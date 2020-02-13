A woman recently told Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies a man was threatening to kill her husband and that the man was outside the husband’s place of work with a gun.
Drake Gaston Stanifer, 31, 205 Hunters Run, Jefferson, allegedly sent the woman several messages on Facebook threatening to beat up and shoot the husband. Stanifer at one point recanted the death threat, saying he was only going to beat up the husband, but later said he would kill him if he didn’t come outside to meet him.
The woman sent screenshots of the messages to the deputy and the deputy went to the business where he met Stanifer. Stanifer admitted to having a gun but refused to show the deputy his phone so the deputy could see the messages. Stanifer was arrested and charged with terroristic threats.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the JCSO were:
•Michael Lanier Carr Jr., 36, 5287 Emory Griffin Rd., Gillsville – hold for other agency.
•David Neal Jones, 21, 200 Magnolia St., Athens – probation violation.
•Thelma Gail Leatherwood, 44, 91 Green Hill Ct., Maysville – hold for other agency.
•William Carlton Fowler, 38, 1584 Old State Rd., Pendergrass – hold for other agency.
•Donald Leo Holt Jr., 58, 411 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton – probation violation.
•Kerry Irene Little, 52, 154 McDonald Farm Rd., Jefferson – hold for other agency.
•Elpidio Loera-Mendez, 53, 2128 The Falls Pkwy., Duluth –- driving without a license.
•Jason Ray Parker, 48, 277 Kiley Dr., Hoschton – driving under the influence of drugs, child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Christian Weatherington, 22, 2401 Old State Rd., Pendergrass – harassing phone calls.
•Kevin Michael Blue, 45, 844 Blind Brooks Cir., Hoschton – simple battery.
•Pablo Andres Gaviria-Matiz, 26, 103 Saint Andrews Rd., Athens – probation violation.
•Charlie Edward Lee, 71, 335 Bravo Dr., Pendergrass – failure to appear and probation violation.
•Jody Deon Thaxton, 49, 117 Green Hill Ct., Maysville – failure to appear.
•Ian Mark Bonsor, 37, 3517 Estevia Pl., Gainesville – hold for other agency.
•Jennie Lynn Elrod, 50, 10525 Hwy. 106, Carnesville – hold for other agency.
•Jesse Allen Stephens, 24, 594 Green Valley Dr., Winder – criminal trespass.
•Keri Wesley Sutton, 49, 10459 Hwy. 106, Carnesville – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Richard Charles Cart, 36, 241 Barber St., Commerce – hold for other agency and theft by taking.
•Keith Bernard Floyd, 57, 6576 Brannon Hill Rd., Clarkston – failure to appear.
•Robbie Louise Gabriel, 34, 705 Bob Holman Rd., Athens – possession of methamphetamine.
•Wesley Allen Mitchell Sr., 43, 17 Harold Phillips Rd., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Salvador Chavez Rosales, 32, 1465 Hwy. 29, Athens – possession of methamphetamine.
•Charles Travis Bales, 47, 705 Bob Holeman Rd., Athens – hold for other agency.
•Joshua Will Blackmon, 32, 2742 Stars Bridge Rd., Canon – harassing phone calls.
•Wesley Ray Daniel, 24, 848 Hillyer Ave., Macon – probation violation.
•Danny Eugene Guthrie, 46, 117 Williams Bridge Rd., Toccoa – probation violation.
•Kristopher Jon Moreno, 46, 4496 Benefield Rd., Braselton – hit and run.
•Joshua James Mote, 39, 2502 Halperns Way, Middleburg, Fla. – probation violation.
•Joshua Richard Stiwinter, 38, 132 Leachman Rd., Commerce – failure to appear.
•Nakebia Treshun Appleby, 25, 90 Martin Ln., Jefferson – hold for other agency.
•Thomas Joshua Brown, 41, 253 Barber St., Commerce – probation violation.
•Blanca Estella Garcia-Correa, 33, 141 Hanover Pl., Athens – driving without a license.
•Jesse James Mitchell, 51, 47 Spratlin Dr., Jefferson – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Johnny Darrell Straight, 55, 6506 Jefferson River Rd., Athens – terroristic threats.
•Jermaine Ryan Watson, 32, 875 Hwy. 82 – Jefferson – hold for other agency.
GSP
Arrests made recently by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•Sherron Elain Robinson, 56, 95 Celebration Dr., Suwanee – driving under the influence of alcohol and hold for other agency.
•Christian Ovidio Berduo-Gonzalez, 24, 966 Flamecrest Dr., Stone Mountain – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Jeffrey Hunter Sizemore, 21, 585 North Hwy. 15, Pacolet, S.C. – driving with a suspended license.
•Gordon Lynn Reviere, 56, 535 West Hancock Ave., Athens – driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Derek Lashon Kemp, 44, 4668 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson – possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
•Derryl Ricarter Morris, 66, 14179 Braile St., Detroit, Mich. – obstruction of law enforcement officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.