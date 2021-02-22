On Thursday, February 18, a Jefferson man reported a firearm missing out of his truck.
The Lebanon Church Rd. man told an officer with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office his Llama Minimax .45 ACP compact pistol with a 10-round magazine was missing from under the armrest in his truck.
He said he last saw the pistol on Feb. 15 and he had searched throughout that truck, his other trucks and his residence and could not find the gun.
He provided the officer with the name of an individual he said was the only person that knew he put the gun under the armrest when he wasn’t carrying it on his person.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•information report on Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, where a firearm was found by inmates conducting litter pick up. It was later determined the firearm was a BB gun.
•theft by shoplifting at Nike, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man took nine pairs shoes and left without paying.
•welfare check on two individuals at a Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
•information report on Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her son did not want to go see his father.
•assist medical unit on Old Ginn Rd., Commerce, where a female had fallen in the residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a woman reported striking a tractor-trailer tire with her vehicle causing damage to the front end.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a man reported striking a tractor-trailer tire with his vehicle causing damage to the front end.
•dispute on B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported she heard two women arguing and screaming outside in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
•theft by taking on South Broad St., Commerce, where a man reported after he was arrested in January his son stole his Dodge truck and sold it.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•welfare check on Apple Valley Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity on Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported a man pulled up in her yard looking for his girlfriend who had sent him a location ping, but the complainant said the girlfriend was not at the residence and she was unfamiliar with who she was.
•welfare check on a 23-year-old male at a Williamson Ln., Commerce, residence.
•suspicious activity at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, Hwy. 98, Commerce, where a car was parked in the parking lot.
•assist motorist on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a truck driver ran off the road and got stuck.
•dispute at a Bonds Loop, Commerce, residence, between the current tenant and former tenant at this residence.
•welfare check on an elderly female on Chrystal Gail Dr., Commerce.
•criminal damage to property on Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a man reported damage to a barn on his property.
•suspicious activity at Polo, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where the manager reported two females inside the store gathering up items and placing them on a table in the store. She said someone had dropped the two females off and that person was waiting outside the store in a running vehicle. The two females reportedly left the store without anything prior to the arrival of a JCSO officer.
•suspicious male at Tanger Outlets, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man was walking around with a machete and talking out of his head.
•suspicious activity on W.L. Williams Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported hearing dogs barking outside the residence and then seeing a couple of flashlights.
•suspicious activity at Tanger Outlets, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man in a truck was sitting “askew” in the parking lot at 11:17 p.m.
•information report at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•simple battery at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd. Commerce, where an altercation between two students was reported.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•accident with a deer on Brockton Rd., Jefferson.
•information report on Courtland Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported she believed her neighbor was shooting a firearm.
•civil matter on Windy Hill Ct., Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was not allowing her into the residence to retrieve her belongings.
•possession of marijuana, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of THC oil, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane and taillight violation on Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Ellis Banks Rd. at Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where tires in the road were causing a traffic hazard.
•information report on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a dog had been struck by a vehicle.
•information on Hammond Rd., Jefferson, here a woman was reported to be hollering at the “white house on the hill.”
•duty to report an accident with injury, death or property damage, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hunters Run, Jefferson, where a vehicle ran over a mailbox.
•theft by taking on Rick Forge Rd., Jefferson, where a utility trailer that was hooked up to a vehicle had been stolen.
•information report on Melvin Phillips Rd., Jefferson, where a man in a pickup truck was reportedly stealing firewood.
•assist motorist on Winder Hwy. at Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a driver ran off the road and got stuck in the mud.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man was seeking information on a rear-end collision he was involved in on Interstate 85.
•information on Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a car was parked on the shoulder of the roadway.
•theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of law enforcement officers on Pine St., Jefferson.
•battery at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Jefferson, where an ex-employee had come onto the property and confronted a current employee, whom he is believed to be in a romantic relationship with.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was parked across from a residence.
•criminal interference with government property at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a padded cell had been damaged by an inmate.
•theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of law enforcement officers on Pine St., Jefferson, where two people were riding a dirt bike at a high rate of speed. The two people jumped off the dirt bike and ran into the woods.
•information on Feldspar Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported several accusations his son had made about the son’s mother.
•information on Sandstone Trl., Jefferson, where a woman reported she had backed into a parked vehicle near her driveway.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a County Farm Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•abandoned vehicle on Business 129 at Possum Creek Rd., Jefferson.
•animal complaint on Lyle Field Rd. at Airport Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was in the roadway.
•operating a motor vehicle without registration or a valid license plate and driving with an expired driver’s license on Segars St. at Hwy. 82, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•accident with a deer on Storey Ln., Jefferson.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson.
•theft of services on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a man she had paid $600 to begin repairs at her residence had cashed the check but had not stated any repairs.
•civil matter on Standridge Dr., Jefferson, where a man was having a dispute with another man regarding car repairs.
•information at Gum Springs Elementary School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a student had reportedly brought an unapproved item to school.
•information on W.H. Hayes Rd., Jefferson, where two vehicles were parked near a lake in a subdivision.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information on Woods Way, Jefferson, where a vehicle was left abandoned in the roadway.
