A Jackson County woman told an officer with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office she had been sexually assaulted by her step-uncle at his home in Banks County.
She said the male was going to sell her a vehicle, but he told her he would only give it to her in exchange for sexual intercourse and she told him “no.”
She said he attempted to kiss her on the neck, he touched her legs in an attempt to fondle her vagina, and he kept asking for sex.
She said when he brought her to her home in Jackson County he tried to touch her again, but she received a call from her boyfriend and her step-uncle stopped trying to touch her. She said he told her it was their “little secret.”
The woman was instructed to contact the Banks County Sheriff’s Office to file a report since the incident happened in that county.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•assist motorist with a tire blow-out on Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce.
•dispute and theft by taking at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where an eviction was in process.
•driving without a driver’s license on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist at a Whitlock Rd., Commerce, house fire.
•agency assist at a Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man possibly had a stroke.
•information on Hwy. 82 Spur at Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, where a man was reportedly seen pushing a dirt bike.
•agency assist on Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist at an A.C. Smith Rd., Commerce, location, where a traffic accident was reported.
•agency assist on Interstate 85, Commerce, where a traffic accident with injuries was reported.
•suspicious activity at a Berea Rd., Commerce, residence, where a car was reportedly driving up and down the road continuously passing the complainant’s residence.
•theft by shoplifting at Guess, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where an employee reported five females entered the store and when one of them exited the door at the same time as another customer the alarm went off. The complainant said she later found security tags left in the pockets of clothing items left on the shelves.
•identity fraud at a Sheep Pasture Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported receiving notice that his credit union account was overdrawn $5,965. He said the money that was put in the account was the small business stimulus money from the government, but he doesn’t have a small business. He also said another account was opened under his name and once the money was in there it was transferred out to other accounts.
•information at a James Maxwell Rd., Commerce, residence.
•open container violation, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane on North Broad St. at Orchard Dr., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at a Richmond Way, Commerce, residence, where a man reported a male hanging out in the area during night time hours and early morning.
•damage to property at Tanger Outlet Mall, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man reported while he was shopping inside Marshall’s someone struck his parked vehicle causing damage to the read of the vehicle.
•welfare check at Tanger Outlet Mall, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a female was asleep inside her vehicle with the door open.
•suspicious activity at a Raford Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her juvenile daughter’s friend at this location was telling her daughter that the friend’s father was breaking into the home.
•dispute on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, were a road rage incident was reported.
•information at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where an illegal burn was reported.
•warrant service, obstruction of law enforcement officers and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer at a Bennett St., Commerce, residence.
•loitering or prowling on Hoods Mill Rd. at South Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a female reported a dispute with her ex-husband after picking up her kids. She said he was driving in the area where she lives and send text messages to a male friend of hers wanting to meet to engage in a physical altercation.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•stalking at an Oak Park Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•Temporary Protection Order (TPO) service at a Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to property at the Jackson County School System bus shop, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where the route supervisor reported damage to a stop sign on a bus.
•burglary at Summer Hill Baptist Church, Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a man was seen running from behind the building and a rear window on the church was found broken out.
•TPO service on Jackson Parkway, Jefferson.
•damage to property at a MLK Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a deer ran into his vehicle causing damage to the vehicle.
•information at a Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Lake Vista Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a pizza delivery had found a two-year-old alone in the yard.
•dispute at a Slate Ave., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her fiancé.
•assist a motorist on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson.
•damage to property on Brockton Rd. at McRee Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported striking a deer with vehicle.
•suspicious activity at Summerhill Baptist Church, Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a Dell computer screen was found on the outside air conditioner.
•injuring, tearing down or destruction of mailboxes on Davis Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his mailbox had been hit.
•civil matter at a Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she left her sons dirk bike a man’s residence and now he would not allow her to get the bike.
•information at a Lavista Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man was burning a wood pile.
•open container violation, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist at a Hidden Oaks Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a female was being transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•dispute at a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man had reportedly taken a checkbook.
•information on Ethridge Rd. at Cedar Grove Church Rd., Jefferson, where a handgun was found in the roadway.
•harassing communications at an Anglin Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone was slandering her name and harassing her via Facebook.
•dispute at a Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, residence, between several family members.
•impersonating in a legal proceeding at a Honeysuckle Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone claiming to be her had called a pool company and told them to come pick up her pool.
•simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) and aggravated assault – FVA at a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a man and his parents.
•dispute at McDonalds, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, between a man and his wife.
•suspicious activity at a Barber Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she arrived home to find her door partially open.
•DUI – drugs, fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign and tires requirement violation on Wayne Poultry Rd. at Old State Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Athens Hwy., Jefferson.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony at TACG, Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson, where a man reported someone broke into his vehicle was smashing the front passenger window.
•civil matter at a Clover Mill Dr., Jefferson, residence, regarding a loan that the complainant signed with a female to obtain a vehicle.
•dispute at a Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man said he was upset because his vehicle had been moved when a wrecker came to repossess another man’s vehicle.
•suspicious activity at a Swann Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a male and female were in her yard arguing.
•terroristic threats and acts, warrant service, welfare check and obstruction of officers at a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•information at Gum Springs Elementary School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
*civil matter at a Ralph Garrison Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he was unable to get his generator back from a neighbor he loaned it to.
