A Jefferson man recently reported financial transaction card fraud.
On Thursday, April 29, the Danielsville St. man told a Jefferson Police Department officer he placed a gun for sale on a website and a Carrollton man purchased the gun for $2,900 and paid with a Visa card.
The complainant said the funds were transferred into his account, he shipped the gun to the buyer and it was received on April 19.
The complainant said on April 28 he checked his account and saw the money that was transferred had been deducted from his bank account after the female cardholder advised she did not authorize the transaction.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•wanted person located at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at Home Goods, Logistic Center Pkwy., Jefferson, where a man reported his trailer missing.
•information report on Elder Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported looking on her camera and seeing a man walk through her carport area.
•possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Concord Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•domestic dispute on Jefferson Ter., Jefferson, where a woman came to the residence yelling and screaming.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended, operating a vehicle with suspended/cancelled/revoked registration and no insurance on US 129 at Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Danielsville St., Jefferson, where a woman reported possible drug activity going on in the apartment next to hers.
•forgery on Cherry Wood Ct., Jefferson, where a woman reported a check had been forged on her bank account for $285.
•criminal trespass on Park Dr., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•wanted person located on Magnolia St., Jefferson, where a man was requesting information on how to get his property back from a woman that has a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) against him.
•criminal damage to property at Dollar General, Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a man reported his ex-girlfriend damaged his vehicle.
•information report on George Bush Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported her daughter was punching the walls and yelling.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol under 21 years of age, driving while unlicensed, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container in vehicle and attempting to purchase alcohol under 21 years of age on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Garner Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported his ex-wife walked into his residence and up the stairs heading to his daughter’s room after being told to leave the house.
•battery on Gordon St., Jefferson, where a woman reported being assaulted by a man who pushed her down the steps and dragged her by the hair.
•mandatory education for children between ages six and 16 at Quality Inn, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported a child living with a couple at the hotel was not enrolled in school.
•information report at Clippers, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a 73-year-old man had fallen in the parking lot next to his vehicle.
•miscellaneous on Cooper Hawk Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported she had been bitten by a possum.
•criminal trespass on Colonial Ct., Jefferson, where two neighbors are in a dispute due to one neighbor trespassing on the others property.
•possession of methamphetamine on River Mist Cir., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•wanted person located on Lynn Ave., Jefferson.
•information report on Monte Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported her truck had been damaged.
•fraudulent attempt to obtain refunds reported to the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a woman reported she went to a local bank to deposit a check she had received in the mail and the bank told her the check was fake.
