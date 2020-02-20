A Jefferson man recently killed himself inside his Old Forge Ln. residence while Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were outside responding to a complaint by his girlfriend that he attempted to shoot her.
The girlfriend said her boyfriend, Richard Savage, put a gun to her head while he was intoxicated and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire. The girlfriend ran to a neighboring residence and called 911.
Dispatch initially made contact with Savage before deputies went to his residence. Savage told dispatch he would not answer the door for deputies before hanging up. Two deputies went to the front of the residence and two more went to the back and reported hearing a gunshot from within the residence. More deputies responded while attempts were made to call Savage again.
The deputies entered the residence through an unlocked front door and found Savage dead on a couch with a gunshot wound to his head and a pistol lying beside him.
The girlfriend said she and Savage have lived together for seven years, but their relationship had become strained. On the day of the incident, she said he started “petty” arguments while he was intoxicated on beer and liquor. Savage reportedly told her he was “losing his business and was going to lose everything.” Savage had also made suicidal threats to her in the past.
Savage grabbed a pistol and the girlfriend said she told him to put it away. Savage responded by putting the gun to her head and pulling the trigger. When the gun didn’t fire, the girlfriend left the residence to get away from Savage, but she ran back inside. Savage reportedly chased her out of the residence and she ran to a neighbor to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.