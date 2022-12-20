A Jefferson man was recently arrested for allegedly stealing mail and packages across Jackson County.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested James William Ford, 39, of Jefferson, on numerous charges of porch piracy and theft by taking.
The arrest was made Dec. 15 after the JCSO criminal investigation division conducted a search warrant at a West Jackson address. Investigators recovered stolen items and evidence of numerous package thefts from West Jackson, Hoschton, Pendergrass and Jefferson locations.
"A special thanks to the investigators, patrol deputies, and social media friends that were able to help us catch this subject," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "Investigators are currently reaching out to victims to get items returned before Christmas."
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an East Jackson Middle School administrator reported a threat was made to a student on a bus.
- welfare check on Waterworks Rd. where deputies attempted to make contact with a man who possibly made comments about self-harm.
- warrant service on Ila Rd. where deputies recognized a man at a store and arrested him for a warrant.
- simple battery on Hwy. 441 S where a man was arrested after reportedly grabbing a man by the neck from behind during an argument over money. A physical altercation followed.
- theft by taking on Apple Valley Rd. where a woman said her package was delivered to a neighbor's house.
- agency assist on White Hill School Rd. where EMS checked on a woman after she passed out.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a student was at the EJMS office for a discipline issue.
- possession of methamphetamine on Hillcrest St. where someone reported drug activity.
- civil matter on Groaning Rock Rd. where a woman paid someone for repairs, but they weren't completed.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a student at East Jackson Comprehensive High School had vape cartridges.
- dispute on Heritage Hills Dr. where family members had an argument.
- dispute on Mt. Olive Rd. where family members had an argument.
JEFFERSON
- missing person on Potter House Rd. where someone reported a woman was missing. but she was later found by family.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Jefferson River Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- obstruction of officers and disorderly conduct on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a man was arrested after hitting a coworker. He also reportedly didn't listen to officers' commands.
- dispute on Ramblers Inn Rd. where a woman argued with a man who was trying to repossess a vehicle. She reportedly drove the man's tow truck to the end of the driveway. There were conflicting stories about whether she pushed him.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and entering/crossing roadway violation on Hwy. 129 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly appeared intoxicated and refused a sobriety test.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 15 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and insurance violation on Hwy. 129 N where a man was served a license suspension form and cited for no insurance during a traffic stop.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman was found deceased.
- theft by taking on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man said his cell phone was stolen.
- damage to property on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where a hole was found in a roof.
- noise complaint on Hardin Terrace where neighbors argued. One of them said the other played loud music. The other claimed their neighbor had been banging on the walls.
- obstruction of officers and warrant services on Cabots Creek Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant, but resisted being detained multiple times. He was ultimately tased and placed in handcuffs.
- agency assist on Hwy. 124 where one person was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after a wreck.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a man reported another vehicle rear-ended his vehicle.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where someone reported a suspicious vehicle at West Jackson Middle School, but a school administrator later said it was OK for the person to be there.
- theft by conversion and information report on Athens St. where tags that were supposed to be destroyed were possibly stolen or resold.
- information on Swann Ct. where a woman reported a man threatened her.
- threats on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman said a male threatened her son on social media.
- information on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman reported a suspicious person at an AirBnb. It was the owner, who was living in a different part of the residence.
- criminal trespass; battery; and kidnapping on Winder Hwy. where a woman said she and a man got in an argument on a date. He reportedly threw her phone out the car window and physically restrained her from getting out of the vehicle. He also reportedly punched her.
- criminal trespass on Roller Mill Rd. where someone reported a door was open on a residence and dogs were missing.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported a suspicious vehicle.
- information on Jackson Pkwy. where a female inmate fell in a holding cell.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 S where a man tried to get a ride from people at a church.
- dispute and civil matter on Blue Grass Dr. where a tenant and landlord argued about a power bill.
- agency assist on Carruth Rd. where a man with an extensive medical history was found deceased.
- entering auto and two counts of theft by taking on River Glen Dr. where a man said someone took a gun, holster and hat from his vehicle.
- damage to property on Winder Hwy. where a truck got stuck while making a delivery.
- civil matter on Lavender Rd. where two people had a dispute over a vehicle.
- damage to property on Links Blvd. where a golf ball damaged a residence.
- suspicious activity on Delaperriere Loop where someone heard a noise in a residence.
- warrant service and expired registration on Hwy. 129 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug-related objects; and no registration on Hwy. 11 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. Deputies found a glass smoking device and a white powdery substance near where the woman was sitting in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was cited for the registration violation.
- dispute on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man reported his ex-wife and her boyfriend had an argument.
MAYSVILLE
- damage to a vehicle on Maysville Rd. where a driver said he attempted to turn into a driveway, but landed in a ditch.
- disorderly conduct on Horseshoe Bend a man reportedly yelled and cursed at another man.
