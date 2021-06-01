On Thursday, May 27, a Jefferson man reported a criminal trespass incident to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The W.H. Hayes Rd. resident said he arrived home and found the door inside his garage leading to the upstairs open and he could smell cigarette smoke.
He said there was no forced entry and it was possible someone came inside the garage through an unlocked side door.
Nothing appeared to be missing and no one was located inside the upstairs garage area.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Woods Bridge Rd. at Maysville Rd., Commerce.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student was found to be in possession of a “suspicious item.”
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a man was very disoriented and was seeking directions to Atlanta.
•damage to a vehicle in the parking lot at Tanger Outlet Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where the driver of one vehicle had baked into another vehicle.
•animal complaint at a Glenn Fuller Cir., Commerce, residence, where a man reported a German Shepherd ran toward him while he was walking his dog and attacked his dog.
•dispute at a Munt Olive Way, Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute between a woman and her boyfriend was reported.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 North at White Hill School Rd., Commerce, where a man and woman were at the intersection on foot.
•information at East Jackson Elementary School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student was making threats to other students and to a teacher.
•criminal trespass on Old Airport Rd., Commerce, where a man reported he was having problems with a female trespassing on his property.
•theft by shoplifting at the Sunglass Hut, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman took three pairs of sunglasses from the store without paying.
•welfare check on a man at a Swain Rd., Commerce, residence.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended on Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•simple battery at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where an “commotion” between two students was reported.
•welfare check on a woman at a Brenda Dr., Commerce, residence.
•warrant service on Hwy. 441 North at Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by shoplifting at The Children’s Place, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where three individuals had taken 20 shirts without paying for them.
•damage to a vehicle at Tanget Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman reported she had side-swiped another vehicle as she was attempting to park.
•suspicious activity on Orchard Dr., Commerce, where a suspicious person pulling a wagon loaded with lumber was seen going through peoples’ yards.
•suspicious activity on Smith Ln., Commerce, where a man had reported hearing two gunshots and he believed people were spotlighting deer behind his house.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•criminal trespass at an Academy Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute took place and some items in the home were broken.
•damage to a vehicle on Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a man fell asleep and ran off the road.
•assist motorist having mechanical issues on Mark Dodd Rd., Jefferson.
•information at a Commerce Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man was requesting a law enforcement officer take him to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center to see his sister because his grandparents would not take him.
•suicide threats on Palmer Ct., Jefferson.
•wanted person located at Lebanon Baptist Church, Lebanon Church Rd. at Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a man was picked up from a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•warrant service, operating a motor vehicle without current registration or valid license plate and insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicle on Hwy. 129 at J.T. Elrod Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•missing person report at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her juvenile daughter had been missing for two-and-a-half weeks.
•information on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a possible domestic was reported.
•dispute on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, between a woman and the man who she has been living with.
•information on Stephanie Ln., Jefferson, where a man was asking for a damage report.
•dispute at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and man.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 11 at Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where two females were transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•missing person and runaway juvenile on Delaperriere Loop, Jefferson, residence, where a couple reported their 17-year-old daughter had run away.
•assist medical unit at a Redstone Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man had fallen and hit his head.
•suspicious activity on Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported being followed by another man after leaving his residence.
•civil matter on Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, where a man asked to have an officer stand by while he picked items up from a residence he moved out of.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a vehicle had struck several motorcycles.
•dispute on Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, involving a man, his son and his daughter-in-law.
•animal complaint on Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was out.
•criminal trespass and theft by taking on Loowit Falls Ct., Jefferson, where a man was observed, on a trail camera, carrying construction materials to an SUV. The complainant said the man also went to the next house over under construction.
•suspicious activity at a restaurant on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where an employee was concerned a customer who had been drinking for several hours might try to drive.
•dispute at a Winder Hwy., Jefferson, residence, between a man and his wife.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute between a woman and man at a Brockton Loop, Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124, Jefferson.
•warrant service on Hwy. 82 South at Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, where a man was picked up from a Statham Police Department officer.
•noise complaint at a Storey Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her neighbor’s being loud.
•assist medical unit at a County Farm Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a Meadow Park Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•runaway located at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•information on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a handgun, reported stolen out of Los Angeles, California, was found on ground near an abandoned boat.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a woman was observed taking items from a donation box in the parking lot of the business.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a student was causing a major classroom disruption that resulted in his classroom having to be cleated of other students.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a student was being unruly in class and was displaying violent behaviors.
•information on Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her son had sent her a message stating he was coming to her residence to get some items and she didn’t want him there due to his past violent behavior.
•suicide threats at a Grandview Dr., Jefferson, home.
•assist motorist who had run off the roadway and blown a tire on Jett Roberts Rd. at North Shores Rd., Jefferson.
•missing person returned back to a Meadow Park Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•animal complaint on Jefferson Rd. at B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, where a goat was in the roadway.
