JEFFERSON
•criminal trespass at a Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reportedly entered a residence looking for cigarettes after being warned not to do so.
•suspicious activity at a vacant residence on Commerce Rd., Jefferson.
•Vehicle Identificaton Number (VIN) verification at a County Farm Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•writ or possession at a Woodland Hills Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•Temporary Protecton Order (TPO) violation at a Low Fall Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a man had violated a TPO, but it was determined the violation occurred in Hall County.
•abandoned vehicle on Lewis Sailors Rd. at Summit Chase Dr., Jefferson, where a Dod Ram pickup truck was located parked sideways in the roadway, blocking the entrance to Summit Chase subdivision.
•information/fraud reported at a Swamp Willow Ct., Jefferson, resident, where a woman reported a scam. She said she received a call from someone stating they were with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and she had a warrant on her.
•harassing communications reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-husband had been calling her back-to-back in a harassing manner.
•agency assist at On The Run, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman was found asleep or unconscious behind the wheel of a car in the parking lot.
•vehicle taken without permission at a Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported another man took his Toyota Corolla while he was asleep.
•abandoned vehicle on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson where a Dodge Ram truck was found blocking the road and a driveway.
•attempted scam reported to the Jackson County Sheirff’s Office. A man said he received a check for over $2,440 and then began receiving emails and texts instructing him to use the funds to purchase Walmart gift cards.
•dispute at an Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported an on-going dispute with a friend of one of her tenants.
•theft by taking at a Hwy. 124, Jefferson, location, where a man reported the theft of a John boat, two trolling motors, marine battery, solar-powered battery charger, bilge pump, cooler with miscellaneous knives, and a stack of lumber.
•burglary at a Links Blvd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone had tried to pry open the front door of his residence.
•dispute at a Sawtooth Oak Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his step-son’s friend hit him in his left eye causing bleeding.
•vehicle accident on Hwy. 82, Jefferson.
•violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO) at an Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a man was on her property after being served with a stalking Temporary Protective Order (TPO).
•threats at a Dixie Red Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend had been threatening his via text messages.
•violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO) at an Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a man was on her property after being served with a stalking Temporary Protective Order (TPO).
•motorist assist on Hwy. 129 at W.J. Dills Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was located partially in the roadway.
•alarm call at a Palmer Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•agency assist at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported.
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 S. at W.J. Dills Rd., Jefferson, where a three-vehicle accident was reported.
•alarm at a Rachel View Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•reckless driving on Interstate 85 N. at mile marker 129, Jefferson, where a man reported the driver of an Acura passed him at a high rate of speed and was observed running vehicles off the roadway.
•scam phone calls at a Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported receiving three calls over a five-hour period.
•tree branch in the roadway on Hwy. 11 at Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, were a man reported be believed people were setting him up – farming him.
•writ of possession at a McMullin Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•information report at Dano’s Towing, Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson, where three U-Haul’s had been recovered and needed to be removed from GCIC.
•information report on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a man reported someone had fired a shot at his truck as he was traveling on I-85 near the 985 interchange.
•theft of a lawn mower at a W.O. Smith Rd., Jefferson, residence, where the complainant reported his great-nephew came to his residence and took his riding lawn mower without his permission.
•hit and run – duty to stop at the scene of an accident/leaving the scene of an accident on Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle was rear-ended by the driver of Jeep SUV that did not stop.
•agency assist on Gum Springs Church Rd. at Stephanie Ln., Jefferson, where a vehicle accident was reported.
•damage to property on Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where the driver of a tow truck struck a mailbox causing damage.
•harassing communications reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson, where a woman reported c copy of her driver’s license had been posted on a Facebook page by a Jackson County resident.
•suspicious activity at a Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a Census worker had been on her property two days in a row.
•debit card fraud at a Whitney Rd., Jefferson, residence.
COMMERCE
The following incidents in the Commerce area were reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recently:
•criminal trespass on Berea Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported the fence to her back yard had been damaged.
•agency assist on Interstate 85 south bound at mile marker 144.5 where an accident was reported.
•theft by taking at a Cabin Creek Rd., Commerce, location, where a man reported the theft of dump-trailer.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Maysville Rd., Commerce, business, where a woman reported credit card fraud.
•theft by taking at a Boogies Run, Commerce, residence, where a man reported his air hose and nail gun missing from his garage following the installation of a refrigerator and dishwasher.
•lost/misliad property at a Mount Olive Church Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported having a license in her possession that belonged to a gentleman that had voted earlier in the day.
•theft by deception at a Cabin Creek Cir., Commerce, residence, where a man reported a female he had previously lived with had taken the title to a vehicle the two had purchased together and had it titled and registered in her name.