- simple battery-family violence on Horseshoe Bend where family members argued and one of them threw a towel at the other.
- dispute on Plainview Rd. where a couple had a verbal argument after drinking.
- disorderly conduct on Horseshoe Bend where family members had a dispute and one of them reportedly cursed at another.
- damage to a vehicle and aggressive driving on Harmony Church Rd. (Gillsville) where a man reported another driver was tailgating him, flashing their lights and blowing their horn. He thought the other driver also struck the back of his vehicle.
- theft by taking on Banks St. where a man said a woman took his laptop.
- dispute on Highland Way where someone reported an intoxicated man was yelling and tearing things up.
- information on Hwy. 82 Spur where a student reported possible abuse at home.
- criminal trespass on Sears Dr. where a woman said a man broke a remote during an argument.
- theft of services on P. J. Roberts Rd. where a man said a woman didn't pay him for work he had done.
NICHOLSON
- computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation on Hawks Ct. where a woman said her son and a female sent nude photos via phone and the female posted them and shared them with the son's friends.
- damage to property and damage to a vehicle on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man hit a mailbox in his vehicle.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce and taillight violation on Hwy. 441 S where a man was cited during a traffic stop. Deputies smelled marijuana and the driver handed over the substance.
- dispute on Hunters Ridge Rd. where a delivery driver reported an issue when delivering a package.
- theft by deception on Cabin Creek Rd. where a man reported someone fraudulently used his bank account.
- pointing a gun or pistol at another and harassing communications on Sawdust Trail where a man reported he and his wife received text messages demanding money. He also reported a vehicle stopped in the roadway and an occupant pointed a gun at him before the vehicle drive away.
- deposit account fraud and theft by taking on Old Hwy. 441 where a woman said someone stole and forged checks.
- theft by taking on Steeple Chase Rd. where a woman thought a family member had stolen from her.
- agency assist on Shilo Rd. where a woman was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for chest pain.
- suicide threats on Jim David Rd. where officers checked on a woman, who was upset but was OK.
NORTH JACKSON
- dispute on Emily Forest Way where a couple had a verbal argument.
- simple battery on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a man said another man struck him on the side of the head with a metal object.
- civil matter on Fairview Rd. where a man and woman had a dispute over a vehicle.
- simple assault and criminal trespass on A. J. Irvin Rd. where a woman said a family member screamed and cursed in her face.
- agency assist on Holly Springs Rd. where a vehicle left the roadway.
- theft by taking on Logistics Ln. where a company reported a truck driver made up a false billing to pick up RTVs.
- theft by taking on Old State Rd. where a man said chainsaws were taken from his vehicle.
SOUTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity on Winford Smith Rd. where a man fired a gun to scare off stray dogs.
- dispute on Nowhere Ln. where a man said a family member threw rocks at his house after an argument over money.
- warrant service on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- dispute on Hwy. 129 where a woman said another driver brandished a handgun, pointed it at the roof and smiled.
- terroristic threats and acts on Belle Springs Rd. where a woman reported a man was harassing her family and made threats.
- unruly juvenile on Old Savage Rd. where a juvenile had an apparent outburst.
WEST JACKSON
•theft on Shafer Way where a woman said someone took an Amazon package from her front door and left a pair of pliers behind. Security footage showed a white male grab the package and run off, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Bill Watkins Rd. where a man reportedly went into cardiac arrest and stopped breathing. He was transferred to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•theft on Liberty Bell Run where a man said a male stole an Amazon package containing a foot massager from his front door. According to the incident report, security cameras showed a white male approach the man’s front door, take the package and flee to the roadway to a black minivan. The male had a McDonalds bag in his hand as he approached the door and left the bag at the scene, according to the report. The complainant also noted that his neighbor had a package stolen but did not report it to law enforcement.
•theft on Liberty Run where a man said a package containing a children’s book was stolen from his front porch early last month. Security footage reportedly showed a white male driving a dark-colored SUV run onto the porch, take the package and then run back to the vehicle. The man said he decided to notify police after the recent rash of package thefts in his neighborhood.
•theft on J.D. Brooks Rd. where a man said he was scammed out of $500 as a downpayment for two four wheelers he found on Facebook Marketplace. When the seller reportedly asked for $500 more, explaining he had bills to pay, the man said he believed he’d been scammed. The man said he attempted to arrange to pick up the four wheelers and pay off the remainder of the balance, but the seller reportedly gave multiple excuses why pickup could not be coordinated.
•suicide threats on Venture Ct. where a man reportedly said he wanted to harm himself and “didn’t want to live anymore.” He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•theft on Southhampton Circle where a man showed security footage of a white male taking two boxes containing dog treats from his residence.
•suspicious activity on Stoneview Dr. where a woman reportedly found her front door open and was concerned that someone was inside of her residence. No on was found inside, nor were there signs of forced entry or items stolen, according to the incident report.
