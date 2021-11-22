Jefferson man reports being assaulted and robbed.
On Saturday, November 13, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he had been assaulted.
The complainant, who was bleeding heavily from his head, told officers he was in the house when two men who were also in the house started beating him with the handle of their handguns.
He said the men told him to shut up or would kill him, while they were hitting him.
The complainant said the men also stole the chain he was wearing and his backpack, both with a combined value of $150.
A witness told officers the two men came out of a bedroom and began hitting the complainant with their handguns. He said one of the men accused the complainant of some type of wrongdoing to a female.
The witness said one of the men told him to stay out of it or he would be beat, too.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•welfare check on a man at a Barber Rd., Commerce, residence.
•welfare check on a juvenile at a Melanie Ln., Commerce, residence.
•theft by shoplifting at Tommy Hilfiger, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where the store manager reported two females too several items without paying.
•suspicious activity on Old Bold Springs School Rd., Commerce, where a man inside a vehicle had reportedly been parked on the side of the road for over six hours.
•suspicious activity on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., Commerce, where a man reported, while he was outside in his back yard, he saw a car pull into his driveway and two individuals walked through his yard to a trac-hoe that was parked at the edge of his property.
•suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where someone was reported sitting in the woods behind Tanger Outlets Center.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a Hawks Nest Rd., Commerce, residence.
•theft by taking and civil matter at an Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported an envelope containing $1,500 had been stolen out of a bag inside her vehicle parked at this location.
•suspicious activity on Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported seeing a man run across her driveway with a rifle or shotgun.
•abandoned vehicle behind Ralph Lauren Polo, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity at Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man reported his car borrowed by his brother had been stolen from the parking lot.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with an accident with injuries on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•accident with a deer on Maysville Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity on Fred Loggins Rd., Commerce, where a man reported there was someone on his roof.
•theft by taking at a Joe Bolton Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported a Honda Rancher had been stolen.
•accident with a deer on Maysville Rd. at Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd., Commerce.
•dispute between a woman and her caregiver at a Waterworks Rd., Commerce, residence.
•damage to a vehicle at Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where one vehicle had struck another vehicle in the parking lot.
•suspicious activity on Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her husband had not returned home from work the previous day.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a woman reported she struck a cone that was in the roadway.
•theft by shoplifting at The Children’s Place, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where two women had taken items without paying.
•simple battery – FVA at a Richmond Way, Commerce, residence, where a man reported a physical altercation with his wife.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, in regards to an incident between two males that occurred on a school bus.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a single vehicle traffic accident on Maysville Rd., Commerce.
•theft by shoplifting at Tommy Hilfiger, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where the manager reported five people took items from the store without paying.
•theft by shoplifting at Carter’s, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where five people had reportedly taken items from the store without paying.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain lane on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where the driver of a tractor-trailer driving all over the roadway struck an unoccupied surveyor’s truck.
•dispute between a woman’s son and her husband at an Old Ginn Rd., Commerce, residence.
•suspicious activity on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., Commerce, where a suspicious person was reportedly walking in the woods.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•warrant service on Pottery Factory Dr., Commerce, where a female was picked up from a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle had been damaged while parked in the student parking lot.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident involving a Jackson County vehicle on Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
•information at the Jackson County Courthouse parking lot, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson, where an attorney requested an escort for himself, a female and her boyfriend.
•aggravated stalking reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-husband was violating a TPO and a divorce decree by contacting her when he is not supposed to.
•suspicious activity at Brockton Road Baptist Church, Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a truck was located in the parking lot of the church and two people were seen on the neighboring property.
•damage to a vehicle on Holly Springs Rd. at Wayne Poultry Rd., Jefferson, where the driver of a truck pulled in front of a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrol car causing a collision.
•accident with a deer on Galilee Church Rd. at W.H. Hayes Rd., Jefferson.
•theft by deception on Deer Run Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported being scammed out of $15,500 for his 2021 Rolex Submariner watch he had sold to someone on Facebook.
•damage to property on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported he accidentally ran his vehicle down an embankment in an attempt to avoid a collision with a deer.
•accident with a deer on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson.
•information on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) employee reported tractor-trailers were parked on the off-ramp.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident -hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident on Barber Rd. at Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where the driver of a truck reported the driver’s side mirror on his truck was broken by a tractor-trailer turning onto Barber Rd.
•agency assist and warrant service on Hwy. 129 at Brock Rd., Jefferson, where an Athens-Clarke County Police officer had initiated a traffic stop on a driver that pulled out in front of him.
•Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI) on Hwy. 15 at County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone was trying to hurt her and trying to poison her.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Galilee Church Rd. at Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson.
•theft by taking on Anglin Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had taken her medication from her residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported in an attempt to avoid a truck moving into her lane of travel she spun out in the median causing damage to the front and rear bumpers on her vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Summit View Dr., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle had been parked on the edge of the roadway running for several hours.
•information at the Jackson County Alternative School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•information at a Standridge Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information at a Howington Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident on Winder Hwy. at Hope Haven Rd., Jefferson, where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.
