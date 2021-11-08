Jefferson business owner struck by fleeing vehicle.
In the early morning hours on Monday, November 1, a Jefferson business owner was struck by a vehicle as it fled the scene of a theft.
Jefferson Police Department officers responded to the Hwy. 11 Auction House around 12:16 a.m. to a call about someone trying to steal items from this location.
The business owner, who lives at the location, was knocked down by the vehicle, but was not seriously injured.
The complainant, business owner’s daughter, stated a man and woman in a Jeep Cherokee were trying to take pallets from the business. She said they told her they had permission to get the pallets.
The complainant said she told the pair they did not have permission and she was going to call the police. She said at that time her and her dad tried to stop them from leaving and that is when the driver attempted to run over her and her dad.
The complainant stated she was able to jump out of the way of the vehicle but her dad could not, causing the vehicle to hit him and he fell to the ground
The complainant advised they were not able to get a tag number due to the pallets blocking the view. Several of the pallets fell out of the vehicle as they entered Hwy. 11 towards Jefferson.
The business owner said this is the second time a theft has occurred at the business.
A tool box and electric saw, apparently left by the thieves, was found at the location.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•civil matter at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where a dispute over keys was reported between a woman and a previous employee.
•theft of services on Waterworks Rd., Commerce, where a Commerce Power Utilities employee reported a resident had been consistently stealing electricity by bypassing the meter and drawing directly from the utility pole. The total cost of the stolen electricity since 2018 would be $16,200.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where the driver of a truck reported striking a metal object in the road damaging the passenger side fuel tank on her truck.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where an altercation between two students in a classroom was reported.
•dispute between a woman and her husband at a Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce.
•warrant service and welfare check on a man at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
•death investigation (non-murder) at an Ila Rd., Commerce, residence.
•assist with a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•theft of lost/mislaid property on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a man reported his gun missing.
•theft by conversion at an Andy Ct., Commerce, residence, where a man located his truck that had been taken from a man’s property he previously worked for.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a roll-over motor vehicle accident on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•theft by taking and warrant service at Tanger Outlet Centers, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman reported the theft of her vehicle.
•accident with a deer on Ila Rd. at Mize Rd., Commerce.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a threat had been made towards a teacher.
•information about an incident with a student at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•juvenile issue at an Alma Ct., Commerce, residence.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was parked in a turning lane with the flashers on.
•criminal damage to property on Traditions Way, Jefferson, where a man reported someone drove through his yard causing approximately $1,000 in damages.
•assist motorist whose vehicle was having mechanical issues on Brockton Rd. at McRee Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to property on McCreery Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had damaged his mailbox.
•dispute between a female and her live-in boyfriend at a Commerce Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with one-vehicle accident on County Farm Rd., Jefferson.
•assist motorist who ran off the road on Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•animal complaint on Jefferson River Rd. at Louie Ln., Jefferson, where a cow was in the roadway.
•custody dispute at an Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information on Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a disabled vehicle was parked on the shoulder of the road with its flashers on.
•suspicious activity on Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a suspicious vehicle occupied by a female was parked near his residence and he believed she may have dropped someone off in order to enter his neighbor’s property to steal vehicle parts. The complainant later advised he observed a man exit from the nearby wood line of his neighbor’s property.
•driving a motor vehicle with invalid registration/suspended vehicle tag registration, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and failure to maintain lane on Rambler Inn Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information in regards to a woman’s ex-boyfriend coming to her residence on Tom Finch Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a man reported striking a piece of a tire causing minor damage to the passenger side front bumper area of his vehicle.
•information and suicide threats at a Rucker Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information about an eviction at a Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information on Brassie Falls L. at Low Falls Ct., Jefferson.
•lost/found item on Traditions Way, Jefferson, where a man reported finding a wallet.
•simple battery – FVA at a Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a dispute with his wife.
•suspicious activity on Dry Pond Rd. where a man reported a suspicious vehicle stopped in front of his residence and then pulled into a nearby trucking business.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 at Old Swimming Pool Rd., Jefferson.
•information at the Jackson County School System, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a social worker requested a welfare check on a student.
•theft by taking on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported the theft of 6x12 foot trailer.
•accident with a deer and damage to a vehicle eon Brock Rd., Jefferson.
•dispute between two women at a Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Lark Trl., Jefferson, where a man had backed his vehicle into his wife’s vehicle causing damage.
•accident with a deer on Legg Rd., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson.
•basic rules and DUI – alcohol on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a one-vehicle accident was reported.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•battery – FVA at a County Farm Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a physical domestic dispute between a man and woman was reported.
•theft by deception on Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where a woman reported fraud concerning a house rental agreement.
