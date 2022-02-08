Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were recently called after thousands of chickens were found dead in a chicken house.
Deputies were called for the report of criminal damage to property-second degree on Wheeler Ln., Maysville.
The complainant said they were raising around 17,000 chickens in a chicken house and found all of their chickens dead.
Someone had manually turned off the electrical breakers to the lights, fans, generator and alarm.
A power company confirmed that nothing was wrong with the electrical system.
JEFFERSON
- damage to a vehicle on Ethridge Rd., where a woman said another vehicle struck hers, but didn't stop when she pulled over.
- suspicious activity on Mauldin Rd. where a man thought he heard people talking in his house.
- suspicious activity on Harmony Grove Ln. where a juvenile thought she heard footsteps in a house and ran to a family member's residence.
- suspicious activity on Old Pendergrass Rd. where someone saw flashlight beams moving outside their residence.
- accident with cow on Ebenezer Church Rd. where several cows were out in the roadway and a vehicle struck and killed a calf. The vehicle was also damaged.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where a man reported his son was released from the Stephens Count Jail and is missing.
- suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace Cir. where someone reported screams and possible fighting. A woman said she had disciplined her son because he wouldn't clean his room.
- agency assist on Winder Hwy. where a woman was arrested by Jefferson police officers after she was found slumped over the wheel of a damaged vehicle. The woman appeared to be under the influence and officers found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
- damage to property; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and failure to maintain lane on Ebenezer Church Rd. where deputies discovered an overturned vehicle on a fence. The two passengers were uninjured, but the driver smelled of alcohol and was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests.
- suspicious activity on Hardin Terrace where a woman said another woman was taking photos of her and her vehicle.
- possession of methamphetamine and headlight violation on Hwy. 82 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop after officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found methamphetamine. Deputies also found lighters and residue of a green leafy substance.
- criminal interference with government property on Stan Evans Dr. where an inmate damage a cell.
- missing person on Stan Evans Dr. where a man reported no one had heard from a man since he was released from jail. Officers later contacted the man who had been able to contact his family.
- theft by taking on Brockton Rd. where someone took a utility trailer from a construction site.
- agency assist on Galilee Church Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a car accident.
- damage to a vehicle on Stan Evans Dr. where a patrol car windshield had a small chip in it.
- possible overdose on County Farm Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after she was found unresponsive.
- dispute on Hwy. 124 where two people had an argument stemming from a dispute over a civil agreement. One of the people involved was taking photos of the other's vehicle and said they were going to "get what's coming to them."
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where deputies assisted with a wreck with suspected injuries.
- driving without a license and tag light violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- welfare check on Fairways Ln. where deputies checked on a juvenile who made comments about overdosing. The juvenile was OK and a parent said they would speak to the juvenile about the threat.
- information on Hawthorne Dr. where someone reported a possible drunk driver.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked; registration violation; and headlight violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- civil matter on Ebenezer Church Rd. where family members argued over a vehicle.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol at a stop. The driver fled and ultimately veered off the roadway. The driver then fled the scene on foot. Two people were apprehended.
- suspicious activity on Birch Field Dr. where a woman reported a vehicle had pulled into a residence and a man and woman got out walking.
- welfare check on Delapierre Loop where a woman wanted officers to check on her son.
- death investigation (non-murder) on South Apple Valley Rd. where a man was found dead, possibly from a cardiac issue.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-multiple substances-less safe and failure to maintain lane on Brockton Rd. where a man was arrested after driving his vehicle into a ditch. He was arrested following a field sobriety test.
- stalking on Creek Nation Rd. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had gone to her gym and to her residence.
- harassing communications on Wilhite Rd. where a woman reported harassment from a landlord. She also reported someone had broken into her residence and ransacked the place.
- damage to property on Waterworks Rd. where a man swerved to avoid hitting a dog and lost control of his vehicle, which went down an embankment and damaged a fence.
- agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
- burglary on Commerce Rd. where a man reported someone entered a trailer and tried to take a mattress.
COMMERCE
- criminal trespass on White Hill School Rd. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning.
- battery/simple battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree on B. Wilson Rd. where a man said his soon-to-be ex-wife threw items and pushed him. She also reportedly got in his 15-year-old son's face and was making gestures toward him like she was going to hit him.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a school counselor reported an inappropriate comment made by one student to another.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 S where a man reported a tractor-trailer struck his vehicle's mirror.
