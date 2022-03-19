A Jefferson man was recently arrested on a multitude of charges after authorities found a number of stolen items including four stolen motorcycles.
Cody McGowan Hall, 29, of Jefferson, faces the following charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; three counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property; five counts of misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property; driving while license is suspended; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal the identity of vehicle; and tail light violation.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Hall in the Jefferson area. Deputies found a "substantial amount" of methamphetamine, along with a stolen license plate and a shotgun.
"Through further investigation at a local residence, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office located four stolen motorcycles and several items from a local burglary. A utility trailer that had been recently stolen in Jackson County was also located," according to a JCSO news release.
Hall is currently in the Jackson County Jail.