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•theft by taking at a Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported some of his medication had been stolen by his estranged wife.
•warrant service at a Jefferson Ter., Jefferson, reisidence.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
•possession of drug-related objects and dispute at a Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•loitering or prowling on Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a car was parked at the dead-end in the lane of travel without any lights on.
•information at Jackson County High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where an “air sniff” was randomly conducted in the student parking lot for any contraband at the request of school administration.
•damage to property at a River Birch Loop, Jefferson, residence, where a resident reported a large plastic wheel center cap from a dump truck she passed on Hwy. 124struck the front bumper of her vehicle causing minor damage.
•assist Jefferson Police Department with an incident at Circle K, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at Lake Vista Estates, W.H. Hayes Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was parked in the lot near the park inside the subdivision.
•information on Hwy. 129 at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a truck was in the median.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, where a man reported seeing another male jump from the Interstate 85 overpass bridge.
•dispute at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, between a woman and her son.
•assist Maysville Police Department on Gillsville Rd. at Deadwyler Rd., Maysville, with a traffic stop.
•theft by taking at Hurricane Shoals Park, Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported her iPhone XS missing.
•information on Latty Ln. at Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at a Wheeler Creek Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man reported the theft of a 2004 Ford F-350 truck.
•information at a Dixon Bridge Rd., Maysville, residence, where someone was reportedly shooting in the area while two men were bow hunting.
•animal complaint at a Highland Way, Maysville, residence, where a man reported his neighbor’s dog started chasing him and tried to bite him.
•warrant service at a Hickory Way, Maysville, residence.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence, where a man reported someone broke into his vehicle and stole several items.
•animal complaint at a Boone Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a skunk tried to attack her and get into her house and she had it trapped in her garage.
•damage to property on Plainview Rd. at Hale Rd., Maysville, where a Plainview Fire Department fireman reported damage to the fire truck from debris that came from a passing tow truck.
•identity fraud at a Unity Church Cir., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported receiving a bad check from a company in regards to a job she had applied for.
•suspicious activity at a West Freeman St., Maysville, residence, where a man reported hearing a loud scream in the area.
•information at a Gillsville Rd., Maysville, residence, where a tree was reportedly on fire in someone’s yard.
•agency assist at a Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, residence, where EMS was transporting a man to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.
•unlawful dumping on Highland Rd., Maysville, where over 25 tires had been dumped in the middle to the roadway.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•assist motorist with a flat tire on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
•theft by taking at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported some FedEx packages missing from her residence.
•suspicious activity at a Tommy Barnett Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported seeing vehicles and flashlights at an abandoned residence.
•information on Hwy. 441 North at Berea Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant service, operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate, insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation and tail light requirements violation on Hwy. 441 at Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist on G.W. Wilson Rd., Nicholson.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Nicholson, where a malnourished pet rabbit had been found.
•abandoned vehicle at Pine Ridge Pl., Nicholson, causing a traffic hazard.
•information at a J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, residence, where loud music was reported.
•insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles on Hwy. 441 at Memorial Dr., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles on Hwy. 441 at Birch St., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported hearing people on her property.
•information on Brockton Rd. at Ridge Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a tractor trailer unloading sod was causing a traffic hazard.
•suspicious activity at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where the complainant reported people possibly walking on her property.
•agency assist on Shilo Rd., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Jim David Rd. at Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where a man was reportedly walking on to roadway and yelling at vehicles as they passed.
•dispute at a Stapler Dr., Nicholson, residence, between a female and her female roommate.
•dispute at a Hawks Ct., Nicholson, residence, between a woman and her son.
•suspicious activity at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported hearing something on her front porch.
•dispute at a Mulberry St., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported a woman was at his residence and he wanted her to leave.
•loitering or prowling at a Tal Phillips Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported he was being followed.
•damage to property on Old Kings Bridge Rd. at Staplers Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information on Berea Rd. at Smith Overhead Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a firearm was found laying in the road.
•civil matter at a Foxfire Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity at a SR 334, Nicholson, residence, where a man reported a vehicle was sitting in the middle of the road with its lights on.
•dispute at a Stapler Dr., Nicholson, residence, between a landlord and tenants.
•information at a Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•damage to property on Brockton Rd. at Waterworks Rd., Nicholson, where an accident involving a deer was reported.
•civil matter at a Sanford Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a female was trying to get her belongings, but her parents weren’t allowing her to.
•animal complaint at an Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a Census worker came to her home and her dog bit her. The Census worker was transported to an Athens hospital for treatment.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers and criminal trespass at a Stapler Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported the landlord was on the scene and was throwing items out of the residence. A male friend of the homeowner/complainant and a male tenant became engage in a physical altercation inside the residence.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of disabled/elder person at a Shilo Rd., Nicholson, residence.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•dispute at a Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, residence, between a man and his neighbor’s son.
•suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a male was reported walking in the neighborhood.
•animal complaint on Holly Springs Rd. at Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, where two horses were reportedly in the roadway.
•dispute at Out Store, Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, between a man and his girlfriend over a $500 winning lottery ticket.
