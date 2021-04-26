Theft of services and damage to property were reported by the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority on Thursday, April 22, at a Morning View Dr., Jefferson, location.
A JCWSA employee reported he arrived on Morning View Dr. to install a water meter and found a water meter was already installed. He said the meter wasn’t installed by the JCWSA and the meter actually belonged to an address in Pendergrass.
The complainant said whoever installed the meter had taken water from the line and damaged the water line.
He advised a backflow restrictor had not been installed which could cause water to enter the system.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•suspicious activity on Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce, where a shooting was reported.
•theft by taking on Traynham Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her handgun had been taken from her residence without her permission.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student was reportedly having a mental health crisis.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student had reportedly left school walking toward Waterworks Rd. without permission.
•theft by shoplifting at Select Shades, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man took a pair of sunglasses without paying.
•dispute at Huber Plant, Hwy. 334, Commerce, between a woman and her husband.
•assist Commerce Police Department officers on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where an accident was reported.
•domestic dispute on Hwy. 441, Commerce, between a woman and man.
•suicide threats at a Millstone Dr., Commerce, residence.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) – stalking order at a Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, residence.
•assist a tractor-trailer driver parked in the roadway on Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce.
•assist Commerce Police Department officers at Grey Hill Cemetery, Commerce, where a fight was reported.
•information on Hickory Dr., Commerce, where a woman reported her neighbor was having trouble with his phone and he believed it was being “tapped.”
•entering an automobile on Wilbanks Rd., Commerce, where a man reported someone had entered his vehicle and stole several items, including a military knife, thumb drive and OBD2 checker.
•simple battery on a school bus at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•welfare check at Feathers and Antlers, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a suspicious man had been in the store for about two hours.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student was having a medical issue in the bus loading zone.
•affray and simple battery at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where an altercation between two male students was reported.
•assist medical unit at a Whitehill School Rd., Commerce, residence, where a female reported having suicidal thoughts.
•civil matter at a Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence.
•animal complaint on Seagraves Mill Rd. at Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a cow was in the roadway.
•assist Commerce Police Department units and fire units at Peking Palace, South Elm St., Commerce, where smoke was coming from the roof of the business.
•TPO service on South Elm St., Commerce.
•animal complaint on B. Wilson Rd., Commerce.
•theft by deception at Gary Motors, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where the owner reported a female employee had a client/customer pay his car payments for two months to her Venmo account, totaling $800.
•possible overdose at a Millstone Dr., Commerce, residence.
•juvenile issue at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence.
•civil matter at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence.
•welfare check on a juvenile walking along the road on Old Carnesville Rd. at Dan Waters Rd., Commerce.
•welfare check on a man at a Hampton Creek Rd., Commerce, residence.
•instructional permits; graduating licensing and related restrictions, basic rules and failure to maintain lane on Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a traffic crash was reported.
•damage to a vehicle at Complete Upholstery, Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where a man reported scratches on a customer’s vehicle.
•information at Seymour’s Garage, Ila Rd., Commerce, where a van had reportedly run off the road.
•theft by shoplifting at Tommy Hilfiger, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where three females had reportedly concealed items inside bags and left the store without paying for the items.
•theft by shoplifting at Polo, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where two females took items from the store without paying.
•suspicious activity at Hollister in the Tanger Outlet Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where two or three females, recognized from a previous shoplifting event, had entered the store, but upon being recognized had then left the store, got into a vehicle in the parking lot and left the immediate area.
•possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where suspicious items had been found in a student’s book bag.
•harassing communications at a Rogers Church Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported she had received several text messages from a number that she doesn’t recognize.
•damage to a vehicle and failure to secure a load on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a tractor-trailer driver reported he ran over a road sign tripod on the interstate that punctured his fuel tank.
•assist the driver of a disabled tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•dispute between a man and his nephew at a Settlement Rd., Commerce, residence.
•civil matter on Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, involving the sale of a motorcycle.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a parent stated he was worried about his son and other students possibly using drugs and vape pens outside of school.
•criminal trespass on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported the previous owner of his property came onto his property four years later and removed items without his permission.
•agency assist on Hwy. 11 at Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where an accident with injuries was reported.
