The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday, April 3, to Trotters Trace, Jefferson, to a domestic incident with shots fired at around midnight.
The officers were advised that a man fleeing the scene in a pick-up truck had just shot another man.
The incident took place in the Arcade city limits, but JCSO officers stopped the fleeing suspect and took him into custody. No firearm was found on the man or in his truck, but officers found an empty holster on the front seat of the truck.
The man was transported to the Jackson County Jail. An Arcade PD investigator was to follow up with the charges.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•civil matter on Fred Loggins Rd., Commerce.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where an altercation between two juveniles was reported.
•civil matter on Fred Loggins Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her roommate threatened to call law enforcement on her.
•information on Wheeler Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle was parked.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Homer Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information on Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported a car ran off the roadway in front of her residence and caused minor damage to her mailbox.
•suspicious activity on Lee Ln., Commerce, where a suspicious vehicle was stopping in front of houses.
•assist medical unit on Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a 35-year-old male was found unresponsive.
•theft y shoplifting at Tommy Hilfiger, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man and woman reportedly stole items and placed them in shopping bags before leaving the store.
•battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) on Hawks Nest Rd., Commerce, where a physical domestic dispute between a father and son was reported.
•assist motorist with a mechanical breakdown on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•entering an automobile, theft by taking and financial transaction card fraud at Tanger Outlet Mall, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman reported her purse missing from her vehicle.
•suspicious activity at Tanger Outlet Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where three cars were parked in front of the Polo store at 11:40 p.m.
•assist Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer at the J&J Flea Market to give a man a ride to a Bennett St., Commerce, residence.
•assist motorist with mechanical issues on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 441 at Rob Belue Rd., Commerce, where a two-vehicle accident was reported.
•information on Broad St. Extension, Commerce.
•damage to a vehicle on Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle was in the ditch and on fire.
•welfare check on a female on Homer Rd., Commerce.
•information on Apple Valley Rd. at South Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a tree was blocking the roadway.
•animal complaint on Blue Herron Dr. at Cedar Trl., Commerce, where cows were in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Hill St., Commerce, where a man reported a girl on Facebook was sending a Commerce Police Department officer over to his house.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 North at Dry Pond Rd., Commerce, where a man was in the roadway.
•assist the driver of a tractor-trailer stuck in front of Tanger Outlet Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce.
•civil matter on Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd., Commerce.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•suspicious activity on Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, where the illegal dumping of a fiberglass bathtub and other household goods was reported.
•possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate on Hwy. 11 at Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•custody dispute on Saddle Creek Dr., Jefferson.
•information on Ashwick Dr., Jefferson, where a man had questions about target practicing.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service on Storey Porter Rd., Jefferson.
•noise complaint at Bethany United Methodist Church, Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where four-wheelers and trucks were reportedly riding in an open field behind the church.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where multiple goats were in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a vehicle was in the complainant’s yard.
•suspicious activity on Saddle Trl., Jefferson, where the complainant reported seeing a light behind a house that had burned the previous day.
•dispute on Ivey St., Jefferson, between a man and his 14-year-old juvenile son.
•animal complaint on Links Blvd., Jefferson, where a man reported for the past three days he had been unable to sleep because nearby residents had their dogs outside.
•mental person on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where a woman reported her son was having an episode and was throwing objects inside the residence.
•dispute between a woman and her roommate on Hwy. 82 North, Jefferson.
•custody dispute on Anvil Ct., Jefferson.
•information at Harden Terrace Apartments, Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a man was knocking on doors.
•information on Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where an officer reported his Bodycam came off while apprehending a fleeing suspect and he wasn’t able to locate it.
•information on McCreery Rd., Jefferson, where a four-wheeler with kids was riding up and down the dirt roadway.
•terroristic threats and acts and warrant service at Arcade City Hall, Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported his ex-wife threw a brick and damaged the rear passenger door on the vehicle he and another female were driving following a dispute at a Rock Forge Ln. residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Logistics Center Pkwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle was struck by the driver of a U-Haul box truck while traveling on Interstate 85.
•custody dispute on Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 at Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson.
•damage to property on Brockton Rd. at Brockton Loop, Jefferson, where a one-car vehicle accident was reported.
•damage to a county vehicle on South Apple Valley Rd. at Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a patrol officer struck a deer with his patrol vehicle.
•information on Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson.
•obstruction of officers at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson, where a woman was escorted from the building after she refused to wear a mask and claimed sovereign citizen.
•mental person on Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson.
•assist motorist with a broken down vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•damage to property at Circle K, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported the driver of a tractor-trailer hauling a brand new bulldozer turned and hit the right front of his vehicle causing damage and a hole in the bumper.
•possession of Schedule I drug(s), possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass on Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, where a man was reportedly in a residence illegally after being evicted in 2020 due to drug use and allowing unauthorized people to live in the home.
•animal complaint on Otis Gooch Rd., Jefferson, where a dog was reportedly chasing cars.
•information/noise complaint on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported loud music emanating from his neighbor’s house.
•suspicious activity on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had attempted to enter his residence.