•civil matter and criminal trespass at a Rambler Inn Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man was attempting to repossess a vehicle.
•mental person at a Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 82, Jefferson, where cows were in the roadway.
•noise complaint on Hogans Mill Ct., Jefferson, where loud music was reported.
•theft by taking on Swann Cir., Jefferson, where a couple reported someone stole their mailbox and mailbox past.
•abandoned vehicle on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was left in the roadway causing a traffic hazard.
•suspicious activity on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a female was walking on the side of the road.
•animal complaint on Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a Pit Bull mix had been hanging around on his property.
•information at Jefferson Elementary School, Hoschton St., Jefferson.
•simple battery and criminal trespass at a Lester Wood Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a dispute with his neighbors.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a two-vehicle collision on Jackson Trail Rd. at Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson.
•simple battery on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. Ext at Wayne Poultry Rd., Jefferson, where several males were fighting.
•accident with a deer on Winder Hwy. at Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson.
•battery at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a female pulled a gun on him.
•criminal damage to property and theft by taking at RPM Automotive, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where the complainant reported seven catalytic converters had been cut off seven different vehicles on his property.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a one-vehicle accident was reported.
•suspicious activity at a construction site on Links Blvd., Jefferson.
•threats at a Hendrix Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his ex-wife’s step-father had made threats against both him and his ex-wife.
•lost/found item reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported his wallet lost.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where students were found to be using their school email to discuss inappropriate contact they had with each other while at school.
•civil matter at a Potts Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his neighbor had dumped a large amount of chicken feces near the property line.
•damage to property on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her neighbor drained his pool and washed out her driveway after being asked not to do so.
•mental person at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•information at the Career and Empower Center, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a female student reported a male she is in a relationship with was acting inappropriately towards her.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers at Aldi, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where approximately 50 tractor-trailers were blocking the roadway.
•accident with a deer on Jefferson Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at the Arcade Police Department, Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported items had been stolen from her.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity and loitering or prowling on River Birch Loop, Jefferson, where a man reported another man came onto the property and tried to take rebar from the property.
•damage to property on Storey Ln. at Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported an object struck the windshield of her vehicle causing damage.
•information at a Red Bird Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute between a man and his girlfriend at a Hidden Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•accident with a deer on the Damon Gause Bypass at Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson.
•information on Hwy. 11 at Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a woman reported the driver of an 18-wheeler was following her too closely and flashing the lights.
•animal complaint on Fortress Way, Jefferson, where a man reported a cow was in his back yard.
•suspicious activity on Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a suspicious person was at the residence harassing a woman about money.
•battery at Tucker Exteriors, Airport Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported the business owner ran towards him with a shovel.
•suspicious activity and loitering or prowling on Links Blvd at Blacksmith Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported two men in a pickup truck were going into new construction residences and taking things.
•suspicious activity at Apple Valley Baptist Church, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a suspicious person was seen walking on the side of the roadway.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity and loitering or prowling on River Birch Loop, Jefferson, where a man came onto the property and tried to take some rebar from the property.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•dispute between a woman and man at an Old Miller Rd., Maysville, residence.
•theft by taking at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, where a man reported items belonging to his deceased father were missing/stolen and he believed family members were to blame.
•aggravated stalking at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her brother had violated a TPO she had against him.
•suspicious activity on Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported she saw a vehicle drive around this residence on her camera.
•accident with a deer on Wheeler Cemetery Rd., Maysville.
•welfare check on a female at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence.
•assist Maysville Police Department officer with a traffic crash on Maysville Rd. at Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville.
•information at a West Freeman St., Maysville, residence.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•dispute between a man and the mother of his child at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 South at Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson.
•juvenile issue at a Kesler Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•information at a Waterworks Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported he had located a young female on his property.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle in a driveway on Brockton Rd. at Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
•suspicious activity at a Wages Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported someone outside with a flashlight.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 441 at Shilo Rd., Nicholson.
*juvenile issue at a Kesler Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 South at Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson.
•information and welfare check on a man at a Blackthorne Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•simple battery – FVA and unruly juvenile at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her daughter had run away from home. The daughter stated her mother had been abusing her.
•suspicious activity on Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where a suspicious vehicle was driving up and down the roadway.
•dispute between several family members at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Hwy. 441 at Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson.
•juvenile issue at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson.
•dispute between a man and his son at an Old Hwy. 441, Nicholson, residence.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and headlight violation on Hwy. 441 South at Sunset Dr., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•burglary at a Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported someone had entered his residence through a bathroom window, went through every room, removed deer head and cut antlers and took them, moved furniture, stole electric trolling motor and battery. A coffee maker and a blanket from inside the house were found outside the residence.
•information at a Steeplechase Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported an argument with another woman over a check.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•juvenile issue at a Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, residence.
•civil matter at a Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her vehicle had been taken without permission.
•aggressive driving on Stockton Farm Rd. at Primrose Ln., Pendergrass, where a man reported a road rage incident.
•public indecency and PUI on Hwy. 129 North at Talmo Trl., Talmo, where the complainant reported there was a naked male under the guardrail at this location.
•welfare check on a man at a Belmont Oaks Dr., Talmo, residence.
