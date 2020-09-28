A Jefferson man turned himself in to the Jefferson Police Department after sending indecent photos to a minor.
The man told officers he sent three or four explicit photos through SnapChat to a girl, whom he believed was 15 or 16, who told him she was from the Neatherlands.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•theft by taking at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a wheelchair was reported stolen from the office area.
•information report for a woman on Park Dr., Jefferson, where she reported she had misplaced her WIC milk voucher for her child.
•hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle had been hit while she was inside the store.
•theft by taking at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a vendor reported the theft of a $550 Whindmill Palm Tree.
•civil matter at a Red Tail Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•theft by taking at a Danielsville St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a man stole her weed eater off her front porch.
•criminal trespass at a Quarry Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported two individuals were on the property, both ignoring “No Trespassing,” Blasting Zone” and “Danger” signs.
•dispute at Beef O’ Brady’s, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where the owner reported a dispute with a patron.
•lost property at a Hickory Hollow Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his firearm was lost while he was on a trip to Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
•driving while unlicensed or on an expired driver’s license and speeding on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•simple battery at Resilux, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a dispute was reported between a supervisor and an employee.
•driving while unlicensed on Damon Gause Bypass at Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information report at a River Mist Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a verbal dispute was reported between a woman and her daughter.
•harassment by telecommunications at Shenandoah Growers, Washington St., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving texts from an individual after being asked to stop.
•information report at a Cypress Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a man and his wife.
•cruelty to children at a Tyler Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•dog running at large on Jimmy Reynolds Dr., Jefferson, where one dog had been attacked by another dog in the neighborhood.
•information report at a Sterling Lake Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle that he had reported stolen by his employee had showed back up in his driveway.
•hit and run; failure to stop and render aid at Home Goods, Logistic Center Pkwy., Jefferson.
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at an Athens St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a domestic violence incident with her husband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.