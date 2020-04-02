A man told Jefferson police that his neighbors have discussed on Facebook ways to trap or harm cats that enter their property.
According to the incident report, the man, who lives on Virginia Ave. in Jefferson, said the comments included catching the cats in animal traps, poisoning them with anti-freeze and even shooting them.
The man owns a cat and said he is concerned about his neighbors committing acts of animal cruelty. He also questioned the legality of using animal traps to catch other neighbors’ domesticated cats.
Other incidents recently reported to the Jefferson Police Department were:
•information on Washington St. where a couple got into an altercation in the Dollar General parking lot. A woman said her ex-boyfriend got into her vehicle, threw things and then slammed the door as he got out. She also said he picked her up and put her back down on her feet. She said he threatened to her hurt her if she was seeing anyone else. The man admitted to the responding officer that he slammed the woman’s door, but said he did not want to harm her.
•driving in violation of license restrictions on Academy Church Rd. where a man slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle blew a 0.31 on a breathalyzer (above the legal limit) and was transported to the hospital for possible alcohol poisoning. The man had a prior conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol and was only permitted to drive to work. He was cited for violating his limited driving permit.
•suspicious person on Jefferson Walk Circle where a man was found asleep in the driver’s seat of his truck with a semi-automatic handgun on the passenger seat. Once outside the truck, he could not complete a field sobriety test but blew a 0.017 on a breathalyzer, which is below the legal limit. The man, who later became more responsive, told police he takes medications for depression and other issues.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 129 North where a man said $200, his phone and his driver’s license were stolen by a woman he met at the Quality Inn.
•information report on Grandville Ct. where a woman said a man from Michigan, who she doesn’t know, continues to message her on Facebook, telling her he loves her and her kids and asking her who she’s dating.
•domestic dispute on Peachtree Rd. where a woman said her husband, whom she’s divorcing, beat on the door, telling her to let him in and that he was taking his family back.
•information report on Fairfield Dr. where a man said a truck grill he sold on eBay was returned to him by the buyer damaged.
•entering auto on Epps St. where a man said someone entered one of the vehicles on his lot and stole a radio out of it.
•unauthorized use of financial card in multiple locations in the city.
•medical assist on Ashebrooke Way where a woman took pain medication with wine and stumbled into a fire in a fireplace. The woman, who sustained a severe burn on her back and neck, was transported to Grady Hospital for further treatment.