- dispute and warrant service on Old Hoods Mill Rd. where a man was arrested after a woman reported he was at a residence and she didn't want him there.
- suspicious activity on Hoods Mill Rd. where a woman saw a vehicle parked in front of her residence.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where a deputy picked up someone who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- dispute on I-85 where a man and woman had an argument in a vehicle. The man said the woman slapped him and tried to get him to wreck the vehicle. The woman denied doing so.
- simple battery on Hoods Mill Rd. where an altercation occurred between students at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
- suspicious activity on Erastus Church Rd. where a man was walking. Officers gave him a courtesy ride.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a school administrator reported inappropriate student behavior.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and failure to stop at a stop sign on Dry Pond Rd. where a woman was arrested after striking a power pole. She was arrested following field sobriety and breath tests.
- information at EJCHS where a juvenile received a possible threatening text message from a juvenile from another school.
- hit and run on Jefferson Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle struck her vehicle, but didn't stop.
- deceptive/fraudulent telemarketing on Sandy Creek Rd. where a man reported someone called him claiming to work for Amazon. They went into his computer and he also bought a $500 gift card.
- animal complaint on Alma Ct. where two dogs fought.
- harassing communications on Ila Rd. where a woman reported her daughter was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.
GILLSVILLE
- cruelty to children-first degree and battery/simple battery-family violence on Fountain Dr. where a man reportedly came home intoxicated and grabbed family members during a dispute. The man was placed under arrest and became combative, trying to pull away from deputies.
- simple battery-family violence on Saddlewood Ct. where a woman said a man pushed her and raised his fist at her. The man denied it and said the woman had pushed a door during the incident and it had hit him. The woman later told deputies that the man had thrown a bag of popcorn, which hit her.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man said someone repeatedly parks a vehicle and revs the engine and said he would get his automatic rifle and handle it himself if someone didn't do something. Deputies warned the man against that.
- suspicious activity on Deadwyler Rd. where a woman reported a man was camping beside a bridge. The man agreed to move his belongings.
- dispute and suicide threats on Green Hill Ct. where a man was taken to the hospital after making comments that he was going to kill himself.
- information on Highland Way where a juvenile received threats on a social media app.
- animal complaint on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man said another dog bit his dog.
- theft by deception on Dixon Bridge Rd. where someone sold a vehicle and pressure washer, but they didn't belong to him.
- suspicious activity on Myrtle St. where a man saw another man on his property.
- deceptive/fraudulent telemarketing on Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. where a woman reported a family member had been scammed out of over $3,000 by someone claiming to be with Publisher's Clearing House giveaway.
NICHOLSON
- threats on Tolberts Tr. where a woman received a letter demanding $12,000. The sender said they would have the woman sent to prison if she didn't pay.
- welfare check on Broad St. where officers checked on a woman and a juvenile who were OK. The woman said she and the complainant, the father of the juvenile, were arguing over custody.
- Department of Family and Children Services Referral and juvenile issue on Kesler Rd. where officers were called for an unruly juvenile who was tearing up the house and throwing items. The deputy had to restrain the juvenile because he was bucking and kicking. The child's mother was contacted and told to come retrieve the child and his sibling. She was reportedly hesitant to take the kids, but ultimately agreed to do so.
- dispute on Cabin Creek Dr. where a woman reported her boyfriend punched a hole in the wall of their residence and she wanted him to leave.
- welfare check on G. W. Wilson Rd. where officers attempted to check on a woman, but were unable to make contact.
- damage to property on Sanford Rd. where a tractor-trailer became stuck in a lawn.
- noise complaint on Hawks Ridge Rd. where a woman reported gunshots.
- information on Ivy Creek Dr. where a woman attempted to see her children but the homeowners, who had custody of the children, didn't want the woman showing up at the residence because she is "on dope." One of the children also made a comment about possible inappropriate touching by someone who was with the child's mother.
- dispute on Hwy. 441 where a man was given a criminal trespass warning at a location after a dispute over a fence.
- simple assault on New Kings Bridge Rd. where trash pickup employees said a man confronted them and said they were on the wrong side of the road. The man also reportedly mentioned a Colt .45 and threatened to "smoke them" before leaving the scene.
- suspicious activity on Mulberry St. where someone reported seeing a woman walking a dog and a man pulled up and got out of the vehicle. The woman told the man to leave or she would call the police.
- transport on Tolberts Tr. where a man was taken to Advantage Behavioral Health.
- dispute on Memorial Dr. where a woman wanted a man to leave a residence and said he kicked a door in.