•fraudulent activity at an Old Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported fraudulent activity on her bank account.
•agency assist on Ila Rd. at Cowart Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle accident was reported.
•alarm call at Banks Crossing Commerce Dodge Jeep Ram, Homer Rd., Commerce, where an audible alarm inside the dealership was going off.
•writ of possession at an Ila Rd., Commerce, residence.
•information on Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, where two juveniles were operating dirt bikes in the roadway.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Maysville Rd. at Interstate 85, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•alarm at a Maysville Rd., Commerce, business.
•suspicious activity on White Hill School Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported a man who was not supposed to be at the residence when she was home alone was there doing some work on the residence.
•dispute at Zales Jewelry, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man reported he had been told he could not be helped due to the fact he did not have a face mask on. The complainant said he told the store employee he could not wear a face mask due to medical reasons.
•suspicious activity at Dry Pond Store, Hwy. 92 North, Commerce, where the complainant reported two people were in the parking lot arguing.
• hit and run – duty to stop at the scene of an accident/leaving the scene of an accident at Tanger Outlets, Steven B. Tanger Boulevard, Commerce, where a woman reported someone struck her vehicle while it was parked at this location and then left the scene.
•criminal trespass at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, location, where a woman reported her car had been damaged by the representatives of a repo company.
•dispute at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a dispute was reported between a man and his girlfriend.
•agency assist on Hwy. 441 at Roy Howington Rd., Commerce, where a man was found lying face down on the fog line of the roadway.
•dispute at a Pine Cone Trl., Commerce, residence, where a dispute over car keys was reported between a man and his cousin.
NORTH JACKSON
•loitering or prowling, driving without a driver’s license, open container violation and driving under the influence (DUI) – alcohol on Independence Ave., Pendergrass, where a traffic stop was conducted on a driver who pulled into a residence that did not belong to him.
•identity fraud at a Manor Glen Way, Talmo, residence, where a woman reported receiving an unemployment benefits card from Colorado and she advised she had never lived or worked in Colorado.
•911 hang-up at a Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass, residence. The homeowner stated she had not called 911 and was advised there was an issue with the Windstream phone lines.
•assistance at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a female requested someone stand by while she retrieved her belongings from the residence she had been sharing with her ex-boyfriend.
•theft by taking at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported someone had taken her driver’s side rear tire off her vehicle and replaced it with the spare tire that was located in the back seat. She said four un-activated cell phones in the trunk were also missing.
•vehicle accident on Old State Rd., Pendergrass.
•suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd. at Forest Lake Rd., where a male had reportedly got out of vehicle and took off running into the subdivision.
•911 hang-up at a Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a female was reportedly having difficulty breathing.
•writ of possession at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Primrose Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported she had been advised a truck was parked at her vacant house at this location.
•suicide threats at a Forest Lake Ct., Pendergrass, residence.
•suspicious activity at a McNeal Rd., Hoschton, residence, where two people were reported to be walking around the subdivision soliciting.
•suspicious activity at a Ponderosa Rd., Talmo, residence, where a vehicle was reported parked near the roadway.
MAYSVILLE
•civil matter at a Unity Church Cir., Maysville, residence, where a man reported his brother and sister had been going into their dad’s house and taking furniture.
•contributing to the delinquency, unruliness or deprivation of a minor at a Pleasant Ct., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her female babysitter had left her residence and left her two juvenile kids at home alone.
•possible stolen vehicle at a Meeks Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported she had allowed a male to borrow her vehicle and it had been returned to her as agreed upon.
•abandoned vehicle on Unity Church Cir., Maysville, was located on the side of the road.
•battery and simple battery – FVA at a College Ave., Maysville, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
EAST JACKSON
•civil matter at a Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man attempting to repossess a car reported being threatened by the car owner’s boyfriend.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson residence, where a woman reported her soon-to-be-ex son-in-law had threatened to burn her house down.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Blackthorne Rd., Nicholson, residence. An officer reported being called to the emergency room at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center to meet with a 17-year-old female who reported her 16-year-old boyfriend had hit her around the head and on the top of her right shoulder during an argument between the two while at this residence.
•suspicious activity at a Broad St., Nicholson, business, where an employee reported receiving a suspicious phone call and then later seeing a suspicious black SUV or mini-van with two males wearing black masks inside.
•agency assist at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence, where EMS personnel requested assistance.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity at a J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, residence, where the complainant reported the driver of a Dodge pickup was selling drugs in the area.
•disturbance at a Broad St., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported hearing multiple gunshots.