•suicide threats on Traditions Way, Jefferson.
•welfare check at a Harden Ter., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she could hear a child screaming for 10 minutes in the hallway outside her apartment.
•dispute on Commerce Rd., Jefferson.
•assist motorist with vehicle mechanical issues on Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•financial transaction card fraud and theft by taking at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported the theft of his wallet. The complainant stated the wallet was taken by a female who came to clean up the house.
•agency assist on Ellington Dr. at Wellford Ave., Jefferson, where an accident was reported involving a bus and a passenger car.
•suspicious activity on Deerfield Way, Jefferson, where a woman reported finding the driver’s side door on her vehicle partially open and her phone charger disconnected from the base.
*identity fraud at a Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had used her identity to purchase over $193 worth of items on her Fingerhut account and her Amazon account email address was changed. She provided the responding officer with the name of an individual she believed was responsible for the identity theft.
•abandoned vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence, where the officers were looking for a man they believed had been taken to a Maysville residence by his mother.
•theft by shoplifting at Howington Feed and Supply, Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a woman changed the $80 price sticker on a cast iron cooking pot to a $10 price tag before taking the pot to the counter for purchase. The complainant stated the offender’s husband had been called and he advised they would be up to get it taken care of because “they didn’t need to cops on them.” The complainant said it had been almost two weeks and the item had not been returned nor the money had been paid.
•theft by taking on Harmony Grove Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported two cell phones missing from his residence. He said the phones were supposedly delivered to his residence by UPS and left at the front door, but no one in the residence had seen the package.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•dispute on Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville, where the complainant reported seeing a male hitting a female on the front porch of a residence.
•suspicious activity on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a man reported a vehicle stopped at his mailbox and someone put a note in it that said “Nasty Motherf#@kers from Trail an Shell.”
•assist Maysville Police Department officer on Deer Run, Maysville, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•theft by taking and information on Acres Ln. at Hillside Way, Maysville, where a man reported someone broke into a construction site and stole cooper piping and a pipe cutting saw.
•custody dispute on Pinetree Cir., Maysville.
•animal complaint on Pinetree Cir., Maysville, where a man reported barking dogs at a nearby residence.
•information on Deadwyler Rd. at Dixon Bridge Rd., Maysville, where a tractor with a bush hop was causing a traffic hazard.
•suspicious activity on Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported an intoxicated male was at her residence and he said he was punched in the face and needed a ride.
•criminal trespass on Unity Church Cir., Maysville, where a woman reported someone cut the tires on her boyfriend’s vehicle at this location.
•vehicle taken without permission from a Shady Lane Ct., Maysville, residence. A man said his truck was taken while he was asleep by a man he had previously allowed to use the truck.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•assist Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) on Jarrett Rd., Nicholson.
•dispute between a man and the mother of his child on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson.
•warrant service on Old Commerce Rd. Ext., Nicholson.
•possible domestic dispute at a Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 441 South at Jennings Mill Ln., Nicholson, where an intoxicated female was found inside her vehicle.
•possession of marijuana, public drunkenness and improper stopping on the roadway on Mulberry St. at Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a vehicle was located in the parking lot at Dan’s Food Mart at 12:12 a.m.
•suspicious activity on Waterworks Rd., Nicholson, where gunfire was reported in the area.
•assist medical unit on Hwy. 441 at Old Athens Dr., Nicholson, where a possible auto accident was reported.
•duty to report an accident with injury, death or property damage on Sanford Rd. at G.W. Wilson Rd., Nicholson, where a car struck a bulldozer parked on the side of the roadway.
•information report on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a woman was seeking information on how to handle her 36-year-old grandson she believed was using some sort of drug.
•information report on Hunter Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported she was being harassed by a man asking her to help get his girlfriend out of jail in Clarke County.
•assist medical unit at a Hwy. 334, Nicholson, residence.
•warrant service and giving a false name to law enforcement officers on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a car in the parking lot at New Harmony Baptist Church was being searched.
•assist medical unit on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a man was going through drug withdrawals.
•warrant service and giving a false name to law enforcement officers at New Harmony Baptist Church, Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a man and woman were found in a vehicle.
•information on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported her neighbor and his children were coming onto her property shooting guns.
•animal complaint on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a man reported being bitten on the right hand and right ankle by a medium-sized dog as he was walking in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at East Jackson Park, Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, where a vehicle with two occupants was located in the back parking lot.
•animal complaint on Pine Ridge Pl., Nicholson, where a man reported he shot a dog that charged at him while he was at his mailbox.
•juvenile issue on Church St., Nicholson.
•damage to property and permitting livestock to run at large on Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, where cows were running loose.
•information on G.W. Wilson Rd., Nicholson, where an elderly man was locked out of his house by accident.
•suspicious activity at New Harmony Baptist Church, Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a suspicious vehicle was located.
•accident with a deer on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Shilo Rd, Nicholson.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Sanford Rd. at Mulberry St., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, where a woman reported someone had tried to get into her residence. She said she heard the door know rattle and then the door opened, but was caught by the deadbolt chain lock.
