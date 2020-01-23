Jefferson Police Department officers recently arrested a man who allegedly hit a woman in the face through a vehicle window.
Chadtavious Adams, 23, reportedly walked out of a convenience store on Athens St. to find his ex-girlfriend parked next to his current girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend said Adams approached the drivers side of her vehicle and hit her in the face twice.
The woman did not have any marks on her face, but Adams didn’t admit to “mukking” her in the face. Adams claimed he put his hands on her because she had been harassing him for the past year.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the Jefferson PD were:
•Ashton Caldwell Sailors, 18, 90 Plainview Rd., Homer, and Walker Lee Harris, 17, 1041 B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson – theft by taking. Sailors was caught stealing lottery tickets by his store manager and splitting winnings with Harris.
•Deremy Hamp Myers, 35, 185 Tyrone Rd., Commerce – warrant service.
•Amber Dio’R Nowell, 28, 233 Sydney Lanier Ave., Athens – warrant service.
•Victor Saucedo-Ameman, 26, 551 Exam Ct., Lawrenceville – driving without a license.
•Tambreia Nykia Dillard, 25, 195 Sycamore Dr., Athens – warrant service.
•Carlando Vermond Carson, 46, 1160 Washington St., Jefferson – warrant service.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Jefferson PD were:
•a woman on Gordon St. says a roommate stole a radio from her.
•a manager at Bojangles on Hwy. 129 caught a counterfeit $50 bill. The customer who brought the bill in claimed he didn't know it was fake and said he was paid $1,450 by a man recently.
•a woman on Lynn Ave. said her ex-boyfriend broke into her residence and stole a television and two iPads. The ex-boyfriend returned the TV, but denied taking the iPads.
•a vehicle reported stolen from Clarke County was recovered on Longview Dr.
•a woman on Athens St. said a woman pulled a knife on her and threatened to assault her while she was inside a vehicle.
•a man on Hwy. 129 said his daughter’s bag was stolen out of his vehicle.
•a woman on Railroad St. said her CashApp account was hacked and three fraudulent charges were made.
•a gas station employee on Sycamore St. said someone attempted to pay for gasoline with a counterfeit $100 bill.
•a schizophrenic man on Pine St. told an officer he wanted to harm himself.
•a cashier at the Verizon Wireless store on Old Pendergrass Rd. complained about an unruly customer.
•a woman on Hwy. 129 said she was sitting in traffic when a vehicle hit her from behind. Her and the other driver agreed to meet in the Racetrac parking lot, but the driver left the scene.
•complaints of two men arguing on Pine St.
•a woman on Ashley Way complained about her boyfriend changing the locks and changing the garage door code to keep her out.
•a woman said a man threatened her with a handgun when she was moving items out of his residence on Glenfield Rd. The man denied the threats and said he didn’t have a gun on him. No gun was found on the scene.
•rear-end accident on Washington St.
•rear-end accident in a turn lane on Hog Mountain Rd.
•rear-end accident on Hwy. 129.
