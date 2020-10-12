A Jefferson man told Jefferson Police Department officers as he was driving on the Damon Gause Bypass the driver of a van pulled up next to him and started cursing and attempted to cut him off.
The complainant said he stopped at the Kroger Shopping Center on Old Pendergrass Rd. and the van driver pulled up beside him, got out and aggressively walked to the passenger side of his vehicle where a female was sitting. The complainant said the male began to threaten them by saying he was going to shoot them and advised them that he wasn’t afraid to fight.
The complainant said he had a weapons carry permit and he got out of his vehicle with his pistol and advised the man that he was going to contact 911. The complainant said the man got back in the van and fled the scene.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•suspicious person at an H.D. Robinson Blvd., Jefferson, business, where a man was reportedly loitering and was refusing to leave.
•information report at a Gordon St., Jefferson, residence, where a female reported another woman had shown up at her residence “to start trouble.” The complainant told the responding officer that the other woman had previously pulled a knife on her while she was at a residence, in Arcade.
•accidental damage on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported an object, possibly something metal, struck the front windshield of her vehicle causing damage.
•information report at Circle K, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported three men he was riding with to Atlanta had left him stranded at Circle K while he was in the restroom.
•information report on Hwy. 129 North at Concord Rd., Jefferson, where a tractor trailer had broken down.
•information report at an Athens St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman was reportedly suffering from severe depression.
•information report at Quality Inn, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported the theft of a U-Haul that she had rented for her friend.
•information report at a Lantern Way, Jefferson, residence, where a woman had reportedly been bitten several times when she tried to break up a fight involving five dogs inside the residence.
•criminal damage to property at a Monte Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his vehicle had been keyed on the passenger side.
•financial identity fraud at a Fairfield Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a fraudulent $40 charge on his bank account.
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Bailey Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend.
•lost/mislaid property at an Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his wallet was missing.
•wanted person located on Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•civil matter on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•open door at Foam Fabricators, Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson.
•domestic dispute at a Springbrook Ct., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her ex-boyfriend.
•civil matter at a M.L. King Jr. Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she had received notice from her child’s father that the child had been injured.
•speeding and possession of marijuana on Hwy. 129 South at Holder Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at a Michelle Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his iWatch 5 missing.
•speeding and driving while driver’s license is suspended on Damon Gause Pkwy. at Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•recovery of stolen property on Academy Church Rd. at Academy Woods, Jefferson, where a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu reported stolen out of Franklin County was located.
•sign damaged on Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported she lost control of her vehicle and struck a sign on the side of the road.
•information report at a Borders St., Jefferson, residence, where two sisters reported they were afraid of their mother who is an alcoholic.
•information report at a Dixie Red Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a woman a domestic incident with her husband.
•theft by taking – motor vehicle at a Washington St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her 2015 Dodge Dart had been stolen.
•criminal trespass at Spratlin Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported the tire on his vehicle had been punctured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.