•warrant service and improper stopping on the roadway on J.S. Williamson St., Nicholson, where a truck was stopped on the roadway with the passenger door open.
•missing person and unruly juvenile at a Hawks Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her 16-year-old daughter had run away.
•identity fraud on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported she received notice she was eligible to receive unemployment benefits and she hadn’t applied to any benefits. She said she suspected her uncle had illegally obtained her Social Security number and was using it to obtain the unemployment benefits.
•suspicious activity at Cabin Creek Barbeque, Memorial Dr., Nicholson, where a vehicle was parked at the closed business.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•civil matter on Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass, where a dispute over a vehicle was reported.
•suspicious activity on Pine St., Pendergrass, where a man reported someone was knocking on his door at 4:38 a.m.
•juvenile issue on Darling Ln., Pendergrass.
•theft by taking and information on Cedar Hollow Dr., Talmo, where Barrow County Sheriff’s Office personnel were seeking information on a vehicle reported missing from their county.
•civil matter on Brumbalow Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend changed the locks and wouldn’t allow her into the residence to get her stuff.
•information on Main St., Talmo, where a woman reported seeing a man walking between her house and the neighbor’s house.
•suspicious activity on North Star Dr., Pendergrass, where a suspicious vehicle was sitting in the roadway, running with people inside.
•theft by taking and criminal trespass on Hwy. 129, Talmo, where a man reported someone cut the fence at a construction office and took a blower.
•injuring, tearing down or destruction of mailboxes; injuring, defacing or destroying mailboxes on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported someone took her mother’s mailbox and post.
•information on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where loud music was reported.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a one-vehicle accident was reported.
•battery – FVA on Hwy. 129 North, Talmo, where a domestic dispute was reported between a juvenile and her mother.
•duty upon striking a fixed object on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported a car struck his mailbox and did not stop.
•dispute on Mangum Ln., Pendergrass, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•theft by shoplifting at Dollar General, Main St., Talmo, where a man took four bags of charcoal without paying.
•criminal trespass on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where a burglary was reported.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•missing person on J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, where a man reported his 68-year-old wife missing from their home. About three hours later the female was found at a nearby gas station.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 441, Athens.
•welfare check at a Jefferson River Rd., Athens, residence.
•death investigation (non-murder/natural causes) on Bear Club Way, Bogart, where a man was found unconscious and unresponsive.
•harassing communications and identity fraud on Rosewood Rd., Athens, where a couple reported they were being harassed by an ex-roommate.
•suspicious activity on Crooked Creek Village, Athens, where a man reported he arrived home and found the lights on in his rental home located behind his residence.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 330, Statham, where a man reported the theft of his trailer.
•dispute on Jefferson River Rd., Athens, between a man and his girlfriend.
•assist a Georgia State Patrol trooper with the search of a vehicle on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Anniston Pl., Athens.
•information report on Hobbs Rd., Athens, where a man reported another man owed him money for a vehicle he had sold him and he keeps putting off paying.
•suspicious activity at D’s Chevron, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a suspicious person was standing in front of the entrance at the store at 10:02 p.m.
•dispute at a J.T. Elrod Rd., Athens, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his girlfriend.
•suspicious activity at D’s Chevron, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man was found lying on a bench at the store at 1:49 a.m. charging his cell phone.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 330 at Savage Rd., Bogart, where a one-car vehicle accident was reported.
•fraudulent attempted to obtain refunds on Kings Ridge Dr., Athens, where a man reported receiving calls about an Amazon account he did not have.
•information report on Rosewood Rd., Athens, where a landlord reported a tenant was “squatting” at a residence she had previously been evicted from.
•burglary at a Fuller Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported her Oculus Quest and Amazon Echo Dot missing from her residence.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•suspicious activity on Cabin Dr. where two homeless men slept in a vehicle.
•animal complaint on Stoneview Dr. where a woman reported ongoing issues with her neighbor's dog.
•information on Hwy. 53 where someone found a purse.
•information on Hwy. 332 where a man found a toolbox in the woods.
•suicide threats on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after threatening to harm herself.
•animal complaint on Winterset Dr. where a man complained of a dog barking all night.
•criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reported his trailer had been broken into.
•information on Skelton Rd. where someone put blue dye in retention pond runoff from the new Jackson County High School that is under construction.
•suspicious activity on Muscogee Dr. where someone reported a person dressed in black was looking through a window.
•agency assist on Jesse Cronic Rd. where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck with injuries.
•financial transaction card theft on Pocket Rd. where a man reported a woman took his debit card and made several purchases.
•suspicious activity on Kingston Pl. where someone heard gunshots.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Hwy. 53 where a man was found dead from an apparent suicide.
•harassing communications on Bristol Ct. where a woman reported continued harassment from an ex-boyfriend.
•information on Hwy. 332 where someone reported a missing tag.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck with no injuries.
•damage to property on Freedom Pkwy. where a vehicle scraped another in a parking lot.
•welfare check on Viper Ln. where a man was taken to the hospital after officers found him unresponsive, but breathing.
