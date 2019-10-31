A Jefferson man was arrested recently by deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for assaulting a woman and pushing her into a one-year old child. Two other small children witnessed the incident.
Tanner Mason Peek, 22, 469 Billie Dean Dr., Jefferson allegedly confronted a woman at her Winder Hwy. residence for reportedly not returning text messages. The woman wanted to discuss the matter outside her residence, but Peek allegedly shoved the woman into the outer wall of the residence and then into the residence where she fell onto the toddler in front of two other children.
Peek threatened another woman at the residence when confronted about the assault. He left when the witness called 911. Peek was found at another woman’s residence on Billie Dean Dr.
The other woman denied Peek’s presence at the residence, but he came out of the residence to meet with deputies when they told the woman she would be charged for hiding him.
Peek did not deny the incident and was arrested on charges of battery, simple battery and cruelty to children.
FATHER ARRESTED FOR STRIKING CHILD
A JCSO deputy recently arrested a man who allegedly hit his child in the face and left bruises.
Douglas James Knight, 23, 214 Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, was arrested by JCSO deputies at the Winder Police Department and charged with battery and cruelty to children.
The child’s mother and grandmother were together at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Winder for the child’s injuries.
Knight recently dropped off the child at the mother's and grandmother’s residence where the women noticed the bruising. The mother sent Knight a photo of the child’s face asking about the marks but he didn’t reply.
A woman living with Knight said she took the child to Knight while the child was crying and a short while later she heard Knight slap the child. Knight claimed he went to spank the child on the bottom, but accidentally hit the child in the face when the child turned.
BRASELTON WOMAN THREATENS TO KILL A MAN
JCSO deputies recently responded to complaints of a dispute and threats made at a residence on Wildflower Rd.
A neighbor reported the incident, saying she overheard Melissa Ann Leach, 36, 48 Wildflower Rd., Braselton, yelling at and threatening to kill a man at her residence. The woman said she didn’t hear the man say much besides trying to de-escalate the argument.
The man said Leach asked him for a ride to a friend’s residence which he refused and it caused her to become angry. Leach allegedly grabbed a shard of glass and said to the man “I’ll kill you.”
Leach was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the JCSO were:
•Jessica Lynn Starnes, 40, 467 Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson – simple assault. Starnes reportedly became belligerent towards an elderly woman and two younger women and allegedly threatened to assault all of them.
•Mark Edward Chalmers, 57, 360 Thornhill Dr., Braselton – probation violation.
•William David Tirado Harron-Card, 21, 1115 Jesse Jewell Pkwy., Gainesville – probation violation and hold for other agency.
•Joshua Shane Marlow, 37, 574 Spratlin Mill Rd., Hull – probation violation.
•Shyniqua Anastasia Buckles, 28, 179 Westchester Cir., Athens – hold for other agency.
•Anthony Leon Collins, 37, 57 Vincent Dr., Athens – driving with a suspended license.
•Corey Landon Dearling, 37, 33 Hale Rd., Maysville – battery.
•Matthew Isiah Hammond, 26, 222 N. Pointe Dr., Gainesville – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Ronnie Nicole Sauber, 32, 230 Kendall Creek Dr., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Kellie Illene Blackburn, 36, 103 Charcole Dr., Sitka, Ken. – possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Anderson David Dowdy, 21, 285 Hale Ln., Athens – failure to appear.
•Sean Thomas Reeseman, 29, 1198 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce – probation violation.
•Sheryl Ann Smith, 39, 270 Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Ray Douglas Fowler Jr., 155 Prospect Church Rd., Athens – hold for other agency.
•William Michael Simpson, 33, 243 Nichols Rd., Pendergrass – driving without a license and DUI-alcohol.
•Jorge Alberto Diaz-Jacabo, 41, 1593 Cherokee Rd., Winterville – theft by receiving stolen property, driving without a license and failure to appear.
•Thomas Robert Johnson, 29, 4614 Simpson Downs, Gainesville – criminal trespass.
•Cesar Israel Cruz, 18, 2675 Lenox Dr., Gainesville – driving with a suspended license.
•William Lynn Faulkenberry, 60, 4009 Hill Ct., Gainesville – DUI-Alcohol.
•Adam Dale Bennett, 35, 160 Glenn Fuller Cir., Commerce – failure to appear.
•Kevin Tull Eaves, 33, 2636 Sand Hill Rd., Bowman – probation violation.
•Pavel Ivanitskiy, 34, 143 Wilbanks Cir., Commerce – simple battery.
•George Lee McGranahan, 58, 2426 Boleman Rd., Gainesville – probation violation.
•Octavious Orlando Sarden, 33, 145 Garnett Ridge Dr., Athens – probation violation.
•Kimberly Brooke Whitlock, 32, 200 Old Commerce Rd., Athens – failure to appear.
•Ryan Cooper Frizzell, 22, 3544 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass – driving with a suspended license.
•Yonathan Almanza Navarro, 23, 406 Magnolia Grove Pl., Cornelia – hold for other agency.
GSP
Arrests made recently by the GSP were:
•Delbert Duncan Boule, 68, 2234 Brockton Loop, Jefferson – driving under the influence.
