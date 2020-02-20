Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to a domestic assault on Duncan Mill Rd. where a man allegedly assaulted a woman and her son.
Terry Romont Harrison, 56, 1976 Duncan Mill Rd., Jefferson, allegedly attacked the woman in the garage of her residence. Harrison grabbed the woman by her throat and was holding her down on a staircase. The son said he heard a noise and ran downstairs to find Harrison choking his mother. He and his girlfriend tried to get Harrison off her, but Harrison pushed the girlfriend and hit the son in the face.
The woman ran inside when her son intervened, but Harrison caught her again and closed a door on her foot. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested Harrison for aggravated assault and simple battery.
MAYSVILLE MAN ASSAULTS WOMAN OVER COCA-COLA CANS
JCSO deputies recently responded to Donahoo Rd. where a woman said a man threw a full Coca-Cola can at her before hitting her.
Justin Kyle Loggins, 20, 71 Donahoo Rd., Maysville, reportedly took the last can of Coke from the refrigerator, which started an argument between him and the woman. Loggins allegedly threw the can at the woman before hitting her. The woman had an injury on her hand.
Loggins fled the residence before deputies arrived, but they later found him. Loggins denied the assault and claimed the woman was on heroin. When asked about the woman’s hand, he claimed she tripped over a chair. He said he ran from the residence because he knew deputies would make a big deal out of the incident.
Loggins was arrested for simple battery. Warrants for his arrest out of Hall County and White County were also confirmed.
ATHENS PD ASSIST IN STOPPING NICHOLSON MAN AT COUNTY LINE
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recently needed the assistance of Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers in stopping a vehicle which had eluded deputies on Hwy. 129.
A deputy spotted Denard Laphael Hall, 25, 3696 Crab Apple Rd., Nicholson, driving without a functioning headlight on Hwy. 129 near the Pendergrass Flea Market. He didn’t stop and continued driving down the highway at a high rate of speed.
As Hall neared the county line with Clarke County, ACCPD officers were asked to assist. Officers set up near the county line with stop sticks and successfully stopped Hall’s vehicle. He attempted to flee the area on foot, but was tased by one officer.
A search of Hall and his vehicle revealed several concealed bags of marijuana and a hand gun. Hall is charged with driving without a license, attempting to elude officers, hold for other agency, possession of a firearm during a crime and distribution of marijuana.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the JCSO were:
•Jeffery Myles Baxter, 35, 601 Hardman Rd., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Patrick Eugene Burt, 30, 4135 Hwy. 124, Jefferson – failure to appear.
•Joshua Adonis Finch, 41, 477 West Jefferson St., Hoschton – hold for other agency and probation violation.
•Karen Stephanie King, 46, 197 Cedar Dr., Commerce – hold for other agency and probation violation.
•Christopher Ray Summers, 43, 312 Barber Rd., Commerce – probation violation.
•Eric Jason Ulbrich, 46, 44 Banks Rd., Jefferson – criminal trespass and probation violation.
•Jason Charlie Williamson, 35, 92 Brooks Dr., Nicholson – hold for other agency.
•Travis Mark Clark, 27, 1903 B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson – hold for other agency.
•Markirus Deshun Collins, 31, 979 Sosbee Rd., Talmo – driving with a suspended license.
•Amy Lynn Kalb, 33, 950 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson – hold for other agency.
•Laura Ann Latimer, 29, 85 Hightower Ct., Jefferson – hold for other agency.
•Sarah Michelle Loggins, 28, 1903 B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson – hold for other agency.
•Jermaine Michael Turner, 36, 713 Elaine St., Perry – simple battery and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Daniel Jesse Bell, 34, 80 Ednaville Rd., Braselton – criminal trespass, probation violation and simple battery.
•Marshall Whitman Dyches, 30, 7982 Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville – theft by deception and hold for other agency.
•Tanner Reed Ewing, 20, 819 Russ Rumsey Rd., Maysville – probation violation.
•John Franklin Krueger, 39, 1771 Northeast 48th Ct., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. – conversion of payments for real property improvements.
•Randy Eugene Nixon, 46, 4575 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson – hold for other agency.
•Daren Jacob Wright, 32, 129 J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens – theft by taking.
•Katelyn Deanna Wright, 22, 129 J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens – theft by taking.
•Christopher Lee Green, 36, no address given – probation violation.
•Angela Caroline Hulings, 32, 439 Butler Rd., Lavonia – hold for other agency.
•Brian Keith Roberts, 47, 205 A. Sirrine St., Honea Path, S.C. – failure to appear, forgery and identity theft.
•Brian Keith Sheffield, 48, 89 Upland Dr., Maysville – operation of a vehicle without a license plate.
•Tanner Davis Waddell, 23, 2832 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce – criminal trespass.
•Rebaca Diaz, 30, 336 Silver Bell Rd., Jefferson – failure to appear.
•Justin Luther Dooley, 31, 1644 Davenport Rd., Braselton – probation violation.
•Misty Gayle Conner, 40, 250 Crestwood Cir., Commerce – bad checks.
•Buffington Nacole Love Saners, 35, 114 Line Creek Rd., Nicholson – hold for other agency.
GSP
Arrests made recently by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•Christopher Thomas Fitzgerald, 36, 472 Oak Valley Rd., Toccoa – hold for other agency.
•Melissa Sue Perez, 28, 232 Kiley Dr., Hoschton – driving with a suspended license.
