Jefferson church recently burglarized.
On Monday, October 11, Jefferson Police Department officers responded to Victory Baptist Church on Cobb St. where the pastor reported two windows were broken out.
The pastor said he was called by the church’s contact person who had been called by the landscaper who arrived to begin work.
Following a walk-through the pastor advised nothing appeared to be missing from inside the church.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•burglary at a Winder Hwy., Jefferson, residence, where someone entered the vacant residence and stole $100 in cleaning supplies.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, possession of an open alcohol container and driving on the wrong side of the roadway on the Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•speeding in excess of maximum limits and reckless driving at CVS Pharmacy, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•harassment by telecommunications at Los Vaqueros, Gordon St., Jefferson, where a female employee reported receiving numerous phone calls from a female asking her if she was sleeping with a regular male patron and telling her, “If you don’t stop seeing him I’m going to take care of you.”
•hit and run – failure to stop and render aid at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a woman reported her car had been damaged while it was parked in the parking lot.
•possession of marijuana and driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 South at Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•illegal stopping/standing/parking where prohibited at Aldi Distribution, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where trucks were illegally parked waiting to get into the distribution center.
•unruly juvenile at a Maria Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•possession of a drug-related object, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a man impersonating a police officer asked her for money. She said the man walked up to her and said, “I am a police officer. I am running late for a call and my cards are frozen.”
•information report at Bank OZK, Old Swimming Pool Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a fraudulent $107 charge on her account.
•theft by taking – sudden snatching on Athens St., Jefferson, where a man reported two men took his gun away from hit and shot it.
•possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute on Hwy. 129 North at H.D. Robinson Blvd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•civil matter on Pine St., Jefferson, where a woman car was towed.
•miscellaneous on Hill St., Jefferson, where a smoking device was found.
•forgery at the City of Jefferson, Jefferson City Hall, Athens St., Jefferson, where the finance director reported 40 checks totaling around $15,000 had been cashed from the city account that were not issued and two ACHFunding transactions totaling $50.
•damage to property on Melvin Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her mailbox had been damaged.
•domestic dispute between a woman and her ex-husband reported to the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson.
•information report at Grove River Mills, Jackson Concourse, Jefferson, where computer files were reported missing from a recently-resigned employee’s computer.
•information report at Buhler Quality Yarns Corp., Athens St., Jefferson, where a female employee reported threatening voice mails had been left by a former employee.
•information report at the Gordon Street Center, Gordon St., Jefferson, where a man reported another man brandished a firearm from a truck that was blocking the roadway.
•possession of marijuana on Old Swimming Pool Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious person on Georgia Belle Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported seeing a man with a flashlight enter a building on his neighbor’s property.