•animal complaint on Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a horse was in the roadway.
•juvenile issue at a Sawtooth Oak Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her neighbors were out in the yard having a dispute and she could hear them from inside her house.
•assist medical unit with a possible overdose patient at a Commerce Rd., Jefferson, residence, where an unresponsive female was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.
•suspicious activity at Apple Valley Baptist Church, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a woman was asleep inside a van parked behind the church.
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a parent wanted to speak with an officer about a situation involving her son.
•theft by taking on Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, where a Jackson County Road Department employee reported the theft of a battery off a piece of paving equipment parked on the side of the road.
•identity fraud at a Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone had applied for numerous credit cards in his name without his permission.
•assist Braselton Police Department officers at Ruan Transport Corporation, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson.
•civil matter at a Hickory Tral., Jefferson, residence, where a man was being asked to leave a residence by the residence owner.
•information at a Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported people were riding four-wheelers at dark causing a disturbance and keeping her awake.
•theft by taking and simple battery at a Hidden Oaks Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she had been assaulted at this residence and had some items stolen from her.
•criminal trespass on Riley Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported he observed a female on his security cameras walking on his property.
•dispute between individuals at the pool, Traditions Way, Jefferson.
•civil matter at a Cypress Pl., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported all the door locks on his residence had been changed and he was unable to gain entry into his residence.
•suspicious activity on Lewis Sailors Rd., Jefferson, where a man wanting to move into an outbuilding on a woman’s property was knocking on her front door.
•assist motorist stuck in a ditch on Jackson Trail Rd. at Hwy. 11, Jefferson.
•information on Lee St., Jefferson, where a woman was seeking help opening a cash register that she had locked her keys in.
•damage to a vehicle on Old Pendergrass Rd. at Lewis Sailors Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported several of his employees were driving his vehicle in this area when another driver, stopped in front of them and when they went around the other driver, who pointed a gun at them, they struck the driver’s side door of the other vehicle with the passenger side of his vehicle they were in.
•suspicious activity on New Kings Bridge Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported seeing a flashlight and a person in her backyard.
•assist the driver of a disabled 18-wheeler on Interstate 85, Jefferson.
•juvenile issue at a Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 North at Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a man reported while waiting in traffic a FexEx truck and trailer rolled back and hit his truck.
•information on Ivey St., Jefferson, where a juvenile stated his father had attempted to drown him.
•TPO service at a Heaven Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•information on Martin Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported her car had been stolen in Commerce by a man who is dating her daughter.
•information on an incident that occurred on a Jackson County School System bus, Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was reportedly driving recklessly in the parking lot.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Brush Arbor Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her daughter was being harassed and threatened by her ex-boyfriend.
•entering an automobile at a Tyler Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she realized her debit card had also been stolen from her purse while she was Hurricane Shoals Park.
•dispute on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, between a man and his wife’s mother.
•assist medical unit at a Meadow Park Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Commerce Rd. at Mauldin Rd., Jefferson.
•information on Lavender Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported he lost his Georgia concealed carry permit while in Hall County.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported finding an item that was packaged and appeared to be a white crystal substance with could possibly be a narcotic in a refrigerator he had purchased on Facebook marketplace.
•transport of a female jail inmate from the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, to a doctor’s appointment in Athens.
•identity fraud at a Potts Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported being scammed over the phone and giving her Social Security number to man that had identified himself as an officer.
•information on Hwy. 129 at Rock Forge, Jefferson, where an Arcade Police Department officer had stopped a female riding down the edge of the highway on a bicycle.
•assist motorist and medical unit on Hwy. 129 at Anglin Rd., Jefferson, where a man was on his way to the hospital with his wife who was having chest/side pain.
•suspicious activity on Brassie Falls Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported seeing a male and female crawling through a window of a residence under construction behind her house.
•information on Swann Ct., Jefferson, where a woman reported her weapon carry permit had been lost when she lost her wallet.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•civil matter at a Silverwood Dr., Gillsville, residence, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had some of her belongings and would not return them to her.
•dispute at a Saddlewood Ct., Gillsville, residence, where a domestic dispute between a woman and her live-in boyfriend was reported.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•permitting livestock to run at large on Boone Rd., Maysville, where a man reported two cows on his property.
•animal complaint on Boone Rd., Maysville, where a man reported his neighbor’s cows keep getting into his yard.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a Hidden Meadows Dr., Maysville, residence.
•suspicious activity on Marlow Rd. at Deadwyler Rd., Maysville, where a running vehicle with a man asleep at the wheel was parked at the intersection.
•assist motorist on Red Oak Rd. at Hillside Way, Maysville, where a truck was study in the ditch.
•assist motorist with attaching a trailer to a truck on Dixon Bridge Rd. at Kelly’s Way, Maysville.