•reckless conduct and passenger shall not interfere with driver’s view/control on Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, where a female had reportedly reached across the driver of a vehicle and threw the vehicle in park as they were traveling down the roadway.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 at W.J. Dills Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle with a flat tire was off the roadway.
•deposit account fraud at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, were a fictitious check was returned by the bank.
•warrant service and assist motorist on Hwy. 82 North, Jefferson, where a person was asleep in the back seat of a vehicle on the side of the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Old Winder-Jefferson Rd. at Tom Finch Rd., Jefferson, where two people were asleep inside a truck parked at this location.
•warrant service on Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a man was walking looking in mailboxes.
•dispute on Windy Hill Ct., Jefferson, where a man was wanting to check on his six-year-old daughter’s wellbeing.
•suspicious activity on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a female was on the side of the road.
•information on Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, where a dispute over lawn mowing was reported.
•civil matter on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a dispute with her friend over a laptop.
•dispute between two brothers on Grandview Dr., Jefferson.
•information on W.H. Hayes Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported finding a piece of his mail opened.
•assist medical unit at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where an inmate had reportedly cut his wrist.
•dispute on Harden Terrace, Jefferson, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•dispute on Hunter Rd., Jefferson, between two women.
•obedience to traffic control devices required; presumptions; enforcement and DUI – drugs on Winder Hwy. at Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a male was slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped at the traffic light.
•damage to a patrol vehicle on Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a patrol officer found damage under the front bumper of the vehicle.
•assist Jefferson Police Department personnel on Hwy. 129 at Interstate 85, Jefferson, where an auto accident was reported.
•assist motorist with a blown tire on Gum Springs Church Rd. at Hwy. 124, Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Commerce Rd., Jefferson.
•transport a released inmate from Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•information report on Mauldin Rd., Jefferson.
•welfare check juveniles on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson.
•theft of services on Canoe Dr., Jefferson, where a Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority employee reported someone had hooked up and was using a water line that was not metered.
•information on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where debris was in the roadway.
•assist motorist on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a truck was blocking a lane of traffic.
•welfare check on a female at Dano’s Towing, Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson.
•information on Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Fairways Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported hearing a gate close in her back yard, but did not see anyone.
•dispute between two motorists on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where the driver of a tractor-trailer reported an occupant in a pick-up truck threw a brick at his truck.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-sister-in-law is stealing from the grave site of her deceased brother.
•dispute on MLK Ave., Jefferson, between a woman and man. The female said the dispute was over the man putting trash in her trash can and he pulled a gun on her.
•identity fraud on Davis Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a long list of withdrawals from his bank account that he did not make.
•identity fraud on MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported she believed her mother’s identity was possibly stolen.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•suspicious activity on Marlow Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported her ex-husband came to her residence and began beating on the front door.
•duty to report an accident with injury, death or property damage on Hwy. 82 Spur at Wheeler Ln., Maysville, where a car was in a ditch off the roadway.
•welfare check on a man on Beacon Dr., Maysville.
•suspicious activity on Highland Way, Maysville, where a man stated he wanted to go to jail.
•juvenile issue on Sagefield Cir., Maysville.
•injuring, tearing down or destruction of mailboxes; injuring, defacing or destroying on Unity Church Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported her mailbox had been damaged.
•dispute between a man and his wife on Plainview Rd., Maysville.
•aggravated assault on Maysville Rd., Maysville, where a man had reportedly been shot.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•accident with a deer on Antioch Church Rd. at Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a cow was on the shoulder of the roadway.
•warrant service on Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 335, Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Fletcher Dr., Nicholson, where a pickup going and coming from a residence was causing a disturbance.
•noise complaint on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where gunshots were reported in the area.
•welfare check on a female on Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where it was reported an employee recently terminated was behind the storage buildings on the property.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a man was walking on the shoulder of the road at 11:07 p.m.
•information on Wages Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a welfare check was requested by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
•abandoned vehicle on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a U-Haul van was parked behind a residence.
•battery – FVA at D’s Chevron, Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a woman reported being back-handed by her boyfriend as they were traveling from Commerce, She said when they neared D’s Chevron, traveling about 45 mph, her boyfriend pushed her from the moving car, injuring her back and arm.
•information at Dan’s Food Mart, Broad St., Nicholson, where a man feeling dizzy requested an ambulance.
•damage to property on Hwy. 334 at Fletcher Rd., Nicholson, where a mobile home moving company had reportedly knocked down some telephone or power lines.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Hwy. 441 South at Old Athens Dr., Nicholson.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding on Hwy. 441 North at Herman Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•civil matter on Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson.
•criminal trespass on Sanford Dr., Nicholson, where a window was broken out of a vehicle.
•custody dispute/civil matter on Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Hawks Ct., Nicholson, where a red truck was driving up and down the roadway acting suspicious.
•speeding and reckless driving on Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession/manufacture/sale/purchase of marijuana, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding on Hwy. 441 at Smith Overhead Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•damage to a vehicle at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported someone had damaged the front bumper on her vehicle while it was parked at this location.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Main St., Talmo, where a pickup truck was parked at the closed business at 3 a.m.
