Jackson County authorities recently reported two separate reports of a young juvenile being found in the roadway.
In the first incident, which occurred near Hwy. 124, in Jefferson, a witness said they saw the juvenile, approximately 3 years old, running around a neighborhood unaccompanied. The witness got the child after noticing they were running toward Hwy. 124, which was busy with traffic.
The child’s father called 911 about 10 minutes after Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived. He said the juvenile had slipped out the garage door and ran down the road while he was taking care of a 10-month-old. The child’s mother had gone to the store.
The child had apparently done the same thing a year before, running to the end of a cul-de-sac.
The second incident occurred on Old Athens Dr. in Nicholson after an officers saw an infant wearing on a diaper and carrying a stuffed animal, standing in the middle of the road.
The deputy didn’t see the juvenile until they were approximately 30 yards away, due to shading from overhanging trees. The deputy picked up the juvenile and ultimately found his residence.
According to the child’s family, he had been gone for 5-10 minutes. The child’s father had just left and the juvenile has apparently tried to follow people out the door in the past.
The child’s mother said she and the other children were getting clothes together and she didn’t realize the juvenile had left.
Officers contacted the Department of Family and Children Services for both incidents.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- agency assist and welfare check on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a medical issue.
- hit and run on I-85 where a man reported another tractor-trailer damaged his tractor-trailer and the other driver didn’t stop.
- dispute on Poplar Rd. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend became irate and was throwing/knocking things over in a residence.
- information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School where officers were notified of a disturbance between two students.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store manager reported two women stole 93 T-shirts.
- simple assault-family violence on Sheep Pasture Rd. where a man was arrested after allegedly grabbing and throwing a woman’s phone during a dispute.
- information at East Jackson Middle School where an administrator reported an incident.
- civil matter on Sheep Pasture Rd. where a man wanted to retrieve belongings.
- dispute on Williamson Ln. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for a mental health evaluation.
- theft by deception on Tuxedo Dr. where a man reported an issue after trying to buy tickets to a football game from someone on Facebook.
JEFFERSON
- welfare check on Katie Springs Ln. where officers checked on a man who contacted a veterans’ crisis hotline.
- information at Gum Springs Elementary School where officers were called after a student told someone about possible illegal activities occurring at home.
- theft by taking on Lebanon Church Rd. where a woman reported jewelry was stolen after movers were inside the residence.
- simple battery on Lebanon Church Rd. where a man was arrested after a domestic dispute turned physical. He allegedly pushed a woman during a dispute. He also had a warrant.
- suspicious activity on Athens Hwy. where a man reported a suspicious vehicle in the roadway. The driver thought they were having a panic attack.
- theft by taking on Feldspar Dr. where a woman reported possible mail theft.
- registration of sex offenders on Stan Evans Dr. where a man didn’t give complete information during booking.
- agency assist on Gordon St. where deputies assisted the Jefferson Police Department after a call about a shot fired. A female fled, but was later found using a drone.
- agency assist on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where deputies assisted Oconee County by detaining a person after a family violence and motor vehicle theft incident.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man reported a tractor-trailer clipped his vehicle’s side mirror.
- threats on McClure Industrial Dr. where someone reported a coworker made threats.
- open container and driving under the influence (DUI) on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man was arrested after a suspicious vehicle call. Officers smelled alcohol on the man and he was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests. An open container of Fireball was found in the vehicle.
- dispute on White Oak Trail where a man and woman argued.
- threats on Ryans Run where a woman reported a neighbor threatened her over a homeowner’s association issue.
- civil matter on Nora Ct. where someone reported an issue involving a living situation.
- warrant service; obstruction of officers; giving false name to officers; and pedestrians walking on or along roadway on Athens St. where a man was arrested after officers saw him walking in the roadway at night. He fled from police on foot, and was ultimately tasered. Two officers fell during the chase, one of whom struck their head.
- dispute on Elrod Rd. where there was a dispute over communion at a church.
- juvenile issue on Jones Rd. where a man said his teenage son left without permission.
- damage to a vehicle on Elrod Ave. where a vehicle hydroplaned and hit a ditch.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Shade Storey Rd. where a man was found deceased, but didn’t have any pre-existing medical issues.
- dispute on Albert Ln. where a man and woman argued and yelled at one another.
- damage to a vehicle on Waterworks Rd. where a woman another vehicle entered her lane and she had to swerve off the road.
- dispute on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where someone reported a possible argument.
MAYSVILLE
- forgery-third degree on Unity Church Rd. where a man reported someone forged a check he had mailed.
- juvenile issue on Hale Rd. where a woman reported a teenager was upset after she took away a computer and gaming system.
- possible overdose on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a person was taken to the hospital after found lying on the bathroom floor.
