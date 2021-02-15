A Jefferson man faces a charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after he attempted to flee from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were at his home to serve a warrant for battery.
Billy Greg Pruitt, 43, 2803 Jackson Trail Rd., was charged with battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers on Wednesday, Jan. 10, and booked into the Jackson County Jail.
When officers went to his home to serve the warrant Pruitt ignored commands and fled into a heavily wooded area of his property to avoid apprehension.
Pruitt told officers they were just traffic cops and they couldn’t arrest him.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•assist motorist on Interstate 85, Commerce, where a vehicle was broken down.
•suspicious activity on Ruby Ln., Commerce, where a man reported receiving a fake check in the mail.
•theft by shoplifting at Nike, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where two men took numerous items without paying.
•welfare check on Richmond Way, Commerce.
•suspicious activity at Ingles, Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a suspicious male was following a female juvenile around the store.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student was possibly having a medical emergency.
•affray (fight) at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity on Millside Ct., Commerce, where a man in a suspicious vehicle was driving around the subdivision.
•civil matter on Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity at Dry Pond Country Store, Hwy. 82 North, Commerce, where a truck was parked at the closed business.
•dispute on Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce, between a man and his step-son.
•suspicious activity on Hawks Nest Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported there were two motorcycles parked behind a Hwy. 82 Spur location and there wasn’t supposed to by anyone there.
•assist motorist on Interstate 85, Commerce.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•assist motorist on White Hill School Rd. at Waterworks Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle was in a ditch.
•assist Banks County EMS with vehicle troubles on Hwy. 441 North at Smith Overhead Bridge Rd., Commerce.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85, Commerce, where a vehicle was on fire.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•assist medical unit on Huff Hill Rd., Commerce, where a woman was having difficulty breathing.
•identity fraud on Old Airport Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported receiving a letter stating she had received $2,566 in unemployment benefits, but she had never applied for unemployment benefits.
•information on Dennis Dr., Commerce.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 441 South at Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a two-car traffic accident was reported.
•assist motorist on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a vehicle had broken down.
•suicide threats on Fred Loggins Rd., Commerce.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•theft by taking on Waterworks Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported she had been contacted in reference to Social Security cards and IDs located in a stolen truck that had been discovered.
•assist Commerce Police Department personnel with an assault call on Charleston Ave., Commerce.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 441 North at Hwy. 98, Commerce, where a dump truck had broken and was blocking one lane of travel.
•terroristic threats and acts, simple assault – FVA, criminal interference with government property, obstruction of officers and criminal damage to property on Tuxedo Dr., Commerce.
•suspicious activity on B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported it sounded like someone was by her front door.
•warrant service and welfare check on James Maxwell Rd., Commerce.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 441 South at Roy Howington Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle was located on the shoulder of the road.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•assist medical unit at a B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•agency assist on Elliot Smith Rd., Jefferson, where Barrow County Sheriff’s Office personnel were searching for a man.
•damage to property on Andrew Ridge Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her neighbor pulled his truck into her front yard causing two tire tracks in the yard.
•warrant service on Athens Hwy., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a driver was reportedly driving south bound in the north bound lane.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a vehicle without any lights was parked in the parking lot at 1:39 a.m.
•civil matter on Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson.
•information/injury/fall at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson.
•burglary at an Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone stole a chainsaw and leaf blower from a storage shed on her property.
•information on Hwy. 82 South at Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, where a truck and trailer was parked in the roadway causing a traffic hazard.
•animal complaint on Legg Rd. at Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where cows were in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a suspicious person was reported.
•suspicious activity at the Jackson County Airport, Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson, where the complainant reported a green laser light in the sky.
•information at a Grace Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 11 at Old Mill Rd., Jefferson, where a female was walking near the roadway.
•information on Old Forge Ln., Jefferson.
•information at the former Gwinnett Medical Clinic, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a partially open window was found.
•suspicious activity at Country Corner Store, Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle that she saw at the end of her driveway was located.
•printing, executing or negotiating checks knowing check information is incorrect on Skelton Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had attempted to cash an unauthorized check on his account.
•insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation on Lee St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at Texaco o Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a vehicle was parked.
•information on Jett Roberts Rd. at Legg Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle ran off the roadway due to snow on the road.
•assist motorist on Damon Gause Pkwy. at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was in the median after spinning out during a snowstorm.
•damage to a vehicle on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle struck a mailbox.
•suspicious activity on Gum Springs Rd., Jefferson, where people were playing in the snow on school property.
•information on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a vehicle was found off the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Bell Wood Rd., Jefferson, where loud music was reported.
•information at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•simple battery at an April Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her daughter.
•theft by receiving stolen property, removing or affixing a license plate for purpose of concealing the identity of a vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•juvenile issue at the new Jackson County High School, Skelton Rd., Jefferson, where a truck was parked in front of the school.
•loitering or prowling on Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported another man was at their front door beating on the door and they didn’t know him.
•suspicious activity on Ebenezer Church Rd. at W.H. Hayes Rd., where a truck was stopped in the middle of the road.
•information on Double Bridge Rd. at Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•information on Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a lost vehicle tag.