•damage to a vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a rear-end collision was reported.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident- hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported on the entrance ramp.
•damage to property on Cane Creek Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had damaged her mailbox.
•tree blocking the road on Lebanon Church Rd. at McKinney Rd., Jefferson.
•assist motorist on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a car was in the ditch.
•speeding motorist on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•welfare check at a Secretariat Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer for a felony offense, passing in a no-passing zone, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to stop at a stop sign on Hwy. 11 at Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a motorcycle accident was reported.
•harassing telecommunications at a Hardin Ter., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a former classmate had been harassing her by telephone for some time.
•noise complaint on Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his neighbor and guests were shooting firearms in their yard.
•information at the Jackson County Airport, Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson, where smoke was seen coming from the side of the runway.
•theft by taking on Hickory Trl., Jefferson, where a man reported finding his house destroyed and several items missing when he returned to the residence after a year away.
•assist motorcycle rider with a blown tire on Jackson Trl. Rd. at Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at Summer Hill Baptist Church, Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a driver that was failing to maintain lane.
•possession of methamphetamine and warrant service on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. at Bonne Valentine Pkwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•TPO service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•assist medical unit and fire department on Oliver Cir., Jefferson, where a man was found lying on the floor.
•possible overdose at a Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where two tractor-trailers were involved in an accident.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. at Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a driver was reportedly driving recklessly.
•welfare check on a female at a Winder Hwy., Jefferson, residence.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked and brake light requirements violation on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. at Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a man reported another driver accused him of hitting his car with his trailer.
•warrant service on Hwy. 82 South at Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 82, Jefferson, where a woman reported a dog charged at her.
•dispute on McCreery Rd., Jefferson, between a man and his sister.
•suspicious activity on W.O. Smith Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his sister was using drugs again and was causing issues.
•information on Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported several Styrofoam blocks were in the roadway.
•noise complaint at a Sawtooth Oak Dr., Jefferson, residence, where loud vehicles were reported.
•assist a Georgia State Patrol trooper on Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, where a motor vehicle wreck was reported.
•dispute between a woman and man at a Meadow Park Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her brother at a South Apple Valley Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where an inmate was transported to the hospital.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 at Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson.
•noise complaint on Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, where shooting was reported in the area.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a woman reported striking something in the roadway causing her vehicle to start “acting up.”
•dispute between two women and a man at a Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•inmate transport from the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton, due to a fall in the jail kitchen.
•theft of services on Ellington Dr., Jefferson, where a Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority employee the theft of water.
•warrant service on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where an auto accident was reported.
•warrant service at a Commerce Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 129 North at Athens St., Jefferson.
•hit and run on Ethridge Rd. at Adams Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle was side swiped by another driver that did not stop.
•assist a Jefferson Police Department officer on Winder Hwy. Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•taillights violation on Hwy. 129 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at a Still Water Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported hearing someone scream “no, no” while she was taking her trash out.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•abandoned vehicle on Dogwood Ct., Gillsville, where a man reported a truck he did not recognize was parked on his property.
•noise complaint on Harmony Church Rd., Gillsville, where loud music was reported.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•information on Owens Rd., Maysville, where a man reported his neighbors were coming onto his property.
•dispute on Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd., Maysville, between two men.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, where a man reported seeing juveniles standing next to his parked vehicle and then hearing a knock on the door of his residence, but no one was there when he answered the door.
•damage to property on Diamond Hill Church Rd., Maysville, where a man reported a female who had previously lived in one of his housing units had damaged it.
•assist medical unit on Hickory Way at Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, where a driver was found unresponsive.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on a tractor-trailer on Maysville Rd., Maysville.
•verbal dispute between a woman and her husband on Sagefield Cir., Maysville.
•assist medical unit on Hickory Way, Maysville, where a woman was unresponsive.
•suspicious activity on Maysville Rd., Maysville, where a suspicious man was observed pulling a cart down the road.
•possible child abuse at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence.
•assist medical unit at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence.
•suspicious activity on Horseshoe Cir., Maysville, where a woman reported hearing someone whistle when she arrived home and she was worried it was a person watching her and possibly signaling to someone else.
•dispute between a female and her ex-boyfriend on Hale Rd., Maysville.