•suspicious activity on Wheeler Cemetery Rd. at Tom Yarbrough Rd., Maysville, where a vehicle was in a ditch.
•criminal trespass at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her brother-in-law was on her property without permission and was staying in the woods behind her home.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers, insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation, DUI- alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Wheeler Ln. at Wheeler Cemetery Rd., Maysville, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•threats at a Marlow Cir., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a man came to her residence and threatened her son.
•mental person at a Horseshoe Bend Rd., Maysville, residence.
•entering an automobile on Donahoo Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported someone had stolen her car battery.
•entering an automobile at Hurricane Shoals Park, Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported the passenger side rear door window quarter glass had been shattered on her vehicle, her checkbook and wallet had been taken out of her purse and over $2,065 had been charged on two of her charge cards.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with an accident scene on Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, where a car with the trunk open was off the roadway in a ditch.
•welfare check on a female at a Unity Church Cir., Maysville, residence.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•dispute at a Wages Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man had asked a female, multiple times, to leave his property and not return.
•threats on Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, where the complainant reported a man came up to him and said “I’m going to shoot you.”
•information on Hwy. 441 North at Herman Dr., Nicholson, where a vehicle was on the side of the road.
•agency assist on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where a welfare check was requested.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 441 at Herman Dr., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•noise complaint on Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, where loud music was reported.
•suspicious activity on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported hearing a “loud booming sound.”
•dispute and warrant service on Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, where a woman and man were involved in a dispute.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 South at Tolberts Trl., Nicholson, where the complaint reported a “possible firearms discharge” from a passing vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Hawks Ct., Nicholson, where a woman reported seeing a vehicle driver up to a neighboring residence and then hearing a firearm discharge.
•theft by taking and information at an Abby Ln., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported the theft of medication and a gun.
•welfare check on a man at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•welfare check on a female at an Autumn Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic stop on Hwy. 441 North at Hwy. 334, Nicholson.
•warrant service, giving a false name to a law enforcement officer and taillight violation on Hwy. 441 North at Broad St., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Country Cupboard, Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a female was slumped over the wheel inside a vehicle parked in the parking lot.
•information at a Musket Ct., Nicholson, residence, where an illegal burn was reported.
•dispute between neighbors on Musket Ct., Nicholson.
•welfare check on a female at a Seagraves Mill Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute at a Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•animal complaint on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where a dog was reportedly tied to a boat and didn’t have any water.
•suspicious activity on Hawks Ct., Nicholson, where a woman reported her son had called her and said he heard gunshots and then saw a man loading something into a car.
•noise complaint on Brockton Rd., Nicholson, where juveniles at a graduation party were reportedly being loud.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a single-vehicle accident on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her vehicle was forced off the road by another driver.
•Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI) on Old Pendergrass Rd. at Whirlaway Rd., Pendergrass, where a possibly intoxicated person was walking in the roadway.
•simple battery at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence, where a domestic dispute that involved a 15-year-old male juvenile, his mother, his grandmother and his mother’s boyfriend, was reported.
•civil matter on Periwinkle Way, Pendergrass, where a woman reported her daughter was refusing to leave the residence and had threatened to take a minor child she had custody of.
•possession of firearms by a convicted felon, warrant service, loitering or prowling and improper stopping on the roadway on Allen Bridge Rd. at Manor Glenn Way, Talmo, where a vehicle was stopped with a man passed out in the driver’s seat.
•juvenile issue at an A.J. Irvin Rd., Talmo, residence, where juveniles were reportedly lying in the roadway in front of cars and were not wanting to move.
•information at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•information at Johnnie Hill’s Lodge, Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass, where the rear door on the building was found unlocked.
•burglary and theft by taking at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a man reported someone came into his home and took a TV and PlayStation 4.
•dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend at a Brumbalow Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•animal complaint on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where cows were in the roadway.
•assist Gainesville Police Department personnel with a hit and run investigation on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass.
•stalking on Hidden Trl., Pendergrass, where a woman reported being harassed by a man and woman that have her under surveillance and they keep a log of all the traffic that comes in and out of her home.
•civil matter at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a man reported a custody dispute.
•civil matter at Dollar General, Main St., Talmo, where a man reported he did not receive the correct amount of change when he made a purchase.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a Brooks Village Dr., Pendergrass, residence.
•simple battery Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where the loss prevention officer reported a dispute between him and a female manager who took her arm and shoved him in the chest multiple times.
•criminal trespass on A.J. Irvin Rd., Talmo, where a man reported hearing a loud noise, a car speeding away from his residence and the windshield on his truck had been broken.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass, where an automobile accident was reported.
•possible overdose at a Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, residence.
•TPO service at a Hidden Trl., Pendergrass, residence.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 60 at Fairview Rd., Pendergrass.
