A Jefferson man was recently treated for an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
On Sunday, September 12, around 9:30 p.m. a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton where the man was being treated for a gunshot wound to his left hand.
The man said he had just gotten home from the gun range and was cleaning his Taurus Gen 2 9 mm handgun when it accidentally discharged. He said there must have been a hollow point round left in the chamber.
He said the round went in his left palm and came out the side of his hand, but didn’t hit any bones, just flesh.
The man was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.
SOCIAL MEDIA TREND
In another recent incident report, a Jackson County High School assistant principal told the JCSO he had video evidence of a juvenile on Snap Chat holding up one of the school’s sink handles at his home.
The alleged incident comes as the U.S. is seeing a viral trend of students damaging bathrooms and posting the crimes on social media site, TikTok. According to a recent media reports nation-wide, administrators and law enforcement officials say the hashtags #deviouslick" or #deviouslicks” accompany these TikTok posts.
Multiple media outlets are reporting stolen soap dispensers, damaged sinks and clogged toilets as part of the trend.
JEFFERSON
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•suspicious activity on Storey Meadows Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported his wife told him two men were standing at the end of his driveway taking pictures of his residence.
•identity fraud on Emmaline Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had used his information to open and incorporate a business.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a custody dispute was reported.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers on Pine St., Jefferson, where multiple people were fighting.
•theft by taking on Molly Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had stolen a 10-gallon gas tank from the back bed of his pickup truck parked in his driveway.
•dispute between a customer and an employee at McDonald’s, Hwy. 129 South, Jefferson, where a man reported his drive-thru order was messed up and the female employee refused to give him his money back. The female employee stated the male customer was being very rude and she gave him back more money than his order costs as well as a free drink.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain lane on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•accident with a deer on County Farm Rd., Jefferson.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Lake Vista Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported terroristic threats had been made against his life by another man who had been released from the Elbert County Jail after shooting at the complainant. The complainant said the man boasted about getting released from jail and stated he “was going to finish the job and bash his (complainant’s) head in.”
•custody dispute at a Meadowland Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•transport a person under arrest by a Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) game warden from a Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, location to the Jackson County Jail.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Shamus Way, Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute between a woman and her husband was reported.
•suspicious activity on Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson, where a man reported a man who no longer worked at the facility was in the parking lot and was not supposed to have access to the parking lot.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•assist medical unit with a female who had taken multiple pills and warrant service on Hillside Dr., Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on Gum Springs Church Rd. at Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a driver ran into a ditch.
•noise complaint on Hwy. 82 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported her neighbors were shooting guns.
•dispute between two women at a Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•simple battery against a law officer/detention officer and obstruction of law enforcement officers on Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where a man reported a woman from across the street was walking in the roadway screaming and yelling.
•cruelty to children reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•information on Curry Crossing, Jefferson, where a woman voiced concern with the well-being of a 21-year-old male.
•deposit account fraud at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a fraudulent check was reported.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Lavender Rd. at Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a vehicle accident involving a school bus was reported.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 North, Jefferson, where a tractor-trailer was parked on the side of the roadway blocking the view of the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 North, Jefferson, where tractor-trailers were causing a traffic hazard.
•suspicious activity on Sanctuary Dr., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was reported in an area where there were no homes.
•assist road service employee on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a tractor-trailer had two flat tires.
•suspicious activity on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was a man asleep inside was reported.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported she saw two females with backpacks walk into the woods across the street from her house.
•abandoned vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd. at Whitney Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a vehicle with two people inside was parked behind the apartments.
•damage to a vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported striking a deer.
•damage to property on Swann Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a car came onto his property and damaged his mailbox.
•juvenile issue at a Brockton Oaks Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity, information and welfare check at a Harden Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence, where the apartment manager found the door to an apartment unit “cracked” open with pieces of wood on the floor.