•information at a Stockton Farm Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman requested extra patrol for her father’s residence while he was in the hospital.
•warrant service at a Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, business.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motorcycle accident on Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass.
•accident with a deer on New Cut Rd., Pendergrass.
•suspicious activity on Lipscomb Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported hearing people talking and a car door slam.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 60 at Price Mountain Rd., Pendergrass, where a dump truck was in a ditch.
•accident with a deer on Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Pendergrass.
•theft by taking on Wynn Way, Pendergrass, where a man reported his cell phone missing.
•information on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a truck was halfway in a ditch.
•custody dispute at a Brumbalow Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•dispute over a taxi fare at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence.
•information on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a vehicle was found in a ditch.
•criminal interference with government property and theft of services on Main St., Talmo, where a Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority employee reported someone had installed a water meter on the line for the residence that did not belong to the JCWSA.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•suspicious activity on Cane Creek Rd., Athens, where a woman reported hearing someone on her front porch.
•civil matter involving a vehicle purchase at Dollar General, Hwy. 330, Athens.
•abandoned vehicle on W.H. Hayes Rd., Winder.
•warrant service at the Jackson County-Clarke County line, Athens, where a man was picked up from an Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 330 at Old Hunter Rd., Athens.
•false report of a crime at a Harrison Johnson Way, Athens, residence, where one man reported another man was trying to kill him.
•battery/simple battery – FVA at a Bellamy Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported a dispute with her step-father.
•assist medical unit at a Hwy. 330, Athens, residence, where a child was unresponsive and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 North at Shilo Rd., Athens.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked, driving without a valid driver’s license, duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield at a yield sign on Hwy. 441 South at Richmar Rd., Athens, where a two-vehicle accident was reported.
•warrant service on Hwy. 441, Athens, where a female was picked up from an Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer.
•suspicious activity at the J and J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a vendor reported the unsuccessful kidnapping of his children.
•theft by taking at Jackson County Fire Station No. 6, Crooked Creek Rd., Athens, where a fireman reported someone stole the catalytic converted off his vehicle.
•criminal trespass at an Anniston Dr., Athens, residence, where a woman reported her new home under construction had been vandalized.
•accident with a deer on Commerce Rd. at Fitzpatrick Rd., Athens.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 334, Athens, where a vehicle accident was reported.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 North at the Clarke County Line, Athens, where a man reported striking a deer with his vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a suspicious person was reported at the residence.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•theft and unlawful activities on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a man said someone dumped trash on his property and stole a metal shed from the location. The man said he suspects the brother of the former owner of the property, who he said was disgruntled with being forced to move, to be responsible for both the dumping and theft.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 to a possible overdose where a man was breathing but reportedly “turning purple.” The man, who had a pulse, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, according to the incident report.
•damage to property on Trellis Way where a man said someone threw empty bottles of vodka and beer over the fence of his property and onto his covered pool. The man said the vodka bottle broke and then cut the pool cover. He said he was unsure if the broken glass damaged the pool liner. The man said he suspected the incident to be retaliation from juveniles, explaining that his wife teaches at an area school and recently had a few students removed from that school.
•animal dispute on Walnut St. where a man reportedly threatened to shoot a neighbor’s dog if it returned to his property.
•theft by taking on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a fence to a storage facility was cut and three catalytic converters were reportedly stolen from vehicles at the location. Two saw blades and a pair of pliers were left at the scene, according to the incident report.
•animal complaint on River Chase where a large pig was roaming the area and had damaged a person’s front yard, according to an incident report. A woman later claimed the pig.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a man said the driver of a tractor trailer sideswiped his vehicle on the driver’s side, breaking the rearview mirror and causing damage along the length of his vehicle. The man recorded the tractor trailer’s tag number, according to the incident report.
•damage to property on Old Collins Rd. where a man said a Jackson County School System bus driver struck his mailbox and did not stop.
•agency assist on Old Victron School Rd. where a deputy responded at the request of the Barrow County Sheriff’s Department to an accident scene in which multiple occupants were entrapped.
•animal complaint on Springfield Ln. where a cow was reported in the roadway.
•suicide threats on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a woman said her mother threatened to kill herself. The woman’s mother, however, denied wanting to commit suicide or harm herself. She also refused transport to the hospital, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity and loitering on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man showed up at a woman’s house reportedly looking for his grandmother’s residence. The man was later located at the entrance to a subdivision on Wehunt Rd., where he told a deputy he was walking from Winder to Gainesville. The deputy suspected the man had a mental health issue and gave him a courtesy ride to the Clarke County line where he would be in closer proximity to a family member, according to the incident report.
•dispute on Hensley Ln. where a man and a dump truck driver reportedly got into a verbal altercation over the man parking his vehicle at the entrance of a subdivision under construction. The man said the driver yelled at him and his wife, claimed to be a law enforcement officer, threatened to arrest them and made a “racial-gang comment” toward him. The dump truck driver denied claiming he was a law enforcement officer and said the vehicle was blocking the entrance. He also accused the man of making gang gestures award him.