•possession of methamphetamine at a Hunters Run, Jefferson, residence, where a female showed up on the property acting weird and stating she believed a teenage girl was in a well on the property.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a Whitney Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where yelling could be heard.
•animal complaint on Bill Wright Rd. at Holly Springs Rd., Jefferson, where three cows were in the roadway.
•criminal interference with government property at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where an inmate had damaged the cell he was housed in.
•theft by deception reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported he had been swindled out of thousands of dollars by a man.
•lost/found item reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported one of his motorcycle dealer tags missing.
•information on Mark Dodd Rd., Jefferson, where a truck was found in a ditch.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a rear-end collision was reported.
•aggravated assault, criminal trespass and simple assault – FVA at a Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a couple and their son.
•harassing communications at an Indian River Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her fiance’s ex-girlfriend had been harassing her and her family.
•civil matter at a Double Bridge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a couple were in a dispute over their home being sold.
•theft by taking on Adams Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her gun missing.
•suspicious activity at People’s Church, Doster Rd., Jefferson, where a truck with two individuals inside was parked.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle at Arcade Shell, Athens Hwy., Jefferson.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where an inmate had reportedly attempted suicide.
•criminal trespass at a Sawtooth Oak Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute between a woman and her daughter was reported.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on hwy. 129 at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to property on Hwy. 129 South at Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a piece of roadway debris struck her vehicle causing damage.
•dispute between a woman and her ex-fiance at a Harmony Grove Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•information at an Adams Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported harassment by her next-door neighbor.
•false statements and writings; concealment of facts at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson, where fraudulent medical documents were reported.
•terroristic threats, acts and criminal interference with government property and information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where writings and drawings were found on the padded cell of a male inmate.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•suicide threats at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence.
•noise complaint on Shady Lane Ct., Maysville, where vehicles were reportedly spinning tires and slinging mud.
•suspicious activity on Highland Way, Maysville, where a man reported, after hearing his dogs barking, he opened his front door and found a man standing in his front yard.
•warrant service on Homer St., Maysville, where a man was picked up from a Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•deposit account fraud reported by a Deadwyler Rd., Maysville, woman against her deceased brother’s bank account.
•animal complaint at a Plainview Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported being chased by her neighbor’s dogs.
•animal complaint on Gillsville Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported having a rat problem in her house and catching a rat in a trap that she wanted moved from inside her house to the front yard.
•suspicious activity on Donahoo Rd., Maysville, where a suspicious vehicle was parked on the complainant’s property.
•information at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a man reported a stolen cell phone.
•battery/simple battery – FVA at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a physical argument was reported between a woman and her husband.
•dispute between a woman and her brother at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•juvenile issue at a Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a two-vehicle was reported.
•dispute between a man and woman on Adams Hill Rd., Nicholson.
•information on Wages Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported young kids riding and speeding down the road without helmets.
•agency assist on Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson.
•accident with a deer on U.S. Hwy. 441 South at Shilo Rd., Nicholson.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 441 at Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
•animal complaint on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a deer had been hit by a vehicle and possibly had two broken legs.
•damage to a vehicle on Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported he lost control of vehicle in an attempt to avoid striking an opossum and ran off the roadway, struck a fence and a fire hydrant.
•burglary and theft by taking at a Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported someone broke into his cabin and stole over $1,100 in fishing equipment.
•suicide threats at a Hwy. 441, Nicholson, residence.
•animal complaint on Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where a horse was in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported someone was beating on her door and she could not see who it was but could see a car in her driveway.
•theft by deception and recovered stolen property on Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a man reported shoes he sold on Cashapp, but never received his payment, were sold to a man at the Nicholson location.
•suspicious activity at New Hope Baptist Church, Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported someone had been doing “burn outs” in the church parking lot.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•warrant service and welfare check on a man at a Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•juvenile issue at a Turning Leaf Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported her 14-year-old daughter missing. The 14-year-old was later located in Gainesville.
•animal complaint on Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where a dog was reportedly chained to a tree with no food or water.
•assist Greenville, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office personnel at a Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a missing 17-year-old male was located.
•dispute between two sisters at a Stockton Farm Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle without valid registration or a valid license plate and no helmet on Emily Forest Way, Pendergrass, where a man reported being in a dispute with three people on a dirt bike riding recklessly in the subdivision.
•suspicious activity on Allen Bridge Rd. at Manor Glen Way, Talmo, where a suspicious vehicle was parked on the grass at the intersection.
•warrant service on Main St., Talmo, where a man was picked up from a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•civil matter in regards to a vehicle being taken without permission at a Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•accident with a deer on Old State Rd. at Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass.
