Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to complaints of an assault on Athens Hwy. where a woman said a man jumped on her and attempted to injure her in severe ways.
The woman said Gary Michael David Elliot, 26, 2193 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, accused her of hiding a man inside her residence before allegedly attacking her. She told Elliot to leave the residence, which he did initially, but he came back and jumped on top of her. Elliot then knocked items off a dresser and when the woman tried to pick the items back up, he allegedly threw a knife towards her. He missed, but the knife was stuck in a wall.
Outside the residence, Elliot allegedly kicked her down and poured lighter fluid on her. She said he lit a match, but she knocked it out of his hand. Elliot then allegedly tried to hit her with his vehicle before leaving the property when she called 911.
Elliot was later arrested and charged with battery, simple assault, terroristic threats and criminal trespass.
JEFFERSON MAN SLAPS ANOTHER MAN, DISOBEYS DEPUTIES
JCSO deputies recently arrested a man on Black Jack Oak Dr. who allegedly slapped another man while intoxicated and made suicidal threats.
Gregory Brett Bodin, 58, 172 Black Jack Oak Dr., Jefferson, allegedly returned home with a friend and was intoxicated and belligerent. Bodin allegedly slapped the man across the face once, but attempted to hit him more. The man said Bodin beat his own head against a wall until he started bleeding and said Bodin told him the man would be the one going to jail. A witness on scene confirmed the man’s side of the story.
When deputies arrived, Bodin refused to comply with commands and refused to tell them what had happened. Bodin reportedly was belligerent towards deputies on the way to the Jackson County Jail and tried to confront the deputy again while at the jail. Bodin is charged with simple battery.
MAN STEALS VEHICLE FROM TALMO DOLLAR GENERAL
A couple’s vehicle was recently stolen from the Dollar General on Main St. in Talmo and the suspect was later arrested in Gainesville.
Thomas Eugene Day, 51, 460 Holly Dr., Gainesville, was at the Dollar General asking for rides according to an employee and another customer, but when the complaining couple entered the store, Day stole their vehicle with two dogs and a cell phone inside. The couple’s daughter called the cell phone and Day answered and he said he would return the vehicle, but he never arrived.
Despite Day telling people he was trying to get to Gainesville, the couple’s son pinged the phone and it appeared to be in Athens. A BOLO was placed for Gainesville and surrounding cities.
Hours later, a Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputy contacted the JCSO stating they had Day in custody. The GCSO deputy met a JCSO deputy in Braselton to turn over Day, who was charged with theft by taking. The vehicle was impounded in Lilburn and the dogs were taken to animal control. The couple were told of their whereabouts.
JEFFERSON MAN ASSAULTS WOMAN, DAMAGES RESIDENCE
JCSO deputies recently arrested a man on Briarwood Ct. in Hoschton for allegedly attacking a woman during an argument, threatening to throw a chair at her and restricting her from calling 911.
Dalton Brandon Mitchell, 22, 47 Spratlin Dr., Jefferson, reportedly got into an argument with a woman in her bedroom and he allegedly pushed her off her bed. The woman said she tried to leave the room to call 911, but Mitchell took her phone and pushed her back down and got on top of her by placing his knees on her shoulders.
Mitchell allegedly hit the woman several times, choked her, and covered her mouth and nose to keep her from yelling for help. The woman’s sister heard the commotion and Mitchell got up when the sister entered the room.
The woman left the room to call 911 and Mitchell grabbed a chair and threatened to throw it at her to get her off the line with 911. Since she was using a house phone, Mitchell also tried to tamper with the base unit by pressing buttons and unplugging it.
Mitchell was arrested and charged with simple battery and obstruction of a 911 call.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the JCSO were:
•Luiz Leraro Casarrubias, 40, 386 Bay Creek Rd., Loganville – failure to appear.
•Donald Bruce Carter, 53, 130 Nowhere Rd., Athens – probation violation.
•William Joshua Cartledge, 39, 355 Winter Creek Way, Commerce – probation violation.
•Christopher James Evans, 33, 1110 Young Harris Rd., Danielsville – probation violation.
•Kevin Dennis Fouche, 33, 198 Willard Pittman Dr., Nicholson – sexual battery.
•Jimmie Denise Lee, 42, 125 Pleasant Ct., Maysville – forgery and identity fraud.
•Alejandro Rodrigues Shropshire, 46, 1200 Court Dr., Duluth – failure to appear.
•Martavis Ledrioc Watkins, 33, 423 North Billups St., Athens – probation violation and hold for other agency.
•Dustin Evan Wroe, 31, 1272 Warsaw Rd., Roswell – loitering or prowling.
•William Edward Baker, 50, 177 Lilac Ln., Commerce – hold for other agency and loitering or prowling.
•Ignacio Delapaz Jr., 28, 3535 Harmony Church Rd., Gainesville – hold for other agency.
•Jacob Hayden Henry, 23, 200 Central Ave., Commerce – driving with a suspended license.
•Brian Joshua Hickman, 33, 104 Wyatt St., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Gregory Jackson McDaniel, 28, 930 Hwy. 326 – loitering or prowling.
•Kenneth Monfort, 56, 9656 Davis St., Braselton – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Charles Victor Crowe, 37, 699 Queen Rd., Gillsville – probation violation.
•Isaac Thomas Embrick, 17, 1518 Deadwyler Rd., Maysville – child molestation.
•Wesley Tyson Hanley, 39, 1281 Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce – probation violation.
•Fernando Hernandez-Martinez, 24, 1084 Glenwick Dr., Braselton – child molestation, cruelty to children and sexual battery.
•Jacob Hugh Nash, 29, 1223 Finch Rd., Winder – probation violation and hold for other agency.
•Parish Inez Garrett, 33, 4241 Hendrix Dr., Forest Park – hold for other agency.
•Dennis Allen Holliday, 26, 151 West Athens St., Athens – hold for other agency.
•Hannah McKaylee Johnson, 21, 2286 Old Swimming Pool Rd., Jefferson – battery.
•Casey Carlton Angel, 23, 186 Alexander Rd., Commerce – probation violation.
•Richard Marelle Benton, 37, 800 Sandy Cross Rd., Lexington – obscene internet contact with a child.
•Thomas Jordan Key, 28, 190 Habbs St., Royston – hold for other agency.
•McKenzie Marie McCollum, 19, 218 Johnson Dr., Braselton – battery and disorderly conduct.
•Casey William Harple, 18, 806 Low Falls Ct., Jefferson – battery.
•Danny Keith McDougald, 55, 405 Cedar Valley Trl., Winder – hold for other agency.
•Travis Wilson Tanner, 51, 882 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton – probation violation.
•Christopher James Willis, 27, 203 Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass – possession of a controlled substance.
•Ariel Denise Freeman, 21, 175 Holly Ln., Athens – hold for other agency.
•Clay Alen Ware, 49, 124 Red Tail Rd., Jefferson – fraud.
•Jason Ray Parker, 48, 271 Kiley Dr., Hoschton – possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of drugs.
GSP
Arrest made recently by the Georgia State Patrol was:
•Andrew Young Kim, 25, 3922 Snipes Ct., Lilburn – driving with a suspended license.
