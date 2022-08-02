Jefferson authorities were recently called after a teenager reportedly struck a man, possibly as part of a social media challenge.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the report of simple battery on Memorial Dr. on July 23.
The complainant said he was traveling on the roadway when he saw a teenager on a bike in the middle of the roadway.
"[The complainant] advised that as he approached the teenager, the teen said something and [the complainant] advised that he stopped his truck and approach the teen," according to the report.
The two began to argue and the teen reportedly put his phone in the complainant's face. The complainant said he pushed the teen's hand away from his face and the teen struck him across the face.
The man had a cut on the side of his face. A med unit was called.
In a news release on social media, the JPD indicated that people on social media implied the incident may have been part of a TikTok challenge.
"The Jefferson Police Department Investigations Division has not confirmed that this incident was a TikTok challenge," the release said. "However, the Criminal Investigations Division has two people of interest at this time and will pursue this incident to the fullest.
"I understand the concern from our citizens about this incident and I can assure everyone that the Jefferson Police Department will follow through with this investigation. If you have any information involving this incident please call Sgt. Sossoman at 706-367-5231 Extension 2536."
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- theft by taking on Lee St. where a man took a phone from a store without paying for it.
- information on Spinner Dr. where a woman reported an upset man called and made odd comments.
- kidnapping on Banks Rd. No additional details were given.
- theft by shoplifting (felony) on Old Pendergrass Dr. where a store employee reported people didn't pay for their merchandise.
- juvenile injury on Lake Shore Dr. where a juvenile was injured after falling from a golf cart. EMS checked on the juvenile.
- wanted person located on Hwy. 129 N where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- entering auto on Jefferson Walk Cir. where a man said he chased after another man who was fleeing near his home. The suspect reportedly advanced toward the complainant with a gun and the complainant backed away.
- fight/affray on Hwy. 129 where a man said other men "jumped" him.
- agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted the Jackson County Sheriff's Office with a vehicle pursuit.
- miscellaneous report on Peach Tree Rd. where a man said someone asked him for drugs.
- found property on Gadwell Cir. where someone found a firearm in the roadway.
- miscellaneous report on I-85 North where a vehicle came off a trailer and struck a guardrail.
- harassment on Hwy. 129 N where a woman reported an incident with a family member.
- death investigation on Thornberry Ln. where an elderly man was found dead.
- cruelty to children-first degree on Logistics Center Pkwy. where someone reported a child was left in a car.
- lost/mislaid property on Peachtree Rd. where a man reported his wallet was missing and he confronted a family member about it. The complainant also said the family member had struck him. But the family member denied that and said the complainant had pointed a gun at him.
- recovery of stolen property on Washington St. where someone purchased a bike that had been stolen.
- no insurance on Damon Gause Bypass where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