NORTH JACKSON
- dispute on Nichols Rd. where a woman reported her roommate's former friend came to the residence and took items.
- simple battery-family violence; criminal damage to property; disorderly conduct; criminal trespass; duty upon striking a fixed object; reckless driving; and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol on Darling Ln. where a man was arrested after a dispute. He reportedly damaged a door and damaged several vehicles during the incident. He also reportedly wrecked a vehicle.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and headlight violation on Mountain Creek Church Rd. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- criminal damage to property on Old Gainesville Hwy. where a window was broken on a shed. Nothing was missing.
- civil matter on Van Eepoel Ct. where a man reported a tree company was cutting trees on a neighboring property and the trees were falling onto his property.
- suspicious activity on Old State Rd. where a woman reported an air tag had been placed in her child's back pack multiple times.
- burglary-second degree on Lanier Rd. where a man reported someone vandalized a vehicle and damaged a vacant residence.
- theft by taking on Banyon Creek Dr. where a man thought a family member stole his saw.
- information on Periwinkle Way where a woman thought her estranged husband put propane tanks under her house.
- dispute on Lanier Rd. where a man and woman argued and the man allegedly said he would hit her.
SOUTH JACKSON
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce; basic rules violation; open container; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 330 where officers were called for an overturned vehicle. The driver had a warrant and also smelled of alcohol. He was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional and deputies planned to seek warrants. Deputies found an open container and marijuana in the vehicle.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 330 where a man said another man took his keys and car and never returned it.
- civil matter on Bear Creek Ln. where a man went to a residence to retrieve mail, but he had an agreement with the complainant that he was supposed to already have his things out.
- criminal trespass on Sawdust Tr. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 where an auger fell off a vehicle and another vehicle struck it, causing damage.
- information on Moore Ct. where a man was upset his daughter had left belongings and her dog at his residence.
- driving while license is suspended on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. A small amount of marijuana was also found in the vehicle.
- information on Oak Grove Rd. where a woman received a note on her vehicle saying "I hope you have a great day."
- abandoned vehicle on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a trailer with a boat attached blocked a turning lane and was towed.
- damage to property and damage to a vehicle on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man said he had to swerve to avoid striking a vehicle, then he hit a trash can, causing damage to the trash can and to his vehicle.
- warrant service on Hwy. 330 where a woman was arrested for a warrant during a dispute call.
- agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck with injuries.
- dispute on Hwy. 330 where two people reported a man was at the residence and beating on the door.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 11 where someone left a trailer in a parking lot.
- civil matter on Hwy. 330 where two people had a dispute over a scooter.
- dispute on Jefferson Rd. where a woman reported her ex-husband took her vehicle without permission and the two argued.
WEST JACKSON
•information on Skelton Rd. where a man said his neighbor’s goats got loose. This is an ongoing problem, according to the man.
•welfare check on Hwy. 60 where an elderly man’s family reportedly used a sheet to keep the man from getting up at night due to a risk of falling. Adult Protective Services told family members they should not use a restraint unless ordered by a physician.
•agency assist on Ednaville Rd. where a wood chipper pulled by a truck reportedly caught fire.
•dispute on Pocket Rd. where a husband and wife reportedly got into a verbal dispute.
•entering an automobile on Hwy. 53 where the driverside window of a vehicle was reportedly shattered and a purse was stolen.
•dispute on Crimson King Ct. where a man said a female neighbor forced her way into gender-reveal party and became “irate and profane” over a guest parked on her street.
•dispute on Country Ridge Dr. where a man reportedly got into an argument with his girlfriend and was barred from the residence.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 53 where a driver said his vehicle was bumped by a vehicle behind him, causing his vehicle to spin in the roadway several times before leaving the road, striking a sign and then the tree line. The other driver did not stop, according to the complainant. The driver, who complained of face and chest pain, said a family member would transport him to the hospital.
•suspicious activity on Panther Ct. where a man said his juvenile daughter told him that his ex-wife’s boyfriend got into bed with her multiple times while she was napping and sometimes wrestled with her during naps. The man requested that DFCS and Jackson County investigators be notified of the report.
•information on Chatuge Dr. where a woman said she received a fraudulent text message saying she won a Power Ball drawing.
•damage to property on Walnut River Trail where a man said a delivery driver damaged a light on his garage with her truck and left multiple ruts in his grass.
•harassing communications on Skelton Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend contacted her multiple times over money despite being asked not to.
