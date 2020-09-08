A Jefferson woman told officers with the Jefferson Police Department her juvenile son had been “pistol whipped” in the head by an adult.
The woman and her 16-year-old son reported the assault took place at a Gordon St. residence.
She said when she picked her son up he was bleeding heavily from the right side of his head and right ear. She said she took him to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens and he received seven stitches to his right ear as a result of the assault.
The 16-year-old said he was at a friends house when the incident took place and he provided the name of the man that assaulted him.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•damage to property at Wendy’s, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle had been damaged while it was parked at this location.
•simple battery at Quik Trip, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a physical altercation involving two men was reported.
•harassing phone calls at a Foutainhead Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported receiving a threatening phone call from another man.
•civil matter at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a vendor was having an issue with a rental agreement.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a vendor reported her iPhone missing.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 at Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies had a car stopped.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Kissam St., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his phone and wallet missing.
•verbal dometic dispute at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•lost/mislaid property at Peach State Freightliner, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a lost tag.
•harassment at a Lee St., Jefferson, business, where a woman reported receiving harassing messages on both her personal and workplace Facebook pages.
•hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on Tyler Cir., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had damaged her vehicle.
•found property on Maysville Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported finding a wallet.
•criminal damage to property at a Panther Dr., Jefferson, location, where the door to an empty business suite was damaged.
•damage to property on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where an object struck the windshield of a Jefferson Police Department vehicle.
•wanted person located at a Logistic Center Pkwy., Jefferson, location, where a gas theft was reported.
•theft by taking at a Hubble Lighting, Logistic Center Pkwy., Jefferson, where a gas theft was reported by two employees.
•complaint report at an Elberta Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her ex-husband had recently been placed on house arrest, but he didn’t have an ankle monitor on and he had been seen driving “all over the place” and he isn’t supposed to.
•financial transaction card fraud at an Abe Lincoln Way, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported an unauthorized charge on her credit card.
•harassment by telecommunications at a Lakeshore Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported receiving a text message accusing her of “whoring around,” and leaving her special needs son with random people.
•information report at a Commerce Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported receiving a text message from a dating site that her phone number had been used to try to set up a profile on the site.
•wanted person located at Woodtec Millwork, Inc., MLK Ave., Jefferson.
•improper U-turn and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal damage to property at a Lakeshore Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his mailbox had been damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.