•dispute between neighbors on Hickory Trl., Jefferson, where the complaint reported his next-door neighbor was shooting right beside his house in an unsafe area.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper at an accident scene on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•information on Jefferson Rive Rd. at New Kings Bridge Rd., Jefferson, where a dog was in the middle of the roadway.
•dispute between a woman and her roommate at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to property on Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Lakeview Terrace, Jefferson, where two vehicles were observed at a house under construction.
•theft by taking and information on Harden Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where a woman reported the theft of a license plate.
•possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers and warrant service on Banks Rd., Jefferson, where a warrant was being served on a female.
•custody dispute on Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson.
•registration of sex offenders at an Isaiah Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•TPO service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers on Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Doster Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a male and female were banging on her door and then walked into her backyard.
•theft by deception on Wood Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a scam involving the purchase of a dog.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Dry Pond Rd. at Plainview Rd., Jefferson.
COMMERCE
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•juvenile issue on Millside Ct., Commerce, where a nine-year-old juvenile was refusing to go to school.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 334 at Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., Commerce, where a juvenile was walking along the roadway without an adult present.
•warrant service on Ila Rd., Commerce.
•theft of lost or mislaid property and financial transaction card fraud at the Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man reported he had lost his wallet and his bank had alerted him to several fraudulent charges being made to his account.
•warrant service on Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce.
•agency assist on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. at State St., Commerce.
•information on Woods Bridge Rd. at Dennis Dr., Commerce, where a tree was down in the roadway.
•assist Commerce Police Department officers with a traffic stop on Maysville Rd., Commerce.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a vehicle had ear-ended a tractor-trailer.
•assjst Commerce Police Department officers at Fast and Friendly, Ila Rd., Commerce.
•information at East Jackson Middle School. Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student was found in possession of an item prohibited at school.
•dispute between a woman and her husband, whom she recently got divorced from, at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence.
•theft by taking on Windmill Ln., Commerce, where a woman reported two checkbooks, a $2,800 check, Michael Kors purse and wallet, Yeti tumblers, Apple watch and charger had been stolen from her home while she was on vacation.
•criminal trespass at the old Dixieland Motel, Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a female was seen climbing over the locked gate.
•suspicious activity on Williamson Ln., Commerce, where a man and woman were on the side of the road and acting strange.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, in regards to an incident that occurred on a school bus.
•reckless conduct on Waterworks Rd. at Lester Kelly Rd., Commerce, where someone had possibly been thrown from a vehicle.
•assist Georgia State Patrol with a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•civil matter on Waterworks Rd., Commerce, where a man requested to have two people removed from the property.
•theft by taking on Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, where a man reported he had some property to go missing and he believed the items had been stolen.
•information on Waterworks Rd. at Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a tree was down in the roadway.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•suspicious activity on Diamond Hill Rd. at Unity Church Rd., Gillsville, where a car was reportedly parked in the middle of the road.
•assist motorist on Diamond Hill Rd., Gillsville, where a vehicle had been abandoned.
•dispute between two men over one dumping brush and trees on the others property on Rolling Ridge Dr., Gillsville.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•suspicious activity on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported a man was sleeping in her driveway.
•animal complaint on Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, where a dispute, possibly involving a firearm, was reported. One man said he saw another man try to shoot a dog with a BB gun. He said he told the other man to stop and a female on the scene threw a rock and hit his truck. The woman stated a neighbor’s dog had killed one of her dogs and her friend chased the dog off with a BB gun.
•aggravated assault on Hickory Way, Maysville, where a woman reported being cut on her left elbow by a man who had tried to run over her mother when she was out walking on Pleasant Acres Dr. The female was transported by EMS to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment of her injuries.
•theft by taking on Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, where a man reported a firearm and legal paperwork that he had reported stolen had been returned and later stolen for a second time along with the titles to three vehicles.
•dispute between a man and his neighbors who were burning trash on Shady Lane Ct., Maysville.
•suspicious activity on Diamond Hill Church Rd., Maysville, where a man reported receiving a call that his tenants were beating on something in his rental house.
