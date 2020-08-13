A multi-agency effort led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer in Jackson County.
Shannon Blake Wade, 45, 44 Smallwood Dr., Commerce, was booked on multiple drug charges Aug. 5 following an investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Department of Community Supervision, according to a press release from the JCSO.
Wade was found in possession of a substantial amount of methamphetamine, along with Alprazolam and marijuana. He is being held in the Jackson County jail on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV pills (alprazolam), drugs not in original container, possession of marijuana, suspended registration and violation of parole.
Others recently arrested in Jackson County were:
JCSO
•Christopher Scott Allen, 47, 120 Forest Lakes Rd., Pendergrass — probation violation.
•Dawn Michelle Carver, 37, 219 Tommy Barnett Rd., Nicholson — possession of methamphetamine.
•Tanner Mason Peek, 23, 324 Preakness Dr., Alpharetta — aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass.
•Danny Keith Millen, 64, 69 Davis St., Jefferson — aggravated assault, discharging firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless conduct, simple assault.
•Ronny Tyler Moss, 49, 28 Pinelane Dr., Athens — receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by a convicted felon.
•Scott Eugene Nichols, 54, 105 Orchard Creek Dr., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol, entering or crossing roadway, open container violation.
•Shahem Allon Oliver, 28, 465 Norwood Cir., Athens — instruction permit and temporary license violation, operation of vehicle without current plate violation, held for two other agencies.
•Corrie Lynn Sauls, 28, 1085 W.L. Williams Rd., Commerce — possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of THC oil; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Lee Roy Cooper, 49, 18 Mission Ridge Dr., Cartersville — four counts of child molestation, four counts of cruelty to children, two counts of peeping Tom, enticing a child for incident purposes.
•Ronald Lee Banister, 32, 222 Yellow Pine Ct., Niceville, Fla. — loitering or prowling.
•Brandon Jamal Battle, 26, 265 Woodridge Cir., Athens — driving with a suspended license.
•Marlon Kyle Jarrard, 40, 10108 Commerce Rd., Athens — aggravated stalking.
•Matthew Ryan Schofill, 38, 2130 South Barnett Shoals Rd., Watkinsville — probation violation.
•Joshua Ryan Miller, 27, 1941 Buckhorn Rd., Gainesville — driving with a suspended license.
•Ronnie Letrell Amphy, 32, 5602 Newberry Pointe Dr., Flowery Branch — probation violation.
•Alexa Oscar Ballard, 49, 129 Heritage Dr., Dahlonega — theft by taking, held for another agency.
•Brittany Lauren Davis, 30, 358 Spring St., Commerce — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
•Jacqueline Patricia Wilson, 40, 189 West Jefferson St., Hoschton — held for another agency.
•Brandice Jayne Belk, 34, 195 Mt. Zion Rd., Danielsville — driving without a license, no tag light.
•Nathan Eugene Biddle, 52, 801 Washington St., Gainesville — held for another agency.
•Timothy Alan Carlton, 51, 205 Skyland Dr., Loganville — held for another agency.
•Richard Charles Cart, 37, 241 Barber St., Commerce — failure to appear.
•Tawnya Marie Clouston, 33, 8422 Pendergrass Rd., Hoschton — battery, cruelty to children.
•Christopher Paul Nicholson, 35, 2237 Smallwood Rd., Gainesville — held for another agency.
•Jeffrey Hunter Sizemore, 22, 585 North Hwy. 150, Pacolet, S.C. — failure to appear.
•Celena Diana Wilson, 1459 Dee Kennedy Rd., Hoschton — battery.
BRASELTON PD
•Ricky Lateak Thomas, 32, 140 Lakeshore Cir. — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine).
COMMERCE PD
•Cassii Lacole Hensley, 24, 230 Jim David Rd., Nicholson — crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs; possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); public drunkenness.
•Andrea Deshawn Workman, 26, 249 North Rutherford Rd., Greer, S.C. — driving with a suspended license.
•Angel Star Wheeler, 19, 127 Heritage Ave., Jefferson — theft by taking.
•Morberto Balderas Navarro, 52, 4735 Courtney Dr., Forest Park — driving under the influence of alcohol, held for another agency.
•Kristie Dawn Green, 47, 160 Scott St., Commerce — simple battery.
GSP
•Margaret Whitney Brown, 53, 1213 Eggleston Dr., Deland, Fla. — driving under the influence of alcohol, duty upon striking fixture, hit-and-run, turning movement violation, U-turn.
•Jennifer Renee Jeter, 24, 203 Stansbury Dr., Raeford, N.C. — possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), speeding, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (THC oil).
•Dickie Alfred Crowe, 52, 74 Shady Ln., Maysville — driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, turning movement violation, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway.
•Bruce Lynn Clayton, 57, 231 Spratlin Dr., Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol, tag light requirement violation, tail lights lenses required.
JEFFERSON PD
•Robert Lee Brown, 50, 176 Pine St., Jefferson — terroristic threats and acts, obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Tamia Monae Williams, 19, 346 Oak Ave., Jefferson — disorderly conduct.
•Amber Kristyne Oliver, 32 (no address listed) — theft by receiving stolen property, held for another agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.