Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to complaints of a break-in and an assault on Hwy. 82.
A woman at the residence said Jason Matthew Stancil, 44, 188 Rambler Inn Rd., Jefferson, kicked her door in, went to a bedroom and assaulted her sleeping boyfriend. The deputy noticed numerous cuts and bruises on the boyfriend’s face.
Stancil left the residence, but was later found at a gas station on Hwy. 11 with Dena Michelle Stancil, 49, 188 Rambler Inn Rd., Jefferson, who had driven Jason Stancil to the woman’s residence.
Jason Stancil is charged with battery, criminal trespass and child support order. Dena Stancil is charged with party to a crime and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the JCSO were:
•Marty Blake Cain, 37, 4922 Vireo Dr., Flowery Branch – theft by taking, simple assault and cruelty to animals. Cain allegedly assaulted a woman during a dispute by grabbing her by the throat. He then walked out of the residence with her phone. While looking for Cain’s keys, a small dog was found alive in the trunk of the vehicle.
•William Ellijah Humphries, 41, 178 April Ln., Jefferson – criminal trespass and simple assault. Humphries allegedly damaged items around a woman’s residence during an argument and made several attempts to strike the woman.
•Jeffery Allen Bozeman, 47, no address given – simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement officers. Bozeman allegedly threatened to kill a woman during an argument and attempted to fight deputies during the investigation.
•Jerry Dan Grissom, 43, 178 Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson – criminal trespass. Grissom allegedly threw a cinder block through a vehicle window.
•Casey William Harple, 18, 806 Low Falls Ct., Jefferson – theft by taking.
•Kisha Dawn Harrison, 38, 2882 Florence Dr., Gainesville – probation violation.
•Christopher Antonio Lynch, 28, 84 Parkview Homes, Athens – probation violation.
•Michael Leon Richardson, 34, 103 Brookside Dr., Athens – probation violation.
•Alejandro Rodrigues Shropshire, 46, 1200 Court Dr., Duluth – forgery.
•Christopher William White, 50, 5205 Noah Rd., Cumming – probation violation.
•Roland Jared Campbell, 61, no address given – failure to appear.
•Kelsey Rena Ellis, 22, 5720 Freeman Dr., Cumming – probation violation.
•Ruben Lewis Gonzalez, 40, 800 Brook St., Honea Path, S.C. – driving with a suspended license.
•Wayne Christopher Gregory, 26, 5469 Victoria Place, Ellenwood – probation violation.
•Robert Steven Grindle, 33, 5239 White Hall Rd., Lula – probation violation.
•Janoris Vanquez Maddox, 27, 1360 Otella Dr., Gainesville – driving with a suspended license, failure to appear and possession of marijuana.
•Jeffery Allen Maddox, 51, 330 Wages Rd., Auburn – probation violation.
•Christy Lynn Passmore, 33, 3656 Plainview Rd., Maysville – failure to appear.
•Crissy Nicole Patrick, 35, 2845 Philadelphia Rd., Conyers – probation violation.
•Joseph Michael Smith, 31, no address given – loitering or prowling and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jonathan Daniel Covington, 49, 909 Justin Dr., Winder – hold for other agency.
•Kenny Scot Galloway, 50, 125 Wakefield Dr., Athens – hold for other agency.
•Lisa Yvette Godwin, 49, 1160 Hammond Dr., Sandy Springs – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Mindy Lee Smith, 32, 1323 Charleston Ave., Commerce – simple battery and terroristic threats.
•Michael David Thompson, 49, 415 Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass – driving with a suspended license.
•Rachel Deanne Johnson-Jiminez, 38, 139 Paper Mill Rd., Lawrenceville – failure to appear.
•Josephine Louise Sapp, 35, 400 J.D. Brooks Rd., Hoschton – probation violation.
•Johnny Lee Angel, 43, 665 Benton Rd., Jefferson – hold for other agency.
•Eric Eugene Mitchell, 39, 317 Church St., Dacula – hold for other agency.
•Savannah Victoria Sawyer, 30, 882 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton – hold for other agency.
•Kimberly Edell Albritton, 43, 6453 Hwy. 53, Braselton – probation violation.
•Malachi Robert Fowler, 30, no address given – hold for other agency and identity theft.
•Stephanie Mae Pritchett, 39, 5121 Elizabeth Ln., Flowery Branch – contempt of court.
•Ashley Renee Skinner, 34, 4173 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass – criminal trespass, loitering or prowling and possession of methamphetamine.
•John Arthur Gowan, 24, 1469 Shadowrock Dr., Marietta – hold for other agency.
•Brent Thomas Smith, 34, 300 Briarwood Ct., Auburn – hold for other agency.
•James David Huskins, 37, no address given – warrant service.
•Kenneth Scott Shaw, 56, 2984 Freemans Mill Rd., Dacula – warrant service.
•James Clifford Boyles, 51, 3154 Sanford Rd., Nicholson – theft by deception and leaving the scene of an accident.
•Charles Anthony Cunningham, 49, 648 Maley Rd., Jefferson – child support arrest order.
•Brian Martinus Hruska, 22, 306 Dodd Hill Rd., Union Hill, S.C. – hold for other agency and fraudulent checks.
•Jessica Taylor Thaxton, 28, 117 Green Hill Ct., Maysville – simple battery.
•Brianna Demaris Swift, 474 Whitney Rd., Jefferson – theft by taking.
GSP
Arrests made recently by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•Joseph Thomas Zeimet, 32, 700 Muirfield Dr., Winder – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Donna Long Garner, 53, 1751 Tugaloo Dr., Jefferson – DUI-alcohol.
•Robert Wayne Jackson, 41, 4479 Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass – hit and run, failure to notify of an accident and reckless driving.
•Manuel Antonio Gomez, 22, 69 Stapler Dr., Nicholson – driving without a license.
