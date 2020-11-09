A Jefferson man recently reported criminal trespass to the Jefferson Police Department.
The Danielsville St. man advised the contracting company hired by the Georgia Department of Transportation had been using his driveway to get heavy equipment in and out of the bridge construction site on Sycamore St. The complainant stated he asked them not to use his driveway, but they continued to do so.
The complainant stated the heavy equipment was causing damage to his paver stones and deep tire tracks in the ground leading to the bridge.
The complainant said his friend volunteered to park his skid steer in the driveway path to keep the heavy equipment out. And later they observed workers with the contracting company moving the skid steer out of the way in order to get a piece of equipment out.
The complainant said he should have been notified the equipment needed to be moved out and he could have properly moved the skid steer.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the Jefferson PD include:
•information report at a Helene Way, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her ex-husband had possibly violated a Temporary Protective Order (TPO).
•information report at a Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported fraudulent activity on his unemployment card.
•domestic dispute at a Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, residence, involving several family members.
•information report at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a woman reported a dispute with a man that sold her a female dog instead of a male dog.
•theft by taking at a Pine St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported the theft of a set of post hole diggers from her property.
•information report at Bojangle’s, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where several people had reportedly struck a ramp being used by a truck driver unloading at this location.
•theft by taking at a Curry Dr., Jefferson, location, where a woman reported several parts being taken off a vehicle.
•theft of mislaid property and unauthorized use of a financial transaction card at QuikTrip, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported her wallet had been stolen and someone then used her debit card to purchase fuel.
•possession of marijuana on Hwy. 129 South at Panther Dr., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•wanted person located on Hwy. 129 South at Panther Dr., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by deception at a ML King Jr. Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he was trying to sell a PlayStation 4 and he was paid in counterfeit money.
•driving while unlicensed on at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), cruelty to children and false imprisonment at an Abe Lincoln Way, Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute between a man and woman was reported.
•possession of marijuana at Speedway Gas Station, Hwy. 129 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•forgery at a Shoreline Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone had gained access to his checkbook. He advised $1,400 in checks had been forged on his account.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Peachtree St., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his daughter was getting threatening text messages from a male.
