A Jefferson man was charged by the Jefferson Police Department twice in one week.
On Sunday, May 9, around 2 p.m. officers were called out to a Peach Hill Cir. residence where 73-year-old Gerald Andrew Standridge, 254 Peach Hill Dr., Jefferson, was causing a disturbance.
Around 2:40 p.m. officers responded to 43 Peach Hill Cir., where a couple reported they arrived home to find Standridge looking through a van that did not belong to him on the property that he owns. A dispute occurred and Standridge stated “I am going to f*&k y’all up” and he attempted to fight the male complainant.
Standridge was charged with disorderly conduct in this incident.
On Monday, around 1:35 a.m. JPD officers responded back to 43 Peach Hill Dr. after Standridge, who was released from jail, came to the house and told the two occupants “he was going to kill them” and they needed to be gone by tomorrow.
JPD officers went to Standridge’s residence to try and make contact with him. He was observed inside the house standing near the front window when officers told him to come out and talk with them he started yelling and “cussing” and left the front window and move to the side window near the bathroom. Standridge then moved away from the window and could not be seen or heard at that point.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to assist and a perimeter was established, but due to the complainants saying Standridge had several guns, and his past history, the decision was made to request the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team.
The S.W.A.T. team arrived and moved up to the residence in an armored vehicle. After loud commands over the PA system for several minutes Standridge came to the front door and walked out onto the porch.
Standridge was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and transported to the Jackson County Jail.
A shotgun was located inside the residence in a closet near the bathroom.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•information report concerning the sale of a camper at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson.
•missing person from Speedway Gas/Convenience Store, Speedway Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her 26-year-old sister missing from her place of employment.
•scam at a Katherine Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he had been contacted by a U.S. Marshal saying he had a warrant for not showing up for jury duty and would need to meet “face to face” to pay $3,500. The complainant said he was advised to CashApp $1,500 and “they will get the $2,000 later.”
•driving while driver’s license is suspended, driver to exercise due care and improper stopping on the roadway on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a driver stopped traffic and raised his cell phone to photograph or video a scene where traffic was stopped.
•theft by shoplifting at Lavaquita Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man reported someone stole two bird from the pet shop.
•information report at QuikTrip, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a physical altercation between a male and female was reported.
•civil matter at a Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman and her soon-to-be ex-husband were having a dispute over a metal fire pit.
•mental patient at a Forest St., Jefferson, residence.
•criminal trespass at Pine Street Apartments, Jefferson.
•information report on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had damaged the windshield on his vehicle.
•information report on Heritage Ave., Jefferson, where a woman reported an argument with her ex-boyfriend.
•information report at Regions Bank, Lee St., Jefferson, where a man had attempted to cash a possible stolen check.
•domestic dispute between a father and son at a Washington Pkwy., Jefferson, residence.
•criminal trespass at a Mahaffey St., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported an argument between his sister and her boyfriend.
•information report on Magnolia Ave., Jefferson, where a man reported his ex-girlfriend had hacked his social media accounts.
•wanted person located at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of marijuana, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) possession of an open alcohol container, driving while driver’s license is suspended, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving in the emergency lane – no emergency, safety belt violation for 18 years of age and older and defective tires on Old Swimming Pool Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•entering an auto at Amazon #1, Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her wallet missing.
•information report on Jefferson Ter., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported and one female threatened to kill her friend’s animals.
•fraud – financial identity on Kissam St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her son’s ex-girlfriend has possibly claimed her as a dependent on her 2019 or 2020 tax return.
•reckless driving, disobeying a traffic control device and wrong class of driver’s license on Hwy. 129 South at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by shoplifting involving two females at Dollar General, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where the male complainant was injured when he attempted to keep one of the females in the store, before she took off running. She was later apprehended.
