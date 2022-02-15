Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were recently called for a report of a weapon on school grounds at Jefferson High School.
A student possessed two folding knives at the school, which he said he used for protection. A family member of the student said the family had received multiple threats.
The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted and the student was escorted off the property.
Police called for fight between family
Jefferson police were recently called after a fight broke out between family members.
Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were called for the aggravated battery incident on Brakeman Cir. When they arrived, a woman was lying in the driveway with blood coming from her mouth and a man whose face was swollen was kneeling next to the woman.
The man told officers that his wife's sister and her husband had come over. They'd been drinking when an argument started and the argument turned physical between the complainant and the other man. The two women also got involved in the fight and the complainant grabbed a handgun and told the other couple to leave.
Meanwhile, the two women exited the residence and began fighting. One of the sisters had the other pinned on her back in the driveway and was punching her repeatedly.
The couple ultimately left when another family member exited the residence and said they'd called 911.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- lost/mislaid property on Winder Hwy. where a woman reported a lost tag.
- theft of lost/mislaid property and unauthorized use of a financial transaction card where a woman made a walk-in report at the police department after she noticed transactions on her bank account that she did not make.
- information on Hoschton St. where officers checked on a juvenile after her sister told a school employee that someone had hurt her sibling which was why she wasn't at school. Officers checked on the family and the mother said no one had hurt them. The two juveniles spoke little to the officers. There were no visible injuries.
- financial identity fraud on Spinner Dr. where a man reported a credit account for $3,000 was opened in his name, but he didn't open the account.
- suspicious person on Winder Hwy. where a man reported suspicious vehicles in the parking lot of the Jackson County Board of Education.
- information at Jefferson Memorial Stadium where a delivery driver accidentally struck a fence, pole and utility box.
- information on Fountainhead Dr. where a man said his wife had hidden his watches from him and had placed his laptop in the rain. The wife said she put the laptop between the couch cushions and told him where she put the watches.
- operating a vehicle without registration and no insurance on Damon Gause Bypass where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- speeding; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and wanted person located on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Hwy. 129 where someone tried to take a hoverboard from an outdoor flea market vendor, but gave it back when confronted.
- person down medical emergency on Hwy. 129 where a man with a medical history was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after he was found unresponsive, with shallow breathing and a slowed heart rate.
- information on Nelson Dr. where a woman reported her neighbor's family had posted online trying to get her contact information.
- information on Dragon Dr. where someone reported a student at Jefferson Middle School had been suspended for sexual acts. The complainant wanted to file a report in case it happens again once the suspension is over.
- information report where someone made a walk-in report regarding their child.
