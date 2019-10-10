The Jefferson Elementary School was broken into recently on two separate occasions and items were stolen both times.
The suspect entered through an unlocked door and left with a Chromebook, four tablets and two emergency bags. On a different date, the same suspect came and stole a guitar and another emergency bag.
ARRESTS
Arrests made recently by the Jefferson PD were:
•James Aurthur Gordon, 28, 170 Cross Creek Pl., Athens – warrant service.
•Corey Dwight Howington, 31, 1454 Robinhood Trl., Gainesville – warrant service.
•Corwin Sean Smith, 54, 6851 Myra Rd., Austell – possession of marijuana.
•Anthony Jerome Poole, 40, 94 Glenfield Dr., Jefferson – warrant service.
•Brian Walter Black, 40, 17 Pinetree Rd., Toccoa – warrant service.
•Jessica Denise Peek, 31, 104 Towne View Pl., Athens – warrant service.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Jefferson PD were:
•a toddler left its residence on Jefferson Walk Cir. and was found by a neighbor.
•a manager of the Circle K store on Dry Pond Rd. complained about a vehicle and recreational vehicle which had been parked in front of the store for several days.
•dispute between a married couple on Winder Hwy.
•a man attempted to deposit an altered check for $1,400 to a bank on New Salem Church Rd.
•a man found an injured and malnourished dog on Dry Pond Rd. The dog was taken to a kennel at the police department.
•a trailer and storage container were reported stolen from Dry Pond Rd.
•fraudulent emails were sent to Buhler Yarns requesting direct deposits be sent to different accounts.
•a man reported his cell phone stolen on Mimosa Way.
•a woman on Jefferson Walk Cir. reported a DirecTV bill which was fraudulently addressed to her.
•a man reported his vehicle damaged on Elberta Dr.
•assisted EMS with an elderly woman not being taken care of on Heritage Ave.
•dispute between neighbors on Tugalo Dr.
•a man on Helena Way complained about a Verizon account opened in his name fraudulently when a bill came in his name.
•a woman found her vehicle damaged on Logistics Center Pkwy.
•multiple separate rear-end accidents on Hwy. 11.
•a tractor trailer failed to turn wide enough on Hog Mountain Rd. and struck a vehicle.
•a vehicle turned too soon onto an I-85 ramp and was T-boned by an oncoming vehicle.
•multiple vehicle accidents with deer on Danielsville St.
•a vehicle failed to yield to another vehicle on an I-85 ramp and the two struck.
•a vehicle from Elrod Ave. failed to yield to a vehicle on Athens St. causing a collision.
•a motorcyclist lost control on Old Swimming Pool Rd. and crashed into a ditch.
•rear-end accident involving three vehicles on Winder Hwy.
•a vehicle towing a camper lost control on I-85, but the driver kept the camper from striking any vehicles.