•suspicious activity on Pond Fork Church Rd. at Brumbalow Rd., Pendergrass, where a man was walking in the roadway and asking motorists for a ride.
•suspicious activity on Guy Cooper Rd., Pendergrass, where a vehicle was parked on the side of a road that went nowhere.
•suspicious activity on Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where complainants reported a truck speeding through the neighborhood at all hours of the day and they believed this was drug related activity.
•assist Plainview and North Jackson fire departments with traffic at a mobile home fire on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo.
•possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal trespass, dispute, warrant service and obstruction of law enforcement officers in the Bed Bath and Beyond parking lot, John B. Brooks rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported his mother’s husband had threatened to shoot his mother in the parking lot when she got off work.
•theft by taking on Meadow Oak Dr., Talmo, where a man reported his Sig Sauer rifle missing from his residence.
•welfare check on a female on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass.
•dispute between a husband and wife on Main St., Talmo.
•suicide threats at a Main St., Talmo, residence.
•burglary at a vacant building on Hope Baptist Church Rd., Talmo, where a man reported he found the lights on in the building, a window uncovered and a mountain bike missing from inside the building.
•suspicious activity on Martin Rd., Talmo, where a female was house sitting for the homeowners who were out of town.
•information at Dollar General, Main St., Talmo, where the assistant store manager reported her cell phone missing.
•suspicious activity on Pond Fork Church Rd. at Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a man was walking around a red barn on the property.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•assist medical unit on Pittman Hill Rd., Athens, where a possible juvenile overdose was reported.
•assist the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at the J&J Flea Market, Hwy. 441, Athens, with an auto accident where one of the drivers had a warrant.
•animal complaint on Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where a man reported a stray Pit Bull was killing his chickens.
•information on Oak Grove Rd., Athens, where a tree had fallen across the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Kodiak Ln., Bogart, where a vehicle was parked in front of the residence.
•simple battery – FVA on Pittman Hill Rd., Athens, where a physical domestic dispute was reported between a woman and man.
•financial transaction card fraud on Brock Rd., Athens, where a man reported someone had attempted to use his bank debit card three times at a Watkinsville location.
•animal complaint/animal control referral on Commerce Rd., Athens, where a woman reported a house next to hers has a Pit Bull mix dog that is being aggressive towards her and her children.
•dispute on Winford Smith Rd., Athens, between a woman and her son.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 330, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
WEST JACKSON
A man recently reported another man pointed a gun at him during an argument.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called for the report of pointing a gun or pistol at another, simple assault and dispute on Blind Brook Cir.
The man said his wife and her brother came to his house and an argument ensued outside.
He said the man reached into the console of his vehicle and pulled out a pistol, pointing it at him. The suspect reportedly said he should end him and the woman allegedly told her brother to "shoot him."
The man didn't shoot, though. The complainant suspected he didn't shoot because a family member was in the residence.
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•agency assist on Ednaville Rd. where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
•information on Stoneview Dr. where an officer checked on a mother.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck. The drivers were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
•information on Meadow Vista Ln. where a man said a sport utility vehicle had been seen driving recklessly.
•information on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man said his juvenile son said he got into an argument with his mother and that she grabbed him.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where two people had an argument.
•suspicious activity on Sam Freeman Rd. where a man said his estranged wife asked him to come pick her up. The homeowner said the woman left the residence.
•information on Cedar Rock Rd. where officers were called for a welfare check.
•suspicious activity on I-85 where a man with mental health issues got out of his vehicle and tried to stop traffic. He was taken to a nearby convenience store and a family member was called.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where two people had an argument in a parking lot.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where debris damaged a vehicle.
•dispute on West Jefferson St. where two people had an argument.
•information on Hwy. 53 where officers were called for a dispute at a business.
•suspicious activity on Antrim Glen Rd. where someone reported a juvenile was driving a go-cart in the roadway.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a woman said she wanted to leave a location, but her father wouldn't give her the keys to her vehicle.
•criminal trespass on Davenport Rd. where a man broke glass panes on a door.
•theft by taking on Pearl Industrial Ave. where someone stole a catalytic converter and other parts from a vehicle.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle struck another while changing lanes.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a man was sitting on the ground, acting suspiciously.
•agency assist on Antrim Glen Rd. where a stop-work order was issued at a residence.
•agency assist on I-85 where a vehicle and camper flipped in a wreck, resulting in injuries.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported an elderly man was walking.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a juvenile was walking on the road and carrying a bag. Officers made contact with a man, who said he was on his way to visit family and didn't want a ride.
•agency assist on Pocket Rd. where a man said he fell and thought he had broken his rib.
•information on Brighton Park Cir. where a woman was in mental distress.
•theft by taking on Jackson Trail Rd. where a dump truck was stolen.
•welfare check on Hwy. 53 where officers attempted to check on an older man who was seen walking.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Quail Run where an elderly woman with health issues died.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Rd. where a man heard a gunshot and yelling.