SOUTH JACKSON
•suspicious activity in the area of New Kings Bridge and Shilo roads, where a GMC Yukon was located at a house that is for sale. No one was located in or around the house and the vehicle had damage to the front passenger side tire and mirror.
•damage to property on New Kings Bridge Rd., where an auto accident involving a deer was reported.
•abandoned vehicle on Highway 330 at Savage Rd., where a Honda motorcycle was found in the woods.
•abandoned vehicle on Zomba Farm Rd., Athens, where a suspicious vehicle was reported in the driveway to a residence. A Jeep Cherokee was found with the driver’s door open and all the windows down, but no one was found in the area.
•possession of Schedule IV Drugs(s) and drugs not kept in original container on Hwy. 129 at New Kings Bridge Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted on the driver of a Ford Focus after the car had been observed stopped at the intersection of Jefferson River Rd. and New Kings Bridge Rd. with a male standing outside in front of the vehicle who appeared to be yelling at the driver of the vehicle.
•civil matter at a Scott Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported the mother of his two-year-old twins was taking them to day care when he was available to care for them.
•suspicious activity at a Mary Collier Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported “it sounded like someone grabbed the front door and was shaking it very hard.”
•harassing communications at a Foxfire Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported an on-going problem with her neighbors.
•dispute at a Redstone Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported the theft of a gun.
•theft of lost or mislaid property at a Bear Cub Way, Bogart, residence, where a man reported his revolver had been taken.
•theft of an iPhone at a Viking Ct., Athens, residence.
•theft of a motor vehicle at a Christian Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his granddaughter borrowed his Pontiac Torrent van over a week ago and had not returned it.
•suspicious activity at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a vehicle and people with flashlights were reported walking around a vacant house.
•agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a vehicle involved in a hit and run in Clarke County was located.
•information on Brock Rd.
•Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) verification at a Norman Rd., Athens, residence.
•disturbance on Norman Rd. at Williams Rd., Athens, where the driver of an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) was slinging gravel and spinning tires.
•suspicious activity at a Robbie Run, Bogart, residence, where a Lexus SUV was reported parked at the complaint’s residence for three hours.
•agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 at Belle Springs Rd., Athens, where a medical call was reported.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•fraudulent telephone solicitation on Deer Ridge Cir. where a man said someone contacted him and said something about Social Security. He searched online and found the number was a scam caller.
•disorderly conduct on Hwy. 53 where a man reported cursed and harassed people in a store.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a man was walking.
•unruly juvenile on Hwy. 332 where officers stopped three juveniles who were walking beside the roadway. A deputy transported them to a parent's house.
•theft by taking on Maddox Rd. where a man said a man who was staying with him took his black Saturn vehicle and phone.
•simple battery on Hwy. 53 where a man said his girlfriend slapped him and left.
•animal complaint on Poplar Springs Rd. where a dog chased and bit someone.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her son and his girlfriend argued and she heard the woman smacking him. She said the girlfriend had damaged items in the residence during disputes.
•information on Pendergrass Rd. where a woman said she had been arrested for battery, but said she was just defending herself.
•dispute on Arbor Trace where a man and his son argued over chores and the son's phone privileges. The son reportedly chest-bumped the father during the dispute and told him to "get the f--- out of the way."
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where a man reported his vehicle was damaged after paint leaked from a vehicle in front of him.
•suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where a woman reported her father was high and mentally unstable and that he left walking. He ultimately agreed to go to the hospital.
•violation of a family violence order where a man said his estranged wife called him and threatened to get the kids and leave with them after the man filed for divorce.
•dispute on Pendergrass Rd. where a juvenile said his father got mad at him for not cutting the grass.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a woman said a man took her car without permission. The man denied it and they weren't able to find the vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman was concerned about a man who was lying in the parking lot. He said he was resting and could go somewhere else.
•damage to property on Rocky Ct. where a man said his vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
•suspicious activity on Duck Rd. where officers saw a man running around a vehicle with a flashlight. He was playing with his son and had permission to be on the property.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck with injuries.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man on hospice was found not breathing.
•animal complaint on Shirley Ct. where pigs were roaming in an area. Someone was called to secure them.
•suspicious activity on McNeal Rd. where a man said two men were walking around a neighborhood soliciting business. When he confronted them about the "no soliciting" signs posted in the neighborhood, the men reportedly got agitated. Deputies made contact with the men, who voluntarily left the area.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted med units and the Braselton Police Department with a suspicious person.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where officers approached two vehicles that were parked at Hoschton Park. The occupants of one of the vehicles said they were finishing their fast food drinks.
•damage to property on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man drove into a porch, left his information and drove away.
•theft by taking on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where someone stole vehicle dealer license plates.
