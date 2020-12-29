A Jefferson man reported someone was breaking into his residence and he was holding the man at gun point.
When an officer with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, the complainant was holding an AR-15 pointed at the ground and was standing near Frank Jerome McKnight, 67, 37 Carolyn St., Auburn.
McKnight said he owns a business and part of what he does is locate abandoned properties to see if he could purchase them, restore and re-sell them.
McKnight said he went to check an outbuilding and when he opened the door an alarm went off and he closed the door and went to the front of the residence to leave.
The complainant said he had been having issues with people coming onto his property and stealing items from the residence and the outbuildings.
McKnight was charged with loitering or prowling.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•accident with a deer on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•information at a Gober Dr., Commerce, residence, where a man reported a woman whom he had sent nude photos of himself to had threatened to send them to everyone in his contact list if he didn’t send her $200.
•damage to property at a Hickory Dr., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his son woke him up and told him he saw a man attempt to steal his vehicle out of the driveway.
•assist medical unit at a Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce, residence, where a drug overdose was reported.
•dispute at a Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd., Commerce, location, where a man reported his girlfriend’s son “threatened him with a baseball bat.”
•information at Tanger Outlets, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman believed her vehicle might have been stolen. The vehicle was located in the parking lot.
•information at a White Hill School Rd., Commerce, residence.
•theft by shoplifting at Ralph Lauren-Polo, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where an employee reported a man stole over $1,200 in clothing items from the store.
•information at a Waterwheel Dr., Commerce, where a woman reported her husband, whom she has a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) against was driving by her house.
•assist motorist on Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a tractor-trailer was parked in the roadway.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a White School Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man was found unresponsive in his front yard.
•assist medical unit at a Bolton-Gordon Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man had fallen.
•agency assist at a Waterworks Rd., Commerce, residence.
•assist Commerce Police Department personnel on Homer Rd. Commerce.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•assist motorist on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•theft by taking at a Waterwheel Dr., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported the theft of a watch from a safe in her son’s house.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•dispute at a Links Blvd., Jefferson, residence, between a man and his son.
•basic rules violation, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Jefferson River Rd. at Trotters Ridge, Jefferson, where a single-vehicle traffic accident was reported.
•assist medical unit at a Lewis Sailors Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a female, possibly on drugs, was acting belligerent.
•criminal trespass at an Arrowhead Trl., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his ex-girlfriend had ripped a Christmas wreath off his door and keyed his truck.
•possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without registration or a valid license plate on Creek Nation Rd. at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suicide threats at a Riley Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information at a Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported one of her horses had been killed by an animal.
•suspicious activity at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a truck was stopped in the middle of the roadway with a man “gentleman slumped over in the driver’s seat.”
•suspicious activity at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence, where an off-duty police officer reported his neighbor told him a man ran onto his property.
•suspicious activity at a Wyatt St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone was knocking loudly on her door.
•dispute at a Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a man and woman over a car alarm that was going off at 4:40 a.m.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 11 at Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson.
•criminal trespass at a Hwy. 1234, Jefferson, church, where the pastor reported a man told him someone had attempted to burn him. The man said he was attacked, but he wouldn’t tell who did it or where the incident occurred.
•possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers and loitering or prowling at a Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, residence, where people were found at the vacant residence.
•assist Department of Natural Resources personnel on Ellis Banks Rd. at Ethridge Rd., Jefferson.
•assist Jefferson Policer Department and Georgia State Patrol on Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•suspicious activity at an Elliot Smith Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported hearing someone in the area yelling obscene words.
•information on Hwy. 82 at County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a driver’s vehicle was broken down in the roadway.
•dispute at a Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her children.
•missing person at a Cotton Gin Row, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her son missing.
•TPO service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•motorist assist on Hwy. 82 at Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a disabled car was located in the intersection.
•animal complaint on Bill Wright Rd. at Holly Springs Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was reported in the roadway.
•identity fraud reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported he had received a letter from the IRS advising him he owed $5,280 in taxes from 2018. He said he contacted the IRA and was told the W-2 forms were filed in Colorado using his Social Security number and information.
•assist medical unit at a Williamson St., Jefferson, residence, where a man was found unresponsive.
•TPO service at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson.
•welfare check at Summit Chase Subdivision, Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where a man walking barefoot in the area was reported.
•harassing communications at a Troy Wright Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a man has been threatening her and harassing her through Facetime, phone calls and text messages.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 North at Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a wrong way driver was reported.
•welfare check at a Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson, residence, where two people were reportedly standing near the roadway.
•fraudulent telephone solicitation at an Autry Way, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reportedly has sent $19,500 total since November 26, 2020 to a man she has been in contact with. Her family is concerned she will loose everything or something might happen to her.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•information at a Maysville Rd., Maysville, residence.
•information at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported someone “revving a vehicles engine and racing up and down the road.”
•mental health issue at a Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, residence.
•accident with a deer on Wheeler Cemetery Rd., Maysville.
•information at a Panhandle Cir., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported she believed her ex-son-in-law was using a fake name and was making comments via Facebook to try and scare her.
•dispute over property at a Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence, where a woman reported she received a suspicious call on her home phone claiming her granddaughter owed $100,000 in debt with the drug cartel and that she might be in danger.
•suspicious activity at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a female was sitting in a ditch near the roadway.
•agency assist at a Plainview Rd., Maysville, residence.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•suicide threats at a Peach St., Nicholson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence, where the complainant reported gunshots in the area.
•welfare check at a Blue Jay Ct., Nicholson, residence.
•information at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a dispute between roommates was reported.