•suspicious activity on Allen Bridge Rd. at Manor Glen Way, Talmo, where a suspicious vehicle was located.
•damage to property at Lathem Farms, Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a truck struck a gate causing damage.
•animal complaint on Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, where two horses where running in and out of the road.
•damage to a vehicle on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported striking a reflector post leaning over in the roadway causing damage to her vehicle.
•giving a false name to a law enforcement officer, driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked and driving a motor vehicle with invalid registration/suspended vehicle tag registration on Hwy. 129 at Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at a Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where some dogs, chickens and a fence box were reported missing.
•suspicious activity on Old Gainesville Hwy., Pendergrass, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•civil matter at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence, involving the adoption of several cats.
•suspicious activity on Walnut Grove Way at Steel Trl., Pendergrass, where a woman reported three utility trucks in the area and they were suspicious because they were too early.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•dispute between a woman and an employee at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 330 at Savage Rd., Athens, where a traffic accident was reported.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 South at New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens.
•suspicious activity on Lost Creek Dr. at Mary Collier Rd., Athens, where a hunter and his son were hunting on their leased property and someone fired two shots on the property and no one was supposed to be on the property. They also reported finding a dog that was possibly shot.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 330 at Tallassee Rd., Athens.
•information about a fraud report at a Commerce Rd., Athens, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129, Athens, where a two-vehicle traffic accident was reported.
•accident with a deer on Commerce Rd., Athens.
•recovered stolen property at a Tallassee Rd., Athens, residence, where a Toyota truck reported stolen out of Clarke County was found off the side of the roadway, hanging over the edge of an embankment, in the trees.
•suspicious activity on Mary Collier Rd., Athens, where a Metro PCS tower site gate was found open.
•threats at a J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was threatening her life by messaging her on social media.
•civil matter on Wheelie Rd., Athens, where a woman was trying to enter a residence while not having permission to do so.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•suspicious activity on I-85 where a woman told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office she’d been robbed, but authorities were unable to locate the woman, according to the incident report.
The woman reportedly called the JCSO multiple times, saying a man had taken her wallet and later told dispatch that a man would not let her leave a vehicle. The woman reportedly did not give her name or a description of the vehicle. Multiple units checked the interstate and travel stops but could not find the woman. Dispatch also attempted to ping the woman’s phone, but were unsuccessful because the phone was turned off.
•suspicious activity on New Cut Rd. at Pocket Rd. where tractor trailers were reportedly speeding through the area.
•agency assist on Bristol Ct. where a man possibly overdosed and had to be administered CPR by his mother. The responding deputy found a pulse on the man, who could have possibly taken “sleepwalkers” according to a witness at the residence. The man was reportedly conscious, alert and walking when emergency medical technicians arrived. He refused medical treatment. No evidence of drug use or paraphernalia was reported at the scene.
•identity fraud on McNeal Rd. where a man reportedly overpaid $5,420 for an RV and asked the seller to deposit the check and then send the overage amount to his mover. The seller said she looked up the routing number on the check and discovered that the bank does not exist.
•information on Davenport Rd. where a woman said a vehicle belonging to her, but used by her sister, was involved in a hit-and-run in Barrow County. According to the report, it was believed that her sister’s boyfriend was driving the car at the time of the hit-and-run.
•agency assist on McNeal Rd. where a deputy responded to an accident with injuries.
•information on West Jefferson St. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend used her address to register his vehicles.
•violation of family violence order where a woman said her husband, whom she is divorcing, yelled and cursed at her and demanded his property. The woman said her husband has been issued a court order barring contact with their son, who was present at the residence during the incident.
•dispute on Addenbrooke Way where a woman said her nephew spent the night in a spare bedroom in her house without her permission. She said she told him to leave and said he only left when she called 9-1-1.
•agency assist on Wehunt Rd. at the intersection of Hwy. 332 where a deputy responded to an accident with injuries.
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where a woman said her estranged brother appeared on her property without permission. She said her brother had recently sent her a “nasty” email and was concerned he would enter her property while she was not present. The woman also said she is afraid of him because he suffers from bipolar disorder and owns a Glock handgun.
•suspicious activity on Whitney Trace where a woman, who was alone at her home, said she heard noises within her residence and feared someone else was inside the house. Two deputies checked the house and found no one else in the home.
•fraud on Cherokee Trail where a woman said her debit card was used to withdraw $2,005 from her bank account.
•fraud on City Square where a furniture store reported the fraudulent purchase of a $2,275 bedroom set. The business was contacted by a credit card company representative who said the card used to purchase the set was stolen.
•identity fraud on Sinclair Circle where a woman said she received a bill from a cable company with which she did not have an account.
