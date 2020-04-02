Recently arrested in Jackson County were:
JCSO
•Charity Lee Campbell, 32, 266 Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass — battery.
•Dillon Ryan Harrell, 22, 78 Cheatham Bluff, Jefferson — theft by receiving stolen property.
•Brandon Albert Mitchell, 26, 463 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson — simple battery.
•Amelia Nicole Talisman, 35, 636 Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville — driving with a suspended license.
•Jamison Chadwick Williams, 42, 641 Hwy. 124 West — probation violation.
•Samuel Lewis III, 28, 131 Lincoln Drive, Thomson — held for another agency.
•Cortney Denise Gowan, 27, 265 Village Pkwy., Pendergrass — probation violation.
•James Michael Reed, 36, 543 Providence Cir., Statham — probation violation.
•Stephanie Faye Finney, 30, 138 Jim Heard Rd., Bowman — held for another agency.
•Nicole Ashely Grable, 24 65 Rocky Ct., Hoschton — battery and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
•Jordan Emmett Ladd, 21, 174 Thurston Williams Rd., Maysville — cruelty to children and simple battery.
•Rickey Douglas Morgan Jr., 34, 244 Fieldale Rd. Toccoa — battery and probation violation.
•Perry Roger Holliday, 43, 527 Lebanon Church Rd. Jefferson — loitering or prowling, parole violation and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Alan Bannister Wolford, 46, 2532 Union Church Rd., Bishop — simply battery.
COMMERCE PD
•Jeffrey Daniel Sanders, 48, 158 Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson — giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; and held for another agency.
•Michelle Lea Ledford, 35, 57 McClaine Lane, Nicholson — two counts of driving under the influence and endangering a child under the age of 14; driving under the influence of alcohol less safe; defective tires; expired registration; and failure to maintain lane.
•Christopher Steven McEver, 30, Hwy. 53 Lot 12, Braselton — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; open container violation; reckless driving; driving too fast for conditions; and violating limited license conditions.
BRASLETON PD
•Tabitha Amanda Miller, 36, 292 Daily Rd., Alto — probation violation.
•Mario Rodriguez, 45, 1740 Landon Lane, Braselton — obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Winfred Russell Jordan, 36, 245 Ednaville Rd., Braselton — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, two counts of driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with no registration, no brake lights or turn signals, reckless conduct, reckless driving, removed or falsified identification of a license plate, theft by receiving stolen property, driving too fast for conditions, a tire requirement violation and two counts of obstructing a law enforcement officer.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Marcus Darryl Dove, 24, 102 Lake Forest Dr., Commerce — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, texting while driving and failure to apply for a new license.
