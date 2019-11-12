An officer at the Jackson County Correctional Institute was recently arrested and terminated after he was found to be taking bribes from families of inmates.
Austin Chadwick Stockton, 24, 150 Orchard Brook Dr., Gainesville allegedly provided inmates with tobacco products and accepted payments from their families. The money was transferred on the digital platform CashApp.
The investigation is still active and a full report detailing Stockton's dealings with inmates was not ready at the time of reporting. Stockton cooperated with the investigation and was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of bribery and violation of an oath by a public officer.
