Jefferson authorities have issued a lookout for the suspect in a battery incident involving an elderly man.
The Jefferson Police Department issued a lookout on Aug. 15 for Chad Miller who is wanted for elder abuse and aggravated battery. Miller is 22 years old with green eyes. He is approximately 5'9" and weighs around 160 pounds.
Miller is the suspect in a battery case that occurred on Memorial Dr. in the city on July 23.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the JPD at 706-367-5231 or Sgt. Sossoman at 706-367-5231 ext. 2536. Anonymous tips will remain confidential.
ORIGINAL INCIDENT
The complainant said he was traveling on the roadway when he saw a male on a bike in the middle of the roadway. (It was originally reported that the suspect was a teenager.)
"[The complainant] advised that as he approached the teenager, the [suspect[ said something and [the complainant] advised that he stopped his truck and approach the [suspect]," according to the JPD report.
The two began to argue and the suspect reportedly put his phone in the complainant's face. The complainant said he pushed the suspect's hand away from his face and the suspect struck him across the face.
The man had a cut on the side of his face. A med unit was called.
Social media posts indicated the incident may have been part of a TikTok challenge. In a news release shortly after the incident, the JPD said it had not confirmed it was part of any social media challenge.
