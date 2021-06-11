A customer shot a McDonald's employee in Jefferson on June 10.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called to the McDonald's on Hwy. 129 on June 10 shortly after 9 p.m.
"Officers were advised that a black male subject drove up to the drive-thru and ordered food," according to a JPD news release. "An argument with an employee then ensued at the pick-up window, and the customer was said to have spit on the employee through the pick-up window. The employee went outside to confront the customer."
The argument continued, and as the customer drove away he fired one shot towards the employee, the news release said. That bullet hit a second employee who had gone outside to try to defuse the situation.
The employee who was shot was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury. The investigation of the shooting is ongoing.
If you have any information about this incident, contact Sgt. Berry Sossoman at 706-367-5231 ext. 2536.