•identity fraud on W.H. Hayes Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had opened an AT&T Universe account in her name using her Social Security number.
•criminal trespass on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute between a man, his wife and his son.
•damage to a vehicle at A Call To Salvation Church, Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle struck a basketball goal in the parking lot.
•agency assist on Maley Rd., Jefferson, where a man was possibly having a stroke.
•information on Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported some of her late husband’s guns were missing.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Geiger Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man was found unresponsive.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where an inmate had reportedly spit in a JCSO officer’s face.
•information on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported speeding tractor-trailers on Old Pendergrass Rd.
•information on Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, where a man fell off a ladder.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Wilhite Rd., Jefferson, where a dispute between neighbors was reported.
•warrant service and obstruction of officers on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a man attempted to flee from officers serving a warrant on him.
•damage to property at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a truck struck a car in the student parking lot.
•battery at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a fight broke out between two inmates.
•abandoned vehicle on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a car was partially in the roadway blocking traffic.
•information on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a pig was loose walking in front of residence.
•suspicious activity on Redstone Rd., Jefferson, where a noise disturbance was reported.
•dispute on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, between two drivers.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 129 at Business 129, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•suspicious activity on Brockton Rd at Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a woman was walking on the roadway.
•accident with a deer on Brockton Rd., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•assist motorist on Hurricane Shoals Park Rd. at Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, where a truck and trailer were broken down in a lane of travel.
•information on Unity Church Rd. at Owen Rd., Maysville, where a tree was blocking a lane of travel.
•information on Dixon Bridge Rd., Maysville, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•warrant service on Hickory Way, Maysville.
•suspicious activity on Pinetree Cir., Maysville, where the driver of a truck was dirivng up and down the road yelling.
•information at a Gaillard Dr., Maysville, residence.
•accident with a deer on Maysville Rd. at Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd., Maysville.
•assist Maysville Police Department personnel on Homer St., Maysville.
•damage to a vehicle on Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd. at Mangum Bridge Rd., Maysville, where a wreck was reported.
•dispute at a Boone Rd., Maysville, residence, between a man and his ex-girlfriend.
where a wreck was reported.
•damage to a vehicle on Holly Springs Rd., Maysville, where a man reported his car slid of the roadway.
•dispute at a Boone Rd., Maysville, residence, between a man and his ex-girlfriend.
•welfare check on Greenhill Ct., Maysville.
•animal complaint on Maysville Rd. at Twin Mill Dr., Maysville, where two dogs were in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Marlow Rd., Maysville, where someone was knocking on a man’s door.
•dispute and civil matter on Diamond Hill Church Rd., Maysville.
•information on Maysville Rd., Maysville, in reference to a stolen vehicle.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled/elder person on Shady Lane Ct., Maysville,
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•suspicious activity on Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, where someone was across a pasture from the complainant turning a light on and off.
•simple assault – FVA on Broad St., Nicholson, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her boyfriend.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 441 at Berea Rd., Nicholson, where a truck had overheated.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 334 at Winding Woods Trl., Nicholson, where a deer had been hit by a vehicle.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a car struck a deer.
•animal complaint on Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, where cattle was in the roadway.
•civil matter on Steeple Chase Rd., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on McClain Ln., Nicholson, where a woman reported mail had been taken from her mailbox.
•disorderly conduct on Musket Ct., Nicholson, where a physical altercation was reported.
•assist medical unit on Kesler Rd., Nicholson, where a female had fallen.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a suspicious vehicle was parked in the parking lot at 6:48 a.m.
•dispute on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a property dispute was reported.
•information on Abby Ln., Nicholson, where speeding vehicles were reported.
•suspicious activity on Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•suspicious activity on Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where a suspicious vehicle was reportedly driving slowly by a residence.
•information on Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported there was cow manure all over his yard.
•identity fraud on LBJ Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported receiving a letter stating he had received $19,596 in unemployment benefits for 2020, but he had never filed for unemployment benefits.
•welfare check on Staghorn Trl., Nicholson, where a female was found unresponsive.
•suspicious activity on Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported someone was at his deceased neighbor’s property.
•information on Sanford Dr., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where an elderly man was asleep inside a vehicle.
•dispute on Musket Ct., Nicholson, involving several people.
•dispute on Abby Ln., Nicholson, between a woman and her estranged husband.
•harassing communications – threatens bodily harm via telecommunication on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a woman reported her juvenile daughter was being threatened VIA Instagram by an unknown girl.
•dispute at a Cedar Dr., Nicholson, residence, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•suspicious activity at Cabin Creek BBQ, Memorial Dr., Nicholson, where a vehicle was parked at 1:53 a.m.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•welfare check on Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Pendergrass.
•animal complaint on Pond Fork Church Rd. at Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where livestock was in the roadway.
•assist motorist on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a vehicle had been wrecked.
•damage to a vehicle on John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her vehicle had been damaged by someone attempting to get in it while she was at work.
•possession of marijuana, driving without a driver’s license and turn movements violation on Holly Springs Rd. at Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist a motorist on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a vehicle ran out of gas.
•information on Holly Springs Rd. at Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, where a wreck was reported.
