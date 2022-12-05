The Jackson County Sheriff's Office recently played a role in solving the identity of a murder victim in Virginia.
The remains of an unidentified woman were fund in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 1993. The case had gone unsolved since that time until a private firm was able to find a cousin of the victim through DNA testing.
From that, detectives from Fairfax County contacted the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in an effort to locate a woman in Jackson County who appeared to be a close relative of the unidentified murder victim. The JCSO did locate the woman and asked her to call the Fairfax Virginia detective. From that, the children of the victim were located in Virginia and further DNA testing confirmed her identity as Sharon Kay Abbott Lane.
Lane had reportedly been estranged from her family and missing since the mid-1980s. She had two young children when she left her home in Indiana for Virginia.
Fairfax County detectives had worked on the case on and off for years. While they now know who the victim is, they still don't know who killed her.