•simple assault- FVA at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a dispute was reported between a man and his son.
•noise complaint on Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd. at East Ridgeway Rd., Maysville, where loud motorcycles were reported driving up and down the road.
•dispute on Hickory Way, Maysville, where a man reported his son was in an argument with a female.
•agency assist on Maysville Rd., Maysville, where a male had made statements that he was “going to kill someone” and had jumped from a moving vehicle in the area.
•information on Hale Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported her son had been receiving threats from another male.
•verbal dispute between two men at an Old Miller Rd., Maysville, residence.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•abandoned vehicle on Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a car was partially in the roadway.
•simple assault – FVA on Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported her estranged husband had pushed her against the wall by placing his hands on her neck.
•damage to a vehicle on Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, where a woman reported her boyfriend broke the door handle on her vehicle when he was attempting to get inside the vehicle.
•assist medical unit at a Staplers Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man was unresponsive and not breathing.
•damage to a vehicle on Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a man reported another man had backed into his vehicle while it was parked in the yard.
•suspicious activity on Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, where a woman reported her neighbors who had been heavily drinking were driving a truck recklessly throughout the neighborhood.
•information on Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported a lost firearm.
•suspicious activity on Musket Ct., Nicholson, where a man reported someone had left a deer head on his property.
•animal complaint on Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson, where a cow was in the roadway.
•accident with a deer on Brockton Rd. at Waterford Cove, Nicholson.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, where a woman delivering mail reported another driver backed into her vehicle causing visible damage.
•simple assault and damage to property on Sanford Dr., Nicholson, where a man reported a dispute with his wife’s step-father.
•information on Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, where a man reported his neighbor was driving a golf cart around the neighborhood illegally.
•assist motorist with a broken-down vehicle on Hwy. 441 at Berea Rd., Nicholson.
•computer invasion of privacy at a Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her email address pertaining to her Georgia Department of Labor account had been altered by an unknown person.
•juvenile issue on Hwy. 334, Nicholson.
•criminal damage to property and theft by taking at Owen’s Automotive, Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a man reported two men came onto the lot and took a catalytic converter off a vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported she believed someone was at the back door of her residence trying to gain access.
•possible overdose at a Hwy. 334, Nicholson, residence.
•welfare check on a female at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute at Dollar General, Church St., Nicholson, where a man reported a verbal altercation with his neighbors about trees that were on his property.
•damage to a vehicle on Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported the driver’s side mirror on his truck was damaged when it was struck by the mirror on a truck he was meeting.
•civil matter on Church St., Nicholson, where neighbors are having a dispute over trees on their two properties.
•dispute between two women over money at a Jennings Ln., Nicholson, residence.
•illegal dumping on Lincoln Ln., Nicholson, where a woman reported someone dumped a lot of tires on her property.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•forgery at Dollar General, Main St., Talmo, where an employee reported a couple had attempted to use a fake $100 bill to make a purchase.
•animal complaint on Cedar Hollow Dr., Talmo, where a man reported two dogs belonging to one of his neighbors attempted to bite his cousin.
•information on Lipscomb Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where someone was dumping construction materials on private property.
•terroristic threats and acts on Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where a man, with a knife on his hip, was reportedly threatening adults and children at the residence.
•noise complaint on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where loud music was reported.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129, Talmo, where a person was seen walking around a parked truck at a Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) construction site.
•information on Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, where a woman reported her husband left to go to the store the day before and had not returned home.
•damage to a vehicle on Brooks Rd. at Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, where one driver reported being rear-ended by another driver.
•theft by taking and theft by deception on Darling Ln., Pendergrass, where a woman reported a handgun missing from her vehicle after her husband was involved in an accident in the vehicle. She said a man took the gun for safekeeping but now he wouldn’t return the gun.
•debris in the roadway on New Cut Rd. at Hwy. 60, Pendergrass.
•agency assist and recovered stolen property on Hwy. 60 at Guy Cooper Rd., Pendergrass, where a truck reported stolen out of Hall County was parked.
•assist Pendergrass Police Department officer with a vehicle search at Allied Paving, Beck Rd., Pendergrass.
•civil matter at a Merigold Way, Pendergrass, residence.
•dispute at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, between a man and his partner.
