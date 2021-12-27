A Jefferson man was recently arrested after refusing to put down a handgun and firing a shot while officers were on the scene.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested David Oglesby, 1567 Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, for aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer engaged on official duty; possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; reckless conduct; and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Deputies were called to Oglesby’s residence multiple times around midnight Dec. 21-22. He was reportedly intoxicated and had “been ugly” to a woman at the residence and threatened a man.
When deputies arrived for the third call, they found Oglesby sitting in a recliner in his bedroom, holding a handgun. He was instructed to put the gun down repeatedly during the encounter. At one point, he said it was “his house.”
Deputies retreated from the bedroom and heard a shot fired from the bedroom.
Oglesby eventually walked to the bedroom door, but his half of his body behind the door. He ultimately put the firearm on a dresser nearby and surrendered to the deputies.
One of the deputies said the entry direction of the projectile showed the firearm was fired in the direction of where Oglesby would have thought the other deputy was located.