•burglary at a Diamond Hill Church Rd., Maysville, residence, where the property owners reported their tenants, whom they were evicting, stole several of their personal items from a storage building when they were moving out.
•animal complaint on Unity Church Rd. at Unity Church Cir., Maysville, where a cow was in the roadway.
•dispute between a man and woman at a Green Hill Ct., Maysville, residence.
•financial transaction card fraud on Holly Springs Rd., Maysville, where a man reported someone had fraudulently used his bank account to make payments on an insurance policy.
•dispute between a man and his ex-girlfriend on Hickory Way, Maysville, where the man reported the female refused to return his truck he had allowed her to drive.
•dispute between several individuals at a Red Oak Rd., Maysville, residence.
•information on Green Hill Ct., Maysville, where a man reported receiving fraud calls on his cell phone.
•information on Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, where a man requested a report for vandalism, threats and stolen items, but the man would not give any details.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•animal complaint on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported aggressive dogs from a neighboring property get loose and come onto their property and they have small children playing outside.
•battery/simple battery – FVA at a Hwy. 334, Nicholson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a 19-year-old male and his father.
•juvenile issue at a Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute between a woman and man at a Hawks Ct., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity at Cabin Creek Barbeque, Memorial Dr., Nicholson, where a man was lying on the sidewalk in front of the building.
•suspicious activity on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•unruly juvenile at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute on Hawks Ct., Nicholson, where a woman reported another woman pointed a gun at her two sons who were riding a go-cart and turned around in the road.
•suspicious activity, loitering or prowling, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer on Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a man reported a male riding a four-wheeler with a trailer and a confederate flag came down his driveway. He said the man came to the front door and knocked then got back on the four-wheeler and started looking around.
•criminal trespass on River Mansion Dr., Nicholson, where a woman reported a man had trespassed on her property and she had video of it.
•suspicious activity on Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a man was riding a four-wheeler on a resident’s property without permission.
•mental person at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute between a man and woman at a Hwy. 334, Nicholson, residence.
•civil matter on G.W. Wilson Rd., Nicholson, where possible transaction card fraud was reported.
•criminal trespass on Daffodil Ct., Nicholson, where a man reported his girlfriend’s ex-husband was at this location and he was hitting her vehicle.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•welfare check on a female at a Whites Bottom Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•dispute between a woman and husband over him driving her truck and her wanting it back at a South Holland Dr., Pendergrass, residence.
•abandoned vehicle on Holly Springs Rd. at Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass, where the driver of wrecked truck had walked away from the scene of the accident.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 South at Pointe Dr., Talmo, where the driver of a U-Haul van ran off the roadway and hit a street sign, small bushes and some rocks.
•welfare check on a male at a Station Dr., Pendergrass, residence.
•assist motorist with a broken-down vehicle on Holly Springs Rd. at Marlow Rd., Pendergrass.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 129, Talmo, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information at the Walgreen’s Distribution Center, Raco Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a trailer had been left partially blocking the driveway.
•assist Georgia State patrol trooper with a traffic accident scene on Main St., Talmo.
•juvenile issue at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•juvenile issue at a Mangum Ln., Pendergrass, residence.
•damage to a vehicle at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where an employee reported her vehicle was struck by another driver’s vehicle in the parking lot.
•suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle was in her driveway.
•aggravated assault on Whites Bottom Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported being assaulted by another man with a claw hammer.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•dispute between several individuals over the custody of a child at a Cedar grove Church Rd., Winder, residence.
•dispute at a Cedar Grove Church Rd., Winder, residence.
•suspicious activity on Cane Creek Ln., Athens, where a woman reported seeing lights at her deceased neighbor’s property and she had been told that no one should be on the property.
•entering an automobile at a Harris Hill Dr., Athens, residence, where a man reported someone had entered his truck and stole a Smith & Wesson 9mm gun, two loaded magazines and a blue gun case. The complainant’s son-in-law stated his black suitcase, a JBL portable speaker, a Polaroid camera and beach bag were stolen out of his truck parked at the same location.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Savage Rd., Bogart, residence, where a 35-year-old female was found unresponsive.
