unit on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where a man was involved in a four-wheeler accident.
•TPO service on Independence Ave., Pendergrass.
•dispute and driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked on Hwy. 60, Pendergrass.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•suspicious activity at South Jackson Elementary School, New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a suspicious truck was located.
•accident with a deer on Commerce Rd., Athens.
•information at J&J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported damage to his patrol vehicle after crossing over a washout in the driveway at this location.
•assist the fire department with a car fire on Tallassee Rd., Athens.
•theft by taking at the J&J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a cell phone was reported stolen.
•welfare check on a man who had called for roadside assistance on Commerce Rd., Athens.
•juvenile issue on Bob Holman Rd., Athens.
•dispute on Crooked Creek Rd., Athens, between two juvenile brothers.
•noise complaint on Sharon Ln., Athens, where gunshots were reported in the area.
•theft by taking on Providence Rd., Statham, where a man reported his ex-girlfriend stole his enclosed horse trailer.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where a man reported someone was running around his house and they were breaking through the window.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 at the Clarke County line, Athens, where a male was picked up.
•assist agency on Savage Rd., Bogart, where lines were down across the roadway.
WEST JACKSON
Jackson County authorities were recently called after threats were made over a speeding vehicle.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the terroristic threats and acts incident on West Jefferson St.
One of the complainants said they saw a vehicle speeding and they tried to get the vehicle's attention to get them to slow down by partially standing in the roadway. The vehicle had to slam on its brakes and skidded to a stop before hitting the complainant.
An argument ensued and the speeding vehicle left, but one of the complainants couldn't get out of the way and his arm was struck.
The driver of the speeding vehicle later returned with another person with what appeared to be tire irons and threatened to beat the complainant to death.
The suspects ultimately left the scene, but officers made contact with them later at a residence.
The complainants declined to press charges.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•information on Summit Chase Dr. where a man reported a driver cut their vehicle's bright lights on and sped by him.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle struck a bird, causing damage to the windshield.
•suspicious activity on McNeal Rd. where a man reported someone parked at his neighbor's house and walked around.
•dispute on Blind Brook Cir. where a man reported his ex came to the house intoxicated and causing a scene.
•information on Duck Rd. where someone reported a possible residential fire. A resident said everything was under control.
•dispute on Morris Creek Dr. where people argued over parked cars.
•noise complaint on West Jefferson St. where someone reported loud music and yelling.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman reported a vehicle followed her while she was on a golf cart. She said they tried to run her off the roadway and threw trash out of their window.
•information on Lauren Marie Dr. where someone reported a stolen trailer, but the caller later learned his son had lent it out.
•suspicious activity on Lamar Cooper Rd. where someone reported a suspicious vehicle sitting at the end of a road.
•information on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a missing elderly female who was later found.
•theft by taking; criminal trespass; and entering auto on Hwy. 124 where someone entered a vehicle and took two USB flash drives.
•battery on White Trillium Way where two people reportedly got upset because a man wouldn't pay them for a ride. They reportedly punched the man multiple times and he did the same. The man refused medical treatment.
•theft by taking on Ontario Ln. where someone stole 30 windows from a work site.
•welfare check on Elmwood Rd. where officers checked on a woman, who was OK. She said her son had brought a bunch of "dope heads" to the house, but she ran most of them off.
•theft by taking on Glen View where someone took water without going through a meter.
•dispute on Kiley Dr. where neighbors argued about children riding dirt bikes on the road.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where a man said a vehicle ran him off the roadway. The Georgia State Patrol was called.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a tire was damaged by debris.
•mental person on Davenport Rd. where officers said a woman was talking out of her head.
•harassing communications on Hwy. 124 where a woman reported harassing text messages.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 53 where an excavator was missing.
•damage to property on Braselton Farms Dr. where subdivision spotlights were damaged.
•mental person on Davenport Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
•deposit account fraud on Wildflower Rd. where a woman sent a man a bad check.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported people at a drive-thru restaurant were acting disorderly in a vehicle and tried to climb through the window.
•animal complaint on Sam Freeman Rd. where someone reported cows int he roadway.
•suspicious activity on Manor Lake Cir. where an officer saw a gate for a construction site was open in the night.
•civil matter on Washington Rose Ave. where a woman said her ex-husband harassed her about their house.
•agency assist on New Cut Rd. where officers assisted the GSP with a single-vehicle wreck with no injuries.
