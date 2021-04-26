On Saturday, April 17, Jefferson Police Department personnel responded to a theft by conversion at Riveter Barbershop, Lee St., Jefferson.
The female business owner reported she believed one of her employees was taking money from her by charging customers full price for a haircut but then checking them out at a discounted price and later refunding the amount used at checkout and then keeping the money for himself.
The complainant said she had found 14 total transactions totaling $1,560, currently.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•agency assist at Dominos, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a possibly intoxicated driver was located.
•civil matter on Porter Pl., Jefferson, where a woman reported an issue with a Venmo request she had attempted to send to her ex-husband.
•criminal trespass at Hopp’s Speed Shop, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where the complainant reported a man who had purchased a car from him was refusing to leave after the transaction was complete.
•wanted person located at Bojangle’s, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a two-vehicle accident was reported.
•theft by taking on Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a basketball goal missing from the street in front of his house.
•possession of marijuana on the Damon Gause Bypass at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•stalking on Peach Hill Cir., Jefferson, where a woman reported her landlord is stalking her and he puts her in fear of her life.
•wanted person located during a traffic stop o Damon Gause Bypass at Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•information report on Camillia Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported men were loading up lumber from a house under construction across the street from his residence.
•harassment by telecommunications at Verizon, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported she was being threatened and harassed by her mother’s boyfriend and she was scared for her and her family’s safety.
•fraudulent telephone solicitation at Beef O’Brady’s, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where the female complainant reported she received a phone call from the U.S. Marshal’s stating Beef O’Brady’s was under investigation for fraudulent money. She was advised to purchase a total of $990 dollars in Green Dot cards, which she did.
•entering an automobile at Speedway, Speedway Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported the theft of his cell phone from inside his vehicle.
•dog bite on Cypress Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported she was attacked by her neighbor’s dog while she was in her backyard gardening.
•theft by taking on Pine St., Jefferson, where a man reported eight knives missing from the top drawer of his dresser.
•information report at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a man reported having additional information on a previous incident he had reported concerning the parent of a Jefferson Elementary School student.
•wanted person located and driving while driver’s license is suspended on Jett Roberts Rd. at Lakeview Dr., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at Mission Foods, John B. Brooks Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported, with his son interpreting, being threatened by another man during a heated argument over some materials that had reportedly been taken.
•information report at Family Dollar, Washington St., Jefferson, where a man was incoherent and was attempting to get inside. vehicle.
•domestic dispute on Laurel Oak Ln., Jefferson, between two brothers.
•purchase, possess or have under control any controlled substance at Jefferson High School, Washington St., Jefferson, where a vape cartridge was found on a student.
•entering an automobile on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had entered his vehicle and stole his wallet.
•forgery at Regions Bank, Gordon St., Jefferson, where a Texas woman reported a $15,000 fraudulent check had been deposited at an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Regions Bank in Jefferson.
•information report on Soque Cir., Jefferson, where a man had made suicide threats.
•accidental damage to a vehicle at Bell’s Food Market, Washington St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her truck was damaged while she was inside the store.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported her wallet had been stolen from inside her vehicle.
