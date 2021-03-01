A Jefferson man is reportedly among four charged for operating an illegal gambling establishment in Pennsylvania.
According to Pennsylvania media reports, Matthew Kyle Shepherd, 35, Jefferson, was one of four men charged as owners of the Windfall Amusements 777 Casino in Exeter Township, Pa.
The gaming establishment was raided in August where 57 unlicensed gaming machines were confiscated.