•harassing communications on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported a female was harassing her and her client by social media and text.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•civil matter at Tittle’s Towing, Hwy. 330, Athens, where a former employee reported the owner of the company wrote him a post-dated check that was not any good.
•information report at a Commerce Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported he son’s hat and hoodie that he left at his former girlfriend’s house had been burned by the former girlfriend’s brother.
•theft by taking at the J&J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a Glock handgun had been stolen.
•aggravated assault – FVA and obstruction of law enforcement officers on Savage Rd., Bogart, where a dispute was reported between a woman and man and the man had pulled out a gun.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, where a vehicle was parked in the turning lane with no lights on.
•information at a Banks Rd., Athens, residence, where a Georgia Department of Corrections Deputy Warden was attempting to make contact with a female.
•suspicious activity at D’s Chevron, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man and woman with a two-year-old juvenile were sitting on the bench in front of the store at 11:31 p.m. waiting to be picked up by the woman’s daughter.
•warrant service on Mary Collier Rd. at Lost Trl., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at Dollar General, Hwy. 330, Athens, where the store was reportedly closed at 7:48 p.m.
•gas drive-off at Fast Phil’s, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a female pumped $10 in gas into a truck and left without paying.
•criminal trespass on Archer Grove Rd., Athens, where a man reported his brother’s ex-girlfriend was at his residence when he arrived home and she was not supposed to be there.
•welfare check on a female at a Richmar Rd., Athens, residence.
•cruelty to children and simple assault at a Savage Rd., Bogart, residence, where a fight involving several family members was reported.
•terroristic threats and acts, warrant service and obstruction of law enforcement officers on Archer Grove Rd., Athens, where a female, who was supposed to be criminally trespassed and had active warrants, was at a residence.
•public indecency on Commerce Rd., Athens, where a woman reported she had a picture of a man that was masturbating at the road near her residence.
•dispute between a woman and man at a Moore Rd., Athens, residence.
•dispute and simple battery – FVA at a J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, residence, where a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend.
WEST JACKSON
Recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•suspicious activity on Miners Way where a woman found blood in her house, possibly caused by her dog.
•noise complaint on Betsy Ross Ln. where someone reported a loud game of cornhole.
•noise complaint on Tapp Wood Rd. where someone reported loud music.
•animal complaint on Johnson Dr. where a man reported an un-leashed dog chased his family members.
•suspicious activity on Creekview Dr. where a man said two vehicles were parked in front of his house.
•department of family and children services referral on Hickory Bluff where a woman reported her ex-husband hit and slapped their juvenile child and slammed him into a wall.
•animal complaint on Washington Rose Ave. where a man reported his neighbor's dog chased him.
•criminal trespass on Davenport Rd. where a man saw another man walking on a trail on his property.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle backed into another.
•civil matter on New Liberty Church Rd. where two people had a dispute over a vehicle's speaker system.
•damage to a vehicle on Miracle Ct. where a vehicle struck another.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers were called for a two-vehicle wreck.
•dispute on Eagles Bluff Way where family members argued about a high school graduation.
•entering auto on Logans Way where someone took a door off of a vehicle, but nothing was missing inside.
•information on Tapp Wood Rd. where officers were called for an accident with injuries.
•information on Davenport Rd. where a man wanted to get warrants taken out on people who had broken promises with him.
•agency assist on Joshua Way where a dog attacked another dog.
•theft by taking on Pepin Ct. where windows were taken from a construction site.
•agency assist on Grand Brighton View where a woman took several Adderall pills and was taken to the hospital.
•suspicious activity on Reece Dr. where someone reported a person sells narcotics and drops off prostitutes.
•damage to property on West Jefferson St. where a woman reported a man and woman were in a dispute and the man tried to get into the house. He also reportedly broke windows on a vehicle and damaged another vehicle.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 53 where a man reported a dog bit him.
•dispute on Ward Rd. where family members argued over child custody.
•welfare check on Brighton Park Cir. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•civil matter on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a woman took her vehicle for repairs and couldn't get in touch with the employees.
•dispute on Southhampton Cir. where a man said someone refused to leave a residence after being told to do so.
•juvenile issue on Montvale Dr. where officers were called for a dispute between a teenager and a family member. The teen was ultimately taken to the hospital after possibly consuming a substance.
•dispute on Brighton Park Cir. where a couple said a dog came after them and they had to use a walking stick to prevent it from attacking them. They also confronted the dog's owners about the issue and one of them reportedly said they would hit the woman with a stick.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where officers approached a man walking down the road, who said he'd been kicked out of a hotel by a female and later had his car towed because his license was suspended.
•criminal damage to property on Wehunt Rd. where a trailer was stolen and an ignition on a piece of equipment was damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.