•assist a Pendergrass Police Department officer on Hwy. 129 at Glenn Abby Ln., Pendergrass, where a vehicle was blocking a travel lane and a man was jumping around outside the vehicle.
•damage to a vehicle on John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported damage to the passenger side of her vehicle while it was parked at a business.
•juvenile issue at a Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•suspicious activity on Pine Way Ln., Pendergrass, where the driver of a dirt bike was reported to be weaving between buses.
•animal complaint on Wayne Poultry Rd. at Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a cow was in the roadway.
•possession of marijuana and driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass and criminal interference with government property on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported finding nails in his driveway and in the turning lane in front of his house. He said he believed the nails were put there by a man he had a previous altercation with.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•assist a Georgia State Patrol trooper on Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where a one-car accident was reported.
•accident with a deer on Bellamy Rd., Athens.
•noise complaint on Bob Holman Rd., Athens, where loud music and cars being worked on was reported.
•suspicious activity at D’s Chevron, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man was found asleep in a vehicle parked in a parking lot beside this business.
•suspicious activity on Archer Grove Rd., Athens, where a woman reported her mother called her and told her two men were on her property.
•Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle accident with a deer on Bellamy Rd., Athens.
•welfare check on a man at Tittle’s Wrecker Service, Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•suspicious activity on Cane Creek Rd., Athens, where a woman reported she believed she heard someone outside her residence.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 at J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at South Jackson Elementary School, News Kings Bridge Rd., Athens.
•assist a tractor-trailer driver causing a traffic hazard on Jefferson Rd. at Roquemore Rd., Athens.
•welfare check on a female at a Winford Smith Rd., Athens, residence.
•agency assist and warrant service on Hwy. 82 at Jones Rd., Statham, where a female was picked up from a Statham Police Department officer.
•damage to a vehicle and duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident on Hwy. 330, Bogart, where a woman reported her car was rear-ended by another car that left the scene.
•civil matter on Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where a man reported his neighbors took some power poles off his property.
•theft of a motor vehicle on Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, where a man reported another man took a vehicle from him without permission.
•dispute between two men on Jefferson Rd., Athens.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•information on Amber Waves Ave. where deputies were called for a report of property damage.
•welfare check on Mayapple Walk where deputies checked on a woman who was OK and denied wanting to harm herself.
•suspicious activity on Pocket Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after someone reported he was jerking erratically.
•information on Hwy. 124 where deputies were called for a report of property damage.
•suspicious activity on Cecil Clark Rd. where someone reported a man was at a location after an altercation and he wasn't supported to be around a family member.
•dispute on Pheasant Run where a couple argued and the woman claimed the man took her phone and threw her onto a bed, but the man denied that claim.
•criminal damage to property on Brannon Dr. where a man reported his tires were slashed on two vehicles.
•information at Magnolia Point subdivision where officers made contact with a juvenile riding a dirt bike.
•theft by deception on Blind Brook Cir. where a woman paid someone $1,400 in an apparent rental scam.
•harassing communications on Kelly Ct. where a woman received text messages from an unknown number, telling her not to contact them or they would report her.
•damage to a vehicle on Antrim Glen Rd. where a man reported a four-wheeler struck his vehicle while he was turning and the driver didn't stop.
•noise complaint on Panther Ct. where someone reported loud music.
•dispute on Briarwood Ct. where a couple argued and grabbed each other's shirts.
•information on Davis St. where a woman reported a vehicle was stolen, but it had been repossessed.
•accident with injuries on Hwy. 53 where a man was taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury after a two-vehicle wreck.
•trespassing on Charlie Cooper Rd.
•harassing communications on Hwy. 53 where a man reported receiving harassing messages.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a wreck involving two tractor-trailers. A HazMat unit was called for leakage from potentially flammable and caustic material from one of the trucks.
•damage to property on McNeal Rd. where a tractor-trailer damaged grass in a subdivision.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a hit and run.
•theft by taking on New St. where a woman said someone took nearly $10,000 from her bank account.
•entering auto and theft by taking on Hwy. 53 where someone took a purse and bag from a vehicle.
•animal complaint on West Jefferson St. where someone reported barking dogs.