•assist medical unit on Hwy. 129, Talmo, where a man was unconscious.
•accident with a cow on Old State Rd. at Martin Rd., Talmo.
•assist Pendergrass Police Department personnel on Hwy. 129 at Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass.
•information at a Brumbalow Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•civil matter at a Brumbalow Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a vehicle was in a ditch.
•welfare check at a Water Lily Way, Pendergrass, residence.
•forgery at Our Store, Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a man attempted to cash a fraudulent check.
•accident with a deer on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported he ran in a ditch and got stuck when he swerved to miss a deer.
•damage to a vehicle at Wayne Farms, Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported someone backed into her vehicle causing damage to the right front area.
•information on Season Valley, Pendergrass, where a man reported a vehicle was parked in front of his home.
•animal complaint on Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where horses were in the roadway.
•information on Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass, where juveniles were had reportedly ridden dirt bikes through a woman’s property.
•simple battery – FVA on Belmont Hwy., Talmo, where a man reported another man threatened to “blow his head off.”
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Old Pendergrass Rd. at Gilbert Rd., Pendergrass.
•civil matter on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where a woman reported her husband had threatened via text message to take away her cell phone and turn the power off at the residence, because he was mad at her.
•theft by taking and forgery at Latham Farms, Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where two payrolls checks were taken from an office and then cashed at a local store.
•civil matter on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo.
•suspicious activity on Stream Side Dr. at Branch Dr., Pendergrass, where a vehicle was parked on the side of the roadway.
•terroristic threats and acts on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where a woman reported both her and her husband were being harassed by a female.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•warrant service on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a man was picked up from a Clarke County Police Department officer.
•suspicious activity and alarm at D’s Chevron, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a vehicle was parked at the closed business at 2:03 a.m.
•agency assist on Belle Springs Rd., Athens.
•public indecency on Old Commerce Rd. Ext., Athens, where a man was urinating on a mailbox.
•operating a motor vehicle without a registration or valid license plate and driving without a driver’s license on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 330, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist medical unit at Dollar General, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a two-month-old was not breathing.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper at Crooked Creek Baptist Church, Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where two Jackson County School System buses were involved in an accident.
•recovered stolen property on Hwy. 129, Athens, where a car reported stolen out of Athens-Clarke County was recovered by the owner.
•suspicious activity on Norman Rd., Athens, where someone was walking around in the neighbor’s yard with a flashlight.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 334, Athens, where a vehicle had broken down.
•permitting livestock to run at large on New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a woman reported her neighbor’s goat was roaming around in her back yard.
•suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd. Ext., Athens, where a woman reported a man who had urinated in her yard recently was seen walking in front of her residence on the roadway.
•operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate and driving without a valid driver’s license on Commerce Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant service on Commerce Rd., Athens.
•civil matter on Rosewood Rd., Athens.
•juvenile issue on Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, residence.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where two people argued in a vehicle and one of them asked the other to get out.
•abandoned vehicle and damage to a vehicle where officers and fire personnel were called for a vehicle fire. The driver was not on the scene.
•loitering or prowling on J. D. Brooks Rd. where a man reported someone trespassed on his property.
•suicide threats on Ward Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after reportedly taking a large amount of prescription pills.
•suspicious activity on Reece Dr. where someone reported a vehicle was doing donuts and speeding.
•damage to property on Antrim Glen Dr. where a woman reported someone drove through her yard, causing damage.
•damage to property on Deer Creek Trail where a man said his vehicle slid in the snow, struck a guide wire and got stuck.
•dispute on Country Ridge Rd. where a mother and daughter had an argument.
•death investigation (non-murder) on McNeal Rd. where an elderly woman was found dead.
•welfare check on White St. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•information on I-85 where someone reported a man on the side of the road. Officers gave him a courtesy ride.
•civil matter on Reece Dr. where two people argued over money.
•identity fraud on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man reported money missing from his account.
•theft by taking on Woods Creek Rd. where someone reported a missing trailer license plate.
•agency assist on Kings Rd. where someone reported a suspicious man ran from a bar in fear. The investigation was turned over to the Braselton Police Department.
•sexual exploitation of children on Buck Trail where someone convinced a juvenile to masturbate in front of a camera and threatened to share the video if he didn't pay money.
•information on New St. where a woman said a man took money from her father.
•dispute on Peachtree Rd. where a man had a dispute with a construction company.
•theft by deception on Boulder Crest where a man reported he purchased flooring online, but it wasn't delivered.
•harassing communications on Venture Ct. where a man reported receiving suspicious calls and messages.
•harassing communications on Caldwell Ln. where a woman reported receiving a possibly threatening text message from her estranged husband.
•suspicious activity on Magnolia Cir. where a man said someone contacted him claiming something was wrong with his Amazon order, but he hadn't ordered anything through Amazon.
•information on Maddox Rd. where a man reported a lost wallet.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with an accident.
•suspicious activity on Tapp Wood Rd. where someone saw a video of people walking in an area.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled or elderly person on New St. No details were given.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled or elderly person on White St. where a woman reported money missing from a Social Security account.