•suspicious activity on Cane Creek Rd., Athens, where a woman reported she was afraid to be by herself and she believed someone to be in her home earlier in the day.
•DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 441 at Jarrett Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute between a man and woman at a Commerce Rd., Athens, residence.
•information at a Commerce Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman stated another woman had been posting things on Facebook regarding herself and her children.
•simple assault on Cedar Grove Church Rd., Winder, where several family members were engaged in a dispute.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 441 South, Athens.
•alcohol beverage – underage consumption/purchase/furnish to/sell to at Fast Phil’s, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where an underage undercover buy was conducted.
•possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane and DUI – drugs on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•suspicious activity on Kinney Creek Ln. where drag racing was reported in the area.
•mental subject on Hwy. 124 where a woman reportedly thought her 10-year-old daughter was missing and damaged a front window and rear door of a residence while searching for the child. The woman was later reported standing along the roadside holding a piece of rock. The woman’s mother said the woman needed her medication and was arranging for her to take it.
•information on Maddox Rd. where a man reportedly broke his cell phone after becoming angry at his grandmother.
•disorderly conduct on William Freeman Rd. where a woman said a man dropping off two children in accordance with a court order spun his tires and flung gravel at her and her infant daughter. The man denied spinning his tires at the woman and child.
•juvenile issue on Kiley Dr. where a teen reportedly ran away from his home on his bicycle. The teen returned to the residence while a deputy was on scene gathering information, according to the incident report. Deputies had responded to the residence earlier in the day to reports of the juvenile attempting to runaway.
•noise complaint on Skelton Rd. where neighbors were reportedly shooting guns after being asked multiple times to stop.
•welfare check on Jefferson Ave. after a woman and her sister had reportedly engaged in a verbal dispute at a bank.
•suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where a man said he heard a group of people were searching for him and planning to attack him.
•animal complaint on Charlie Smith Rd. where a stray dog reportedly attacked a homeowner’s dog. The homeowner’s dog had blood on its fur around its throat, according to the incident report. The homeowner was reportedly taking the dog to a vet.
•welfare check on Curk Roberts Rd. where a woman said her homeless brother had been discharged from the hospital and was making suicidal statements. She said he was possibly going to his brother’s house and expressed concerns for the other brother.
•recovered property on Bristol Ct. where a skid steer stolen from a hardware store was reportedly found. The man in possession of the skid steer said he’d purchased it from Facebook Marketplace. According to the man, the VIN had been checked by law enforcement multiple times and was never reported stolen.
•suspicious activity on West Jefferson St. where a juvenile, who only appeared to be 10 years old, was reportedly driving on the road. The juvenile’s grandfather was warned he’d be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor if the incident happened again, according to the incident report. The man had reportedly been arrested on that charge in August during a similar incident.
•theft on White Trillium Drive where a man reportedly made a $1,110 online purchase for a dog through Cash App and was asked to pay a $1,900 flight insurance fee for transport. At that point, the man said he felt he was being scammed and requested his money back from the seller, who refused to reimburse him, according to the incident report.
•hit-and-run and failure to stop at a stop sign on Hwy. 332 where two vehicles collided after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection at Skelton Rd. and then drove away from the scene. The driver was eventually located and cited but not arrested.
•simple battery and criminal trespass on West Jefferson St. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend pushed open a door and shoved her against a wall. The woman said the man had previously been barred from the residence. She said she told him multiple times to leave the residence before the dispute reportedly turned physical.
•suicide threats on Hickory Bluff where a woman reportedly attempted to cut her wrists. The woman’s husband said he didn’t think she was trying to harm herself but to be antagonistic towards him, according to the incident report. The woman was reportedly transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•theft by deception on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man said his transmission was damaged by a repair shop after taking it there for repairs to the clutch and timing belt.