•theft by taking at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported the theft of a refrigerator and food items from his produce stand in his front yard.
•suspicious activity at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where someone was reportedly trying to enter a residence that is under renovation.
•suspicious activity at a Pond Fork Church Rd., Talmo, residence, where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle pulled into her driveway.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 at New Cut Rd., Pendergrass, where a man was reported lying on the side of the road.
•agency assist on Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, where a two-vehicle traffic accident was reported.
•noise complaint at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where loud music was being played in the area.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and tail light requirements violation on Hwy. 129 at Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•accident with a deer on Wayne Poultry Rd. at Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Pendergrass.
•suspicious activity on John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a car was parked in the pool area of the Seasons of Pendergrass subdivision.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•interference with custody at a J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported his ex-wife refused to allow him to pick his son up for his visitation period.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 North, Athens.
•warrant service and driving without a valid driver’s license on Hwy. 330 at Dollar General, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant service at Dollar General on Hwy. 330, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at Bear Creek Reservoir, Hwy. 330, Athens, where two vehicles were reportedly parked blocking the entrance.
•warrant service, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation, driving a motor vehicle with invalid registration/suspended vehicle tag registration and windshield violation on Savage Rd. at Marko Dr., Bogart, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to a county vehicle on John Collier Rd., Athens, where a patrol vehicle was damaged when it struck a culvert that was covered by a piece of chain link fence laying on top of the culvert.
•dispute at a Moore Rd., Athens, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 South at Crooked Creek Church Rd., Athens, where a traffic accident was reported.
•criminal damage to property, obstruction of officers, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, criminal interference with government property, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid driver’s license, loitering or prowling and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 at Fuller Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist on Archer Grove Rd., Athens, where a traffic accident was reported.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 at John Collier Rd., Athens, where a woman reported gun shots or fireworks in the area.
•information on Hwy. 129 at New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a vehicle was found in the median.
•dispute at an Archer Grove Rd., Athens, residence, between a man and his ex-girlfriend.
•theft by deception at a Winford Smith Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported being scammed via telephone.
WEST JACKSON
A JCSO deputy recently observed a pedestrian-involved accident.
According to the report, the deputy was driving down Hwy. 53 towards Dollar General in Hoschton behind a Toyota Camry. A garbage truck was sitting in the median. Officers saw a man in dark clothing leap in front of the Camry, which struck the man.
The deputy requested EMS and the Georgia State Patrol.
The pedestrian was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•death investigation (non-murder) on Lingerfelt Ln.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 at Founders Hope Rd. where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck with injuries.
•two reports of damage to vehicle on Josh Pirkle Rd. where two patrol vehicles were damaged after running over a pothole. Both deputies couldn't swerve to avoid the pothole due to oncoming traffic.
•criminal damage and theft by taking on Sinclair Cir. where someone entered a job site and stole several items, including a motor attached to an air compressor, the compressor and a water pump. A compactor was also damaged.
•suspicious activity on Charlie cooper Rd. where a woman found a crossbow bolt at a horse rescue facility. She didn't think anyone had tried to harm the animals.
•terroristic threats and acts on Taylor Dr. where a woman reported a man said he was going to kill her and her boyfriend.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail where a homeless man was found sleeping in his car.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported a vehicle damaged her fence.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a disgruntled fired employee refused to leave a business.
•terroristic threats and acts on Cooper Bridge Rd. where brothers argued over tin roofing and one of them reportedly said, "If you call the police, I'll kill you."
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers forced a locked door open to allow EMS to get to a woman who had fallen and was bleeding from her arm.
•damage to property on Walnut Rd. where a vehicle damaged another while backing up.
•theft by deception on Emma Cir. where a man said he paid someone $5,000 to construct a driveway, but the man didn't show up and quit taking his calls.
•financial transaction card theft on Hawthorn Way where a woman reported $5,000 was taken from her bank account.
•information and violation of a family violence order on West Jefferson St. where a woman reported her husband violated a family violence order by contact her. The woman had also noticed gas was missing from her vehicle and things were thrown on it. She also reported her dog barked during the night and she suspected it was due to her husband.
•information on Country Ridge Dr. where a man reported someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration called him and said his Social Security Number had been flagged for making false claims and they would take out a warrant if he didn't pay. Officers advised the man that the SSA did not issue warrants and that he should block the numbers.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers checked on an elderly woman who was OK.
•agency assist on Freedom Pkwy. where officers responded after a vehicle struck another. The GSP was called to perform field sobriety tests on one of the drivers.
•theft by extortion on Amaranth Trail where a man video chatted nude with a woman and she later demanded payment or she'd post the pictures online.
•information on Hwy. 124 where someone found a case containing a spoon, scissors and syringes.
•dispute on First St. where a man got into an argument with a tree service employee for blocking the roadway. The complainant said the worker yelled and cursed at him and refused to move. The issue was ultimately resolved and the worker was fired.
•information on Creek Side Dr. where a woman thought her ex-boyfriend followed her and she feared he would harm her.
•information on McNeal Rd. where officers did a welfare check on a woman after she called 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.