For the second week in a row several entering automobile incidents were reported to the Jefferson Police Department.
Vehicles were entered at the following locations: Amazon on Hog Mountain Rd., Resilux on John B. Brooks Rd., Lantern Dr., Jefferson Station and Iris Ct.
Items taken from the vehicles included a bag that contained $61 dollars, a purse, battery charger, phone charger, miscellaneous items, $15 in change, several miscellaneous tools, walle and an iPhone 11.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the Jefferson PD include:
•civil matter at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a dispute over a puppy was reported between a customer and a vendor.
•reckless conduct at a Maria Cir., Jefferson, residence where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her child’s father.
•suspicious person at Petro Express, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man was reportedly lying on the floor and acting odd.
•theft by taking at a Washington Pkwy., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone stole his Yamaha Rhino side-by-side parked near his garage.
•theft by taking at Friend’s American Grill, Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a man reported some stole a weed eater from the bed of his truck.
•theft by taking on Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a man reported a fired employee had stolen some equipment while on the job working on the bridge in Jefferson.
•financial transaction card fraud at an Elberta Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported money, $3,500 to $4,500, had been fraudulently taken from her savings account.
•hit and run; failure to stop and render aid at Zaxby’s, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a woman reported as she was turning into Zaxby’s another driver turned into her lane and struck the front of her vehicle.
•information report at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had make an accusation to his company that he was driving intoxicated.
•lost/mislaid property at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a homeless person had left his belongings on the property beside the Kroger shopping center.
•information report at Little Cesar’s, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where the female manager reported an incident with a customer flirting with her, and after being told to place and order or leave he started yelling at her and repeatedly telling her he would be waiting for her when she got off.
•hit and run; failure to stop and render aid on Hwy. 129 North at Concord Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported as he proceeded through the intersection on a green light another driver ran the red light and struck his vehicle on the rear tire.
•information at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, where a man reported his ex-wife never showed up to exchange custody of his kids.
•assist Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a Brockton Oaks Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•cruelty to animals at a Lawrenceville St., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported an injured cat with an arrow through its neck.
•wanted person located on Pine St., Jefferson.
•information report at a Lynn Ave., Jefferson, location, where a woman reported having a confrontation with the driver of a vehicle that speeds in The Arbors Subdivision.
•traffic violation/complaint on Washington St. at Elder Dr., Jefferson, where the driver of a vehicle was attempting to make a U-Turn.
•information report at Woodbine Cemetery, MLK Ave., Jefferson, where a man reported a pack of dogs had damaged some flowers and killed a fox.
•assist with medical call at a Belmont St., Jefferson, residence, where a man was found unresponsive.
•theft by taking at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a woman reported someone entered her booth an took a money bag that contained $75.
•domestic dispute at an Academy Woods Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported an argument between her sister and her sister’s wife.
•lost/mislaid property at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a woman reported she lost her cell phone.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended on Athens St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•domestic dispute at a Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her male roommate.
•damage to a vehicle at HomeGoods, Logistic Center Pkwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone in the truck parked beside her vehicle opened their door and hit her passenger side door.
•theft by taking at an Ivey St., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his Yamaha Raptor four-wheeler missing.
•abandoned vehicle on Cooley St. at Martin St., Jefferson, where a truck was stuck in the ditch and was blocking traffic.
•civil matter at a Lynn Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported.
•wanted person located at Chevron, Athens St., Jefferson.
•public drunkenness on Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a man was found walking in the middle of the roadway.