- animal complaint on Unity Church Rd. where a woman reported a dog attacked her chickens.
- suspicious activity on Red Oak Rd. where officers saw a vehicle with its hazard lights on. Several people were making repairs to a camper on the side of the road.
- animal complaint on Hale Rd. where a woman reported her neighbors tied a dog to her porch.
- custody dispute on Silverwood Dr. (Gillsville) where a woman reported her child’s father came to see the child, but left after being told to do so.
- information on Highland Way where a man reported his neighbor’s recorded his property.
- DUI-alcohol on Pinetree Cir. where a man was arrested after officers observed him stumbling and unable to keep his balance after he got out of a vehicle. He reportedly smelled of alcohol.
- simple assault-family violence on Freeman Dr. where a man was arrested after allegedly trying to kick down a door.
NICHOLSON
- theft by taking on Cabin Creek Dr. where a man reported a missing firearm.
- agency assist on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional after an apparent wreck. The truck was on its side and was smoking.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Mulberry St. where a man was found deceased from an apparent suicide.
- criminal trespass on Stapler Dr. where a woman reported items were taken from her shed.
- information on Jefferson Dr. where a female reported a possible sexual assault, but didn’t want to file a report.
- civil matter on Chandler Bridge Rd. where officers were called for an issue with a living arrangement. It was an ongoing issue.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where a man asked to use a store’s phone and became upset when talking to the person he called. The man reportedly made a comment about having a gun, but didn’t threaten anyone.
- civil matter on Kesler Rd. where a man was attempting to get tires from a residence.
- mental person on Cooper Farm Rd. where a woman reported an issue with keys.
- suspicious activity on Broad St. where a man was sitting behind a closed business. He had been picking up cans.
- unauthorized use of a financial transaction card on Hunters Ridge Rd. where a woman reported someone used her debit card.
- dispute on Z. Williams Rd. where multiple people got in an argument and there was another dispute over property ownership.
- duty upon striking a fixed object on Antioch Church Rd. where someone struck a mailbox.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where a man was trying to find boxes at a dumpster.
- suspicious activity on Sawdust Trail where a woman reported a man who claimed to work for a mortgage company had taken photos of her house.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged after striking a tire.
- simple assault-family violence; two counts of aggravated assault-family violence; battery-family violence; and two counts of cruelty to children-third degree on Kesler Rd. where a woman reported a man pushed her and choked her during an argument. He also reportedly threatened the woman. She said he also pointed a gun at her.
NORTH JACKSON
- information at North Jackson Elementary School where an administrator reported a student made unnecessary phone calls of “an unknown nature.”
- juvenile issue on Glenn Gee Rd. where a woman reported an issue involving her juvenile daughter.
- suspicious activity on Caboose Ct. where a man reported someone knocked on his door and ran away.
- dispute on Raco Pkwy. where a woman argued with a security guard.
SOUTH JACKSON
- welfare check on Archer Grove Rd. where a man was taken to Advantage Behavioral Health after someone reported he made suicide threats.
- suspicious activity on Riverbend Ln. where someone reported a suspicious vehicle. The driver had parked there after his girlfriend kicked him out.
- simple assault-family violence and simple battery-family violence on Timber Ridge Dr. where a man was arrested after allegedly throwing items at a woman.
- information on Hwy. 330 where juveniles were left in a running vehicle (with air conditioning) while their mother went into the store.
- death investigation (non-murder) on John Collier Rd. where a man was found de
- ceased. He’d had health issues.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 330 where a vehicle broke down.
- dispute on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man and woman argued and the woman decided to walk home.
- dispute on Fitzpatrick Rd. where a man wanted people to leave a property. They said they were surveying properties and had permission to be there.
- agency assist on Tallassee Rd. where deputies assisted a man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center during a cardiac arrest call.
WEST JACKSON
•information on Hwy. 124 and Hwy. 332 where a woman said a driver traveled through the intersection at 70 mph “laying drag.”
•theft on Maddox Rd. where a man said he found his and his neighbors’ mailboxes open. The man said according to informed delivery, five pieces of mail were missing that should have been delivered to his address.
•simple assault (family violence) on Duck Rd. where a woman said her husband threatened to hit her with a shoe over an insurance bill that was due. A deputy issued a warrant for his arrest.
•identity fraud on Hwy. 53 where a man said another man used his name, address and phone number to rent a U-Haul truck. According to the incident report, the man was concerned the U-Haul was used for illegal activity.
•battery/simple battery (family violence) on Pond Ct. where a man said his wife, whom he is divorcing, hit him in the face with an open palm while discussing finances.
•theft on Cherokee Trail where a woman said a man scammed her out of $150 after she agreed to purchase an iPad and headphones through Facebook Marketplace.