•suspicious activity at a Hawks Ridge, Nicholson, residence, where gunshots were reported in the area.
•suspicious activity at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence, where gunshots were reported in the area.
•recovered stolen property on Chandler Bridge Rd. at Jefferson River Rd., Nicholson, where a vehicle reported stolen out of Athens-Clarke County was found parked on the shoulder of the roadway.
•assist Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a possible runaway female juvenile was located.
•information at a Staghorn Trl., Nicholson, residence, where a where a suspicious vehicle with a Texas tag was reported.
•information at a Staplers Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported someone left a pile of debris on the ground next to the property line at her residence.
•suicide threats at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Hawks Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a physical altercation was reported.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation on Hwy. 441 at Mulberry St., Nicholson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•suspicious activity at an O’Kelly Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a vehicle pulled into their driveway and sat with its lights off.
•insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation on Hwy. 441 at Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•damage to a vehicle at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported someone backed into her car causing damage to the left rear door.
•damage to a vehicle on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported a folding chair fell out of the back of a truck he was following and struck the front bumper on his vehicle causing damage.
•motorist assist on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a vehicle broke down in the roadway.
•DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Wayne Poultry Rd. at Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a driver had run off the roadway.
•entering aa automobile at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported welding items and tools had been stolen from his work truck.
•assist Hall County Sheriff’s Office personnel on Hwy. 60 at the Hall County Line, Pendergrass.
•information at a Mangum Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a man was reportedly stealing power from his father’s neighboring residence.
•information at a Forest Lake Cir. Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 60 at Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a hit and run was reported.
•theft by taking at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported his sister-in-law, who lived alone at this location, had had several thefts in the past two weeks.
•suspicious activity at Davis Automotive, Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where the complainant reported an employee and his wife were sleeping in their vehicle inside the shop and he had not been able to wake them up.
•suspicious activity at a Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported a man was seen on her security camera walking around her residence.
•information on Hwy. 129 at Talmo Trl., Talmo, where hay bales were in the roadway.
•information at a Mangum Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where theft of services was reported.
•simple battery and simple battery – FVA at a Kimberly Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a 17-year-old was reportedly fighting with her mother.
•theft by taking and theft by receiving stolen property at a Whites Bottom Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported the theft of her dog.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•damage to property and duty upon striking a fixed object on Hwy. 129 at John Collier Rd., Athens, where a vehicle was located that appeared to be involved in an accident that damaged a fence.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Drew Ln., Athens, residence, where a man reported someone used his credit card and made a $320 online unauthorized purchase.
•dispute at a Jefferson Rd., Athens, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 at Brock Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of Schedule II Drug(s), simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers and drugs not in original container at the J & J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a woman reported she had been assaulted by another female during an argument.
•information at a Kings Bridge Dr., Athens, residence, where a woman reported finding a wallet in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at a Riverbend Ln., Bogart, residence, where a vehicle was found with the back hatch open. The vehicle owner said nothing was missing and the hatch was probably left open by accident.
•warrant service at the J & J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens.
•suicide threats at a Drew Ln., Athens, residence.
•suspicious activity at an Oak Grove Rd., Athens, residence, where someone was reportedly shooting a gun in the area.
•burglary at a Providence Rd., Statham, residence, where a woman reported someone had attempted to break into the residence and three sheds on the property.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Moore Rd., Athens, residence.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 330 at Big Bear Rd., Bogart, where a vehicle ran off the road into a ditch.
•removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of a vehicle, warrant service, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving on the wrong side of the road, passing in a no-passing zone and failure to stop at a stop sign on Hwy. 330 at Tallassee Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was attempted.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 129 North at J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, where two cows were in the roadway.
•warrant service at the J & J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck involving two tractor-trailers.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a store employee confronted a man about shoplifting.
•custody dispute on Skelton Rd. where a woman reported her ex-husband yelled at their daughter.
•custody dispute on Hickory Walk where a man reported his ex-wife told him she wasn't going to let him pick up their children.
•agency assist on Hudson Dr. where officers assisted with a residential fire.
•civil matter on Arbor Trace where a woman wanted officers on the scene while her estranged husband retrieved his belongings.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a woman said her roommate put all of her belongings outside. The woman agreed to leave the residence.
•information on Davenport Rd. where a woman who suffers from mental illness said she felt threatened by her husband. Officers said the woman refused medical treatment.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man found litter on the side of the road.
•agency assist on Pendergrass Rd. where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck.
•suicide threats on Eagles Bluff Way where a woman left a suicide note on her phone, but was later found safe.
•welfare check on Penny Ln. where officers tried to check on a woman, but were unsuccessful.
•dispute on Skelton Rd. where someone reported their neighbors were fighting. The couple said the argument was verbal only.
•hit and run; reckless driving; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; aggressive driving; driving on the wrong side of the roadway; failure to maintain lane; failure to stop at a stop sign; and tail light violation on Jackson Trail Rd. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle, which fled and hit a mailbox and a vehicle in the process.
•suspicious activity on Moons Bridge Rd. where a woman fell asleep outside a gate while waiting on someone.
•welfare check on Gum Springs Church Rd. where officers did a welfare check for West Jackson Middle School.
•dispute on J. D. Brooks Rd. where a man reported a company was installing a fiber optic line on his property, but that they didn't have permission to dig there.
•recovered stolen property on Shafer Way where a stolen truck was abandoned.
•criminal trespass on Manor Lake Cir. where someone entered a trailer and took tools.
•information on Moons Bridge Rd. where someone reported a neighbor was shooting. Officers confirmed the neighbor was shooting